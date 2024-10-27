NFL Week 8 Recap: New England Patriots 25, New York Jets 22

Rookie QB Drake Maye and veteran Aaron Rodgers went head-to-head in a tense AFC East showdown in Week 8, with the New England Patriots pulling off a 25-22 win over the New York Jets.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson clinched the victory, scoring his second touchdown with just 22 seconds remaining.

Maye started strong, completing three of his six passes for 23 yards, including a big-time throw, but he exited early with a concussion. Jacoby Brissett then took over, leading two fourth-quarter scoring drives that helped the Patriots (2-6) break their six-game losing streak and pull even with the Jets (2-6) at the bottom of the AFC East.

Rodgers mounted a last-minute drive, but it fell short, allowing New England to claim its first home victory since Week 7 of last season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson bounced back in a big way after a particularly forgettable Week 7 performance, hauling in five of his six catchable targets for 113 yards and four first downs.

Wilson snagged three of his four contested targets and averaged an impressive 4.04 yards per route run on the day. He was targeted on 28.6% of his routes, the highest rate among all Jets skill position players.

BOX SCORE

Jets Patriots Total points 22 25 Total offensive plays 57 63 Average EPA per play 0.122 0.031 Total net yards 346 263 Avg yards per play 6.1 4.2 Total first downs 23 18 Rushing first downs 7 6 Passing first downs 12 10 Penalty first downs 4 2 Third-down efficiency 60% 47% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 14% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 6.4 6.9 Avg yards per drive 31.4 23.9 Avg points per drive 2 2.3 Red-zone possessions 5 4 Red-zone plays 14 15 Red-zone TDs 3 3 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 80% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION