NFL Week 8 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 27, Las Vegas Raiders 20

The NFL's only unbeaten squad refuses to relinquish the title.

It's never too easy for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won all of their seven games by 14 points or less, but playing consistently good football is a proven recipe for coming out on top. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions know that well, and they're letting the rest of the NFL in on a not-so-secret secret: A three-peat is on the table.

The Chiefs handled the Las Vegas Raiders by a 27-20 score in Week 8 and look poised to make another championship run.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Signed to a three-year extension in the offseason, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill played by far his best game of the year after several solid but average or below-average showings.

He recorded a game-high two tackles for loss or no gain against the run and notched a sack on one of his three pass-rushing snaps.

BOX SCORE

Chiefs Raiders Total points 27 20 Total offensive plays 68 56 Average EPA per play 0.218 -0.052 Total net yards 348 234 Avg yards per play 5.1 4.2 Total first downs 23 15 Rushing first downs 3 1 Passing first downs 19 13 Penalty first downs 1 1 Third-own efficiency 75% 54% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 17% Possessions 8 9 Avg plays per drive 9 6.7 Avg yards per drive 38.7 23.4 Avg points per drive 3 2 Red-zone possessions 4 4 Red-zone plays 14 19 Red-zone TDs 3 2 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

