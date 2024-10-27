All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 8 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 27, Las Vegas Raiders 20

2YDPFWM Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Ben Cooper
Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL's only unbeaten squad refuses to relinquish the title.

It's never too easy for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won all of their seven games by 14 points or less, but playing consistently good football is a proven recipe for coming out on top. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions know that well, and they're letting the rest of the NFL in on a not-so-secret secret: A three-peat is on the table.

The Chiefs handled the Las Vegas Raiders by a 27-20 score in Week 8 and look poised to make another championship run.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Signed to a three-year extension in the offseason, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill played by far his best game of the year after several solid but average or below-average showings.

He recorded a game-high two tackles for loss or no gain against the run and notched a sack on one of his three pass-rushing snaps.

BOX SCORE

Chiefs Raiders
Total points 27 20
Total offensive plays 68 56
Average EPA per play 0.218 -0.052
Total net yards 348 234
Avg yards per play 5.1 4.2
Total first downs 23 15
Rushing first downs 3 1
Passing first downs 19 13
Penalty first downs 1 1
Third-own efficiency 75% 54%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 17%
Possessions 8 9
Avg plays per drive 9 6.7
Avg yards per drive 38.7 23.4
Avg points per drive 3 2
Red-zone possessions 4 4
Red-zone plays 14 19
Red-zone TDs 3 2
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.