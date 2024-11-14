NFL Week 11 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

• A monumental divisional battle on Thursday night: Week 11 starts with a pair of vaunted units going head-to-head in a divisional matchup that will go a long way in deciding who wins the NFC East.

• Another Patrick Mahomes–Josh Allen showdown: When the Chiefs and Bills go head-to-head, the football world stands still. As advertised, every matchup brings the fireworks when two of the league’s best quarterbacks take the field.

Storyline of the game: NFC East Battle between top-rated units

The Commanders come into this one after losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Steelers this past week, their second loss since the start of October. Despite some slowing on offense, Washington still maintains the league’s second-highest EPA per play mark behind the fantastic play of Jayden Daniels.

This Eagles defense has climbed to the upper echelon of the NFL. Through September, Philly maintained the 20th-ranked unit in overall team defense grade, but in the weeks since, this unit has risen to PFF’s highest-graded defense in the NFL (85.5) through 10 weeks.

Matchups to watch: Commanders TE Zach Ertz vs. Eagles LB Zack Baun

There isn't a defender in the NFL playing as well as Zack Baun is right now. Since Week 8, the veteran linebacker has been racking up game-changing plays at a staggering rate, notching three forced fumbles, an interception and three tackles for loss or no gain on his way to a league-leading 93.7 overall defensive grade.

Baun’s ability to cover tight ends has made him an invaluable piece to this defense. That will put the pressure on Zach Ertz to find ways to create space and find holes for his quarterback to exploit against his former team. Ertz is removed from his heyday but still provides this offense with an outlet, having generated a 92.0 passer rating when targeted.

Additional news:

Commanders trade-deadline addition CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) out this week.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson set to return this week.

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata activated off IR after missing four weeks.

Storyline of the game: Chicago hoping change at OC sparks offense

Chicago announced this week that it had fired OC Shane Waldron after a terrible offensive showing over the last month; passing game coordinator Thomas Brown is set to take over. The sweeping changes come after a series of progressively worse outings over the last three games that culminated in the Bears’ loss to the Patriots in Chicago in a game where the team scored just three points, marking its second straight game without a touchdown.

Now, the Bears contended with facing off in their first matchup against a strong division rival in the Packers. Matt LaFleur’s team comes into this one well-rested off a bye and looking to redeem itself after a lackluster performance at home against the Lions in Week 9.

Matchups to watch: Packers pass rush vs. Bears QB Caleb Williams

The Bears’ offensive woes are wide-ranging, but one of the worst among them has to be their issues in protection. This offensive line deserves its share of the blame, but their young quarterback isn’t helping matters. Williams has been charged with 22 pressures this season, tied for fourth-most among passers.

Since Week 8, Chicago has surrendered the most pressures (84) and sacks (21), but questions remain if Green Bay can take full advantage of that deficiency. Over that same span, the Packers defense has fallen to the bottom-five in pass-rush productivity (17.2) and pressure rate (25.9%).

Additional news:

Packers first-year RB MarShawn Lloyd returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since Week 2.

Storyline of the game: Lions rolling into the back half of the season

After its performance on Sunday night, there are questions if anyone can stop Detroit right now. Even in a game in which Jared Goff threw five interceptions, Dan Campbell’s guys rallied from down 16 to put kicker Jake Bates into position to nail a game-winning 52-yard field goal, which extended this team’s seven-game win-streak.

Conversely, an already tumultuous season for the Jags has gotten more perilous with the news that Trevor Lawrence’s shoulder injury may be severe enough for him to miss extended time. That would be a blow to an already struggling offense, as Lawrence has generated the fourth-highest passing grade in the NFL since Week 5.

Matchups to watch: Jaguars QB Mac Jones vs. Lions S Kerby Joseph

In light of Lawrence’s injury, Doug Pederson has tabbed Mac Jones to start under center for the second straight week. In his start against the Vikings, Jones totaled just 111 passing yards to go with a pair of turnover-worthy plays, including a late interception that ultimately sealed defeat. The former first-round pick finished with just a 55.0 PFF passing grade.

Jones should tread lightly coming up against Kerby Joseph and this Lions defense. Joseph lays claim the highest coverage grade (90.8) at the safety position, a credit to his five interceptions and 31.6 passer rating allowed into his coverage.

Additional news:

Lions TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder) may miss this week.

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) may miss rest of the season with injury.

Storyline of the Game: Raiders gear up for first game after a bevy of coaching changes

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce made large-scale changes to his offensive coaching staff heading into the team’s Week 10 bye with the firing of OC Luke Getsy, OL coach James Cregg and QB coach Rich Scangarello. Scott Turner will step in as interim OC just a few days after his dad, former coach Norv Turner, joined the staff as an adviser.

Miami finds itself as more than a touchdown favorite for the first time this season, riding high off its primetime victory in Week 10. While the Dolphins haven’t erupted offensively since Tua Tagovailoa’s return, they have made massive strides in their efficiency, ranking fourth in EPA per play since Week 8.

Matchups to watch: Raiders RG Jordan Meredith vs. Dolphins DI Calais Campbell

With Dylan Parham dealing with a nagging foot injury that has shuffled him in and out of the lineup, Jordan Meredith has stepped in and established himself as a key contributor for this team up front. Since entering the lineup in Week 6, Meredith has earned top-eight marks among qualified guards as a run-blocker (80.0) and pass protector (82.4).

He will be tasked with slowing down 17-year veteran Calais Campbell. The giant on the interior is coming off a quality performance this past week against the Rams, where he recorded a crucial third-down sack and a pair of batted passes, one of which turned into an interception. Altogether, Campbell posted a 72.8 overall grade.

Additional News:

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa feeling “good” after taking a knee to the head this past week while trying to make a tackle following an interception.

Raiders players voiced frustration Monday in a team meeting regarding the team's lack of organization.

Miami has claimed LB Tyrel Dodson off of waivers following his release from Seattle.

Storyline of the game: Can the Pats sustain this rally?

After rattling off six straight losses, New England has found a way to turn it around, capturing two wins across its last three games. This past week, they took down Williams for nine sacks, three times the number of points they allowed against the Bears.

On the other sideline, the Rams are looking to redeem their underwhelming performance on Monday night against the Dolphins, where they weren’t able to find the end zone. Red-zone efficiency and third-down conversion rate were serious issues for this offense — something this team can’t afford to happen moving forward.

Matchups to watch: Patriots TE Hunter Henry vs. Rams LB Christian Rozeboom

With a young passer under center, Henry has taken on a crucial role in this Pats offense. The veteran tight end leads New England in a number of metrics, including targets (52), receiving yardage (428) and contested catches (7), producing a 73.2 PFF receiving grade.

Tasked with checking Henry in coverage will be Christian Rozeboom, who is coming off the highest-grade game of his career this past week. The Rams linebacker put together a fantastic day in coverage, earning a 91.2 grade after securing a pick and a pair of forced incompletions. Although outstanding coverage isn’t typical fare for Rozeboom, that performance should give this defense confidence in the middle.

Additional news:

Pats S Kyle Dugger (ankle) returned to practice this week after missing the past three games.

Storyline of the game: Can the Saints sustain their Week 10 performance?

After firing Dennis Allen this past week, the Saints secured their first win under interim HC Darren Rizzi with the takedown of the NFC South-leading Falcons. The victory snapped a losing streak that stretched back to Week 2, but it remains to be seen if that is a trend that will continue — or if it was the proverbial “fired head coach bump” generally seen following a coaching change.

After snapping their own lengthy five-game losing streak in Week 8, the Browns followed that up with a decisive loss in Week 9, leaving this team with many questions to answer during its Week 10 bye. Now rested, Cleveland will aim to find its footing in the back-half of the year with Jameis Winston leading the charge.

Matchups to watch: Saints WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Browns CB Denzel Ward

Derek Carr and Marquez Valdes-Scantling connected from 40-plus and 60-plus yards for touchdowns on just three targets, with the Saints’ newest receiver earning the highest-graded receiving game of his career (91.7). Valdes-Scantling finished the day with 109 receiving yards, his first game over the century mark since 2022.

Denzel Ward will aim to slow down that connection this week following a rollercoaster stretch of coverage play heading into the bye. In Week 9, Ward lost track of Quentin Johnston for a 66-yard score, contributing to his second straight game producing a sub-50.0 coverage grade. To be fair to the veteran corner, the Browns ask him to stand up in man coverage often, which he flourishes in — evidenced by his 85.6 coverage grade this season in man looks.

Additional news:

New Orleans has waived C Connor McGovern .

Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. drew criticism following quote that he made a “business decision” to sit out the team’s matchup with Baltimore, comments that have since been walked back by HC Kevin Stefanski.

Storyline of the game: Bad blood AFC North rivalry

If that headline wasn’t enough to raise the intrigue, this battle will feature a matchup between PFF’s highest-graded offense in Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens and the third-highest graded defense in T.J. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

The first of two matchups between these bitter rivals carries significant stakes, as this game will go a long way in deciding the AFC North. And with this cast of outspoken players on both sidelines, shots have been lobbed at each other throughout the week, shaping up for what should be a game full of fireworks.

Both franchises are also coming off close wins against quality opponents that will further add to the momentum these two teams have built up as they hurdle toward each other on a collision course.

Matchups to watch: Ravens WR Diontae Johnson vs. Steelers CB Donte Jackson

There are matchups filled with animosity all over the field in this one, but maybe none more interesting than the Ravens’ newest receiver, Diontae Johnson, versus the team that drafted him. Although his impact has been minimal since being acquired from Carolina — posting a 49.0 PFF receiving grade in Baltimore so far — the Ravens will continue to work toward getting him acclimated in preparation for a deep playoff run.

Sunday could present a good opportunity to get Johnson involved, as he will draw coverage from Donte Jackson, who has also struggled. The Steelers’ veteran corner has run across a tough stretch that has seen a pair of sub-40.0 coverage grades over his last three games, allowing over 10 yards per coverage target.

Additional news:

Steelers Edge Alex Highsmith (ankle) expected to miss 2-3 weeks.

The NFL has rescinded fine on Ravens LB Roquan Smith for hip-drop tackle that ended Bucs WR Chris Godwin ’s season.

Ravens FS Kyle Hamilton (ankle) believed to have avoided serious injury, unclear on status for this week.

Storyline of the game: Has Minnesota cooled off from its hot start?

The Vikings’ explosive start to the season has seemingly worn to a near halt after a series of tough offensive outings. Carelessness with the ball has become an issue in recent weeks, with this offense surrendering six turnovers over just its last two games, five of which belong to Sam Darnold. This team can’t afford to have Darnold revert to his prior struggles with ball security and decision-making if it wants to maintain a strong unit.

Issues in Tennessee seem to permeate throughout, but the most glaring among them continues to be the play of Will Levis. While the young passer did make strides to improve his lowly passing metrics following his injury absence — recording a season-high 66.1 passing grade in Week 10 — that’s largely overshadowed by his own inability to hold onto the ball, committing yet another fourth-quarter turnover-worthy play this past week.

Matchups to watch: Vikings HB Aaron Jones vs. Titans LB Jack Gibbens

When the Titans decided to trade away LB Ernest Jones ahead of the deadline, they did so in part because of what they saw out of Jack Gibbens. After playing a limited role through Week 7, Gibbens has seen an increased workload in the following weeks. He’s parlayed that into the fourth-highest overall grade (91.2) from a qualifying defender over the past three weeks.

The young linebacker will face a fitting challenge in Aaron Jones, a back capable of causing damage as a runner or receiving threat. While the veteran has run into a bit of a lull in recent weeks, he remains a top-eight graded back overall, maintaining 78.0-plus rushing and receiving grades this season.

Additional news:

Vikings DC Brian Flores eyeing a return to the head coaching ranks.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy (knee) has second surgery after swelling in rehab.

Storyline of the game: Colts turn back to Anthony Richardson

After benching him in Week 9 in favor of Joe Flacco, the Colts are again tabbing Anthony Richardson to start at quarterback following the team’s third straight loss. The move isn’t entirely unexpected after Flacco struggled in his most recent stint at the helm, totaling six turnover-worthy plays in just two starts. Indy can’t afford to wash its hands of the team’s young passer yet, largely due to the flashes he’s displayed in moments. But, his struggles this season aren’t encouraging.

After staving off the fires for a week, the alarms are back to blaring in New York. Week 10 saw the Jets get demolished by the Cardinals, 31-6, in a game emblematic of the struggles they’ve had all season: slow starts offensively week in and week out. New York has managed a score on just 27.8% of its first-half possessions this season, good for 28th in the NFL.

Matchups to watch: Jets WR Garrett Wilson vs. Colts CB Kenny Moore II

The addition of Davante Adams hasn’t really cut into the volume Garrett Wilson has seen in the passing game like one would have expected. Wilson keeps getting the lion’s share of targets, as he leads the NFL in targets (98) while also capturing a top-15 receiving grade at the position (82.6).

Following Indy’s most recent loss, Moore leveled criticism for the team’s effort amid struggles. As a captain, and one of the team’s highest-graded players, that call-out carries weight, with many echoing the sentiment. Moore doesn’t just talk; he walks. The veteran corner has amassed an impressive top-five mark in overall defensive grade (83.0) at the position this season.

Additional news:

Colts LT Bernhard Raimann (knee) was knocked out of last week’s matchup, unclear on status moving forward.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers expects to play in 2025 at 41 years old.

Storyline of the game: Falcons and Broncos both looking to bounce back

Divisional losses in heartbreaking fashion were the theme of these two franchises’ Week 10 experience.

Denver was on the cusp of taking down Kansas City and handing the reigning champs their first loss. After failing to score in the second half, Bo Nix and the Broncos positioned themselves for a game-winning field goal attempt in the waning seconds, just for the Chiefs to block the kick and dash what hope was left.

Similarly, the Falcons lost a close road matchup against a Saints team that was looking for its first win since Week 2. Despite totaling over 440 yards of offense — almost 100 yards more than their opponent — the Falcons struggled to put points on the board.

Matchups to watch: Broncos QB Bo Nix vs. Falcons FS Justin Simmons

Although first-year passer Nix has seen his fair share of growing pains in his rookie campaign, he has taken some steps forward in his overall performance over the few outings. Since Week 8, Nix has earned a solid 75.1 PFF passing grade, good for 14th in the NFL. That’s powered by a trio of big-time throws to zero turnover-worthy plays.

On the other side of the ball, Justin Simmons returns to Denver for the first time in a different uniform after spending the first eight years of his career with the Broncos. While the veteran safety hasn’t seen massive success in his new home — recording only a 62.6 overall grade — he remains a savvy defender that can make a play on the ball, evidenced by his interception and three forced incompletions this season.

Additional news:

Atlanta signed returner Jakeem Grant to the practice squad.

Storyline of the game: NFC West divisional battle

Following their Week 10 bye, the Seahawks come into this one well-rested and looking to correct course following a difficult skid. Seattle has struggled for the better part of two months to regain the footing it had to start the year, losing five of its last six. Since the start of that stretch in Week 4, this defense has allowed the highest EPA per play in the NFL, providing the basis for the Seahawks’ troubles.

On the other hand, San Francisco is riding the momentum of returning the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey, to the lineup. In his first game back, the All-Pro back amassed over 100 all-purpose yards on his way to a modest — by his standards — 70.2 overall offensive grade for the game.

Matchups to watch: Seahawks RT Abraham Lucas vs. 49ers Edge Nick Bosa

After a solid rookie campaign in 2022 in which Lucas earned a 68.4 overall grade, the tackle missed a large portion of 2023 with a knee injury and didn’t look fully healthy in his time on the field, posting just a 53.1 overall grade. Those concerns stretched into this season, where Lucas started the year on the PUP list, with questions as to what version of the young tackle we will see this time around in his season debut.

That uncertainty poses a problem when faced with a quality pass-rusher like Nick Bosa. The former All-Pro is having another solid season rushing the passer, having produced a 73.2 pass-rush grade over the last three games powered by an 18.5% pass-rush win rate.

Additional news:

Frustrations boiled over this past weekend on the Niners’ sideline as Deebo Samuel was seen in an altercation with 49ers LS Taybor Pepper .

Seattle has released starting LB Tyrel Dodson .

Storyline of the game: AFC Contenders and rivals face off

When the Chiefs and Bills go head-to-head, the football world stands still. As advertised, every matchup brings the fireworks when two of the league’s best quarterbacks take the field.

Kansas City comes into this one carrying the NFL’s only undefeated record after escaping Week 10 with yet another close win off a blocked field goal in the closing seconds. All season long, the Chiefs have seemingly had that one crucial play bounce their way every week, but when does the good fortune run out? And does that come before Patrick Mahomes and the rest of this team figure it out and really start to click? The league better hope the former runs out before the latter takes hold, if it hasn't already.

Conversely, the Bills find themselves riding a five game win-streak, having put their early season pitfalls behind them. This team is looking as good as it has all year, playing well on both sides of the ball by possessing top-eight units in both EPA per play on offense (3rd) and EPA per play allowed on defense (8th).

Matchups to watch: Chiefs coverage unit vs. Bills QB Josh Allen

While Mahomes and Allen won’t take the field at the same time for a direct matchup, there’s no duel more important chess match playing out on the field this Sunday than this one.

Allen has done immense damage on the ground this season, holding the highest rushing grade by a quarterback (91.1) in 2024. However, his passing metrics haven’t been quite as impressive per his standard, due primarily to his turnover luck starting to creep in after throwing an interception in each of his last three games. While Allen’s four interceptions on the year seem exceedingly low, his 13 turnover-worthy plays rank as the seventh-most in 2024.

That could prove to be a difficult challenge to overcome in a game where every possession will be at a premium. Although the Chiefs’ coverage unit hasn’t secured an interception since Week 7, it is more than capable of jumping passes. KC did just that when it forced three against another talented quarterback in Brock Purdy.

Additional news:

Bills WR Keon Coleman (wrist) will miss this week.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco unlikely to return this week.

Storyline of the game: Chargers rolling into Week 11

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are hitting their stride heading into the back half of the year having captured four wins in the last five games. Much of that credit goes to the outstanding play this team has seen out of Justin Herbert, who currently owns the NFL’s highest passing grade (94.4) since Week 7, powered by a league-leading 13 big time throws while recording zero turnover-worthy plays.

The Bengals come into the week far less patient and looking to avenge their close Week 10 loss to Baltimore. With under 2 minutes remaining in the game, Joe Burrow drove down the field and scored. Unfortunately, the decision to go for two and bring home the win didn’t pan out, and this team is staring down the barrel of a sub-.500 record.

Matchups to watch: Bengals Edge Trey Hendrickson vs. Chargers LT Rashawn Slater

While Trey Hendrickson isn’t a household name, he is undoubtedly this team’s most talented defender and most lethal pass-rusher. Since Week 7, the Bengals edge rusher has generated a fantastic 92.6 PFF pass-rush grade — the highest in the NFL — highlighted by 26 pressures and a 29.2% pass-rush win rate.

However, the Chargers remain a stout team at the tackle spot, particularly when it comes the left side with Rashawn Slater. The fourth-year pro has allowed just 11 pressures this season on his way to the third-highest pass-block grade (87.6) at the position.

Additional news:

Cincinnati was not able to reach an agreement with veteran CB Xavien Howard or RB Leonard Fournette after hosting the veteran free agents early in the week.

Storyline of the game: Battle for Texas hits bumpy roads

After some initial uncertainty, Dak Prescott is officially slated to move forward with surgery on his partially torn hamstring and will miss the rest of the year. That has thrust Cooper Rush into the spotlight, where he crumbled this past week — earning just a 40.8 PFF passing grade.

On the other hand, Houston has also fallen on difficult circumstances, albeit not nearly as dire as its in-state counterparts. This past week, the Texans suffered their second loss in as many weeks when the Lions came into NRG Stadium and captured a three-point victory despite throwing five interceptions in the game. However, this matchup poses a far less threatening opponent and should present a good opportunity for the Texans to get back on track.

Matchups to watch: Dallas Edge Micah Parsons vs. Texans LT Laremy Tunsil

After missing five weeks due to an ankle injury, Micah Parsons returned to the lineup this past week, and it looked like he hadn’t missed a step. The All-Pro edge rusher generated an incredible 92.1 pass-rush grade in his return, tallying a pair of sacks of the day — his first since Week 1.

The task of stopping Parsons will, in part, fall to Houston’s veteran left tackle, Laremy Tunsil. The talented tackle has amassed a strong grading profile this season, earning an 86.4 pass-blocking grade — fifth among qualifying tackles — having allowed just 11 pressures on 378 pass sets.

Additional news: