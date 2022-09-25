NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Sunday's games

• Philadelphia Eagles’ dominance continues: The Eagles handled their division rival Commanders, including three touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts to his three favorite targets.

• Mark Andrews enjoys two-TD day: Andrews scored two touchdowns in the Baltimore Ravens‘ road win, overshadowing the return of teammate J.K. Dobbins.

• Khalil Herbert goes for over 100 yards: Herbert came in for an injured David Montgomery and gained over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Chicago Bears in their victory.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

Khalil Herbert : 20 carries, 157 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 receptions, 12 receiving yards

Dameon Pierce : 20 carries, 80 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 21 receiving yards

Add Khalil Herbert: David Montgomery suffered an ankle and knee injury early in the first quarter and was quickly ruled doubtful to return. Herbert became the Bears' lead back and dominated throughout the game.

Herbert and Trestan Ebner shared the snaps early on, but Herbert took more of the workload after playing well. He played 16 snaps to Ebner’s 13 in the first half. Herbert dominated the snaps, 22 to two, in the second half. The second-year back would be the clear starter for as long as Montgomery is out. He should be a waiver wire target regardless of Montgomery’s health. Herbert’s rushing performance was Chicago’s best so far this season, and he could see more playing time even with a healthy Montgomery. Herbert is on only 25.4% of rosters in ESPN leagues.



Monitor the Byron Pringle injury: Pringle suffered a calf injury on the Bears' second offensive play and didn’t return.

Pringle had been fourth on the Bears’ depth chart, running only eight pass routes in the first two games. He had missed roughly a month during training camp, including all of the preseason, with a quadriceps injury. He received his first start over Dante Pettis against the Texans and seemed destined for more playing time prior to the injury. Pettis went back to being the third wide receiver for the rest of the game.



Sell high on Dameon Pierce: Pierce continued to be the clear early-down back, putting up the best numbers of his career, but the game script had a lot to do with his number of carries.

Pierce remains the clear early-down and short-yardage back, but Rex Burkhead remains the clear passing-down back. Burkhead took all 15 snaps on third-and-3 or longer and in two-minute drill situations. The Texans have been lucky with one of the easier schedules so far this year, allowing them to stay close in games. Houston was playing with a lead or wasn’t far behind for the entire game against Chicago despite losing. Their schedule is more difficult the rest of the season . Pierce can definitely be a fantasy starter, particularly in some division matchups, but in other games, Houston won’t have the luxury of running 15-plus times.



Don’t add Jordan Akins: The former Texans tight end returned to the team after a short amount of time with the Giants and hauled in Houston’s only passing touchdown.

Brevin Jordan missed this game with an ankle injury. He will likely be the Texans’ receiving tight end again once he’s back. Pharaoh Brown ran the most routes on the team, took most of the early down snaps, and split two-minute drills and third downs with Akins. O.J. Howard was one of the biggest surprises of Week 1 but barely played in this game.



Mark Andrews : 8 receptions, 89 yards, 2 touchdowns

DeVante Parker : 5 receptions, 156 yards

J.K. Dobbins’ return: Dobbins returned to the field after suffering an ACL, LCL, hamstring and meniscus injury during the 2021 preseason.

The Ravens used a two-man backfield with Dobbins and Justice Hill , tending to bring in Dobbins on early downs and Hill on later downs. Dobbins wasn’t very inefficient, tallying 23 yards on seven carries and two catches for 17 yards. Expect Dobbins to receive at least a little bit more playing time going forward. His role could change throughout the season whenever Gus Edwards is ready to return. Kenyan Drake was a healthy inactive, while Mike Davis was active and barely played. Both players can be cut in fantasy football.



Monitor the Mac Jones injury: Jones appeared to suffer a leg injury at the end of the game and immediately went to the locker room.

Brian Hoyer is the Patriots' backup quarterback and would take over if Jones misses some time. Hoyer would only be a waiver wire target in superflex leagues and would hurt the value of the Patriots’ receivers.



Rhamondre Stevenson season could be arriving: Stevenson led the backfield in carries (12), rushing yards (73), receptions (4) and receiving yards (28)

Damien Harris started the game for New England, and the team continued to use a fairly strict rotation by drive. The biggest exception to this was Stevenson receiving back-to-back drives at the end of the first half so that he would remain in on two-minute drills. The main reason Stevenson has so many more snaps is the drives with him on the field have lasted longer. It’s possible the Patriots realize the offense is doing better with Stevenson and subsequently start giving him more snaps.



The Patriots’ confusing wide receiver room: DeVante Parker had an excellent game in Jakobi Meyers’ absence.

Nelson Agholor received more snaps than usual, taking Meyers’ role on the outside. Lil’Jordan Humphrey became the team’s slot receiver, despite Agholor having the second-most routes there over the first two weeks and Kendrick Bourne running 148 routes from the slot last season. Bourne was the second-most successful wide receiver on the team Sunday despite running the fourth-most routes. Tyquan Thornton could return in around a month and complicate the situation even further once he’s back. Parker should be on fantasy rosters, but it would be hard to trust him in starting lineups unless he keeps this up.



Jamaal Williams : 20 carries, 87 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards

Dalvin Cook : 17 carries, 96 yards, 1 touchdown

Add Alexander Mattison: Dalvin Cook suffered a wrist injury in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the game.

Mattison took over and ran the ball seven times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Cook’s absence. He should be added regardless of Cook’s health because he’s one of the best handcuffs in the NFL. He ranked third in PFF’s handcuff rankings to begin the year and has consistently been a fantasy starter whenever Cook has been out. He is still available in 37.3% of leagues.



Add Jamaal Williams: Williams continued to be the Lions’ leader in carries despite D’Andre Swift playing.

Swift continued to dominate the passing-game work, seeing most third downs, half of the two-minute drill and plenty of routes run on early snaps. Williams continues to take all of the goal-line work and plenty of the short-yardage snaps. Swift’s ankle injury limited him in practice all week, which could be part of the reason he’s not touching the ball as much. Even when he’s healthy, Williams likely isn’t going away — at least in short-yardage situations. Williams should remain a borderline starter or at least a flex play in the right matchups.



