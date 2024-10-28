NFL scores and recaps for every Week 8 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 8 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Click here to jump to a game:

MIN@LAR | TEN@DET | BAL@CLE | GB@JAX | IND@HOU | ARI@MIA ATL@TB | CHI@WAS | NYJ@NE | BUF@SEA | NO@LAC | PHI@CIN | KC@LV CAR@DEN | DAL@SF | NYG@PIT

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off Week 8 with an impressive 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

Both quarterbacks performed admirably in primetime, as Matthew Stafford finished 25 of 34 for 279 passing yards, four touchdowns, a big-time throw and an interception with an 8.2-yard average depth of target while Sam Darnold went 18 of 25 for 240 passing yards, two touchdowns and a big-time throw with a 9.6-yard average depth of target.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The high-flying Detroit Lions dismantled the rebuilding Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8, securing a 52-14 victory with most of the scoring done in the first half.

Quarterback Jared Goff had an efficient outing, completing 12 of 15 passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns. However, he was sacked four times and logged two turnover-worthy plays, which may impact his PFF grade upon review.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Jameis Winston took full control of the Cleveland Browns‘ offense in Week 8 and guided the team to new heights.

The previously 1-6 Browns earned their second win, a 29-24 triumph over the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Winston and the defense largely stymying quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Green Bay Packers remained one of the NFL’s hottest teams, holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27 in a dramatic affair.

Even with Jordan Love leaving due a groin injury, the Packers averaged 0.068 EPA per play and 412 total yards. Green Bay’s passing offense generated only 252 gross yards, but it averaged 0.199 EPA per play. A 51-yard connection between Malik Willis and Jayden Reed helped set up a game-winning kick from Brandon McManus.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Houston Texans moved to 3-0 in AFC South play, holding on for a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston’s offense generally struggled, but seven explosive passes from C.J. Stroud and notching two turnovers proved significant. Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson wasn’t sufficient enough for Indy, posting a 53.3 PFF passing grade (pending final review) while completing just 11-of-33 passes for 188 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Colts had life late, but a Danielle Hunter strip sack sealed the deal.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Arizona Cardinals spoiled Tua Tagovailoa’s return to action, picking up their second straight win by downing the Dolphins, 28-27.

Jonathan Gannon’s defense limited the high-powered Miami offense to only 0.208 EPA per play, allowing only five explosive passes and 234 passing yards. Kyler Murray powered Arizona’s offense with 321 passing yards and two big-time throws, pending final review.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins went toe to toe in the first half, combining for five touchdown passes and 41 points as the gunslingers they are.

While the scoring tapered off in the second half, there was no shortage of excitement. Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers interceptions, a safety and an Atlanta Falcons missed field goal later, Mayfield was handed a chance to orchestrate a game-winning drive. But the Falcons' defense held strong to seal a 31-26 win in Week 8.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Move aside, Minneapolis Miracle. Fans across the DMV now have their own last-second triumph to celebrate — the latest story in the NFL's archive of unforgettable finishes.

The Washington Commanders led the Chicago Bears for 59 minutes and 35 seconds of this game, but Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams managed to orchestrate a late touchdown drive to put his team ahead by 3 points with just 25 seconds left.

And then, against all odds — and despite playing through a rib injury — rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels answered with a 52-yard Hail Mary as time expired, sealing the Commanders' 18-15 victory.

After scrambling for what seemed like an eternity to buy time for his receivers to get downfield, Daniels launched the ball from Washington's 35-yard line with the clock at 00:00. The ball was then tipped just short of the goal line before falling gently into the hands of Noah Brown, who stood alone in the end zone to secure the win.

It was a finish so fitting for this new era of hope in the Nation's capital.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Rookie QB Drake Maye and veteran Aaron Rodgers went head-to-head in a tense AFC East showdown in Week 8, with the New England Patriots pulling off a 25-22 win over the New York Jets.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson clinched the victory, scoring his second touchdown with just 22 seconds remaining.

Maye started strong, completing three of his six passes for 23 yards, including a big-time throw, but he exited early with a concussion. Jacoby Brissett then took over, leading two fourth-quarter scoring drives that helped the Patriots (2-6) break their six-game losing streak and pull even with the Jets (2-6) at the bottom of the AFC East.

Rodgers mounted a last-minute drive, but it fell short, allowing New England to claim its first home victory since Week 7 of last season.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Seattle Seahawks were afforded only four true first-half drives, and three ended with no first downs gained. The slow start boiled over into an insurmountable 31-3 deficit against the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen and company, meanwhile, appear to be back on track after losses in Weeks 4 and 5, and they cruised to victory, 31-10. The Bills moved to 6-2 on the season, while the Seahawks dropped to 4-4.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Los Angeles Chargers got back on track with a 28-6 win over the slumping New Orleans Saints.

Jesse Minter’s upstart defense made life difficult for Saints backups Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. New Orleans averaged -0.093 EPA per play while converting only 12% of first downs. On the other end, Justin Herbert played at a very high level for the second straight week, and the Chargers converted two of their three red-zone trips into touchdowns.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Jalen Hurts scored four touchdowns — three on the ground and one through the air — as the Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 37-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The win marks the Eagles' third consecutive victory and drops the Bengals to 3-5.

Saquon Barkley added 101 rushing yards, helping Philadelphia (5-2) secure its fourth win in five games. The Eagles dominated late, scoring the final 20 points of the game.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The NFL's only unbeaten squad refuses to relinquish the title.

It's never too easy for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won all of their seven games by 14 points or less, but playing consistently good football is a proven recipe for coming out on top. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions know that well, and they're letting the rest of the NFL in on a not-so-secret secret: A three-peat is on the table.

The Chiefs handled the Las Vegas Raiders by a 27-20 score in Week 8 and look poised to make another championship run.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The defense-driven Denver Broncos clobbered the Carolina Panthers, 28-14, to win their fifth game in six tries.

The dominant Denver defense put the clamps on Bryce Young and Carolina, limiting the Panthers to 14 points, -0.177 EPA per play and 304 net yards. Meanwhile, Box Nix put together arguably his most complete performance thus far.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The San Francisco 49ers bounced back from their Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

Purdy led his team on three straight second-half touchdown drives, turning a 10-6 halftime deficit into a 27-10 lead. The 49ers faced a late challenge, though, as Dak Prescott narrowed the gap, finding CeeDee Lamb for two touchdowns to pull within 6.

Ultimately, the Niners' defense held firm, with Prescott unable to sustain the go-ahead drive.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Coming soon! Click here for betting picks for this game!