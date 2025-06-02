10 NFL head coaches on the hot seat entering the 2025 season

Mike McDaniel's tenure in Miami is at an inflection point: The offensive guru has brought better play but still has no playoff wins to show for it.

Could the Steelers fire Mike Tomlin? Tomlin has still never finished with a losing record but has no playoff wins since 2016.

Every NFL season offers a blank slate to all 32 teams, but for some organizations, years of recent history can’t be ignored. While that sentiment applies to entire franchises, it holds the most gravity with head coaches.

Certain head coaches enter pivotal seasons looking to finally prove themselves, while others need to get over the hump for the first time in a long time. Below are 10 coaches to keep an eye on throughout the 2025 season, given their concerning job statuses.

When the Dolphins hired McDaniel before the 2022 season, they sought an innovative head coach who could help the franchise finally break a decades-long playoff win drought. While the first element of that has come true — Miami ranks ninth in offensive success rate and 13th in EPA per play during McDaniel’s tenure — the results haven’t followed.

McDaniel has amassed a 28-23 mark in South Beach, but his two trips to the playoffs have yielded zero wins, with the most recent appearance a 19-point loss to the Chiefs. Questions about Miami’s play down the stretch (7-13 record from Week 13 onward) and in cold weather have continued to loom.

The Dolphins still boast legitimate young talent on their roster in Tua Tagovailoa (70.2 PFF passing grade), Chop Robinson (78.7 PFF pass-rushing grade), Jaylen Waddle (71.5 PFF receiving grade) and more, but the state of the team is in flux. Jalen Ramsey (76.9 PFF overall grade) is the last man standing in a depleted secondary and seems likely to be dealt; Tyreek Hill (77.3 PFF receiving grade) and Jonnu Smith (84.0 PFF receiving grade) may also not have much longer with the team; and Bradley Chubb (88.8 PFF overall grade) missed all of 2024.

If a new-look Miami squad makes the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, it would increase McDaniel’s odds of sticking around in 2025. But unless the former 49ers offensive coordinator can finally win a game in late January, his days with the organization seem numbered.

When the Colts hired Steichen before 2023 and drafted quarterback Anthony Richardson only months later, they believed they had landed two foundational puzzle pieces for a franchise yearning for stability. But two years later, the pairing has offered anything but.

Steichen has accrued only a 17-17 record with zero trips to the playoffs. Critically, his play-calling wizardry hasn’t transformed Richardson into a star despite his sky-high talent. Through two seasons, Richardson has turned in a 70.0-plus PFF passing grade in only three of 15 career games, a tumultuous pro career that’s featured several benchings and questions about leadership.

Aside from quarterback play, the major pitfall for the Colts last year was a defense that ranked 15th in success rate allowed, 18th in PFF overall grade and 19th in PFF pass-rushing grade. The team swapped Gus Bradley for former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who will attempt to right the ship with additions such as Charvarius Ward (58.2 PFF coverage grade), Camryn Bynum (61.6 PFF overall grade) and JT Tuimoloau (86.2 PFF overall grade).

Still, the buck stops here with Steichen and an offense inserting first-round pick Tyler Warren (91.3 PFF overall grade). If Steichen’s offense can’t display more coherence with either Richardson or Daniel Jones under center, it will likely spell the end of his tenure.

Daboll was one of the coaches most firmly in the spotlight after a listless 2024 season in which New York finished 3-14 and with the third-overall pick. Giants ownership elected to retain Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen entering 2025, but both are under enormous pressure to turn things around.

During Daboll’s tenure in the Big Apple, the Giants have gone a meager 18-32 with one playoff win. The last two seasons have been particularly treacherous, with the team finishing 9-25 while sitting 30th in offensive EPA per play. Daniel Jones' downfall (sub-68.0 PFF passing grades in 2023 and 2024) on the heels of a $160 million extension was one of Daboll’s principal failures.

The Giants did overhaul their roster going into 2025, including under center with Russell Wilson (77.5 PFF passing grade) and first-round pick Jaxson Dart (92.5 PFF overall grade). New York’s defense, which sat 20th in success rate, also has the potential to improve after adding Abdul Carter (92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade), Jevon Holland (63.0 PFF overall grade) and Paulson Adebo (63.9 PFF coverage grade).

Playing in a formidable NFC East, the Giants aren’t anticipated to make significant waves in 2025. If Big Blue can win at least seven games, it may be enough for Daboll to keep his job — especially if Dart offers promise by the end of the season. But if 2025 finishes similarly to 2024 for the organization, then a cleaning of the house will be expected.

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Like Daboll, Stefanski likely heard the chatter about his job security after a dismal season. The former two-time Coach of the Year witnessed his Browns squad go only 3-14 and net the second-overall selection.

Stefanski is an interesting case study, given his prior success and offensive abilities, as the Browns finished ninth in EPA per play during the 2020 campaign. More broadly, he has compiled a 40-44 record with two trips to the playoffs and a postseason win — the same number the team had earned since the 1994 season.

Still, it’s hard to overcome Cleveland’s metrics last year, particularly sitting 32nd in offensive EPA per play and 31st in success rate. A once-formidable defense also regressed tremendously, concluding the year 15th in EPA per play and 29th in PFF coverage grade.

The Browns have done Stefanski few favors with their current quarterback room, as Joe Flacco (70.7 PFF passing grade) profiles as the likely starter. Aside from Myles Garrett (92.8 PFF pass-rushing grade) and Denzel Ward (68.9 PFF coverage grade), there isn’t much consistent talent on the team, and the immediate future is dreary. Cleveland, which holds two 2026 first-round picks, will likely reset under center next offseason, and the same transition very well may include a new leader.

Lowest-Graded Offenses in 2024

The Bengals went 9-8 in 2024, a record many teams would have loved to have reached. But considering the talent on the roster and a waning championship window, it feels like a prove-it year for Taylor.

Although Cincinnati’s offense finished seventh in EPA per play, its defense languished to 28th in success rate despite Trey Hendrickson‘s presence (90.4 PFF pass-rushing grade). Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins effectively played like Madden characters each week, and it still wasn’t enough to crack the playoffs — largely due to a 1-4 start.

Cincinnati extended both Chase (84.9 PFF receiving grade) and Higgins (88.3 PFF receiving grade), keeping the groundwork in place for another high-flying offense. But it’s fair to wonder how much better the defense is on paper, even after adding top picks Shemar Stewart (79.5 PFF overall grade) and Demetrius Knight Jr. (82.8 PFF overall grade).

The Bengals’ core isn’t getting any younger or cheaper, and key pieces, such as Hendrickson, may not have much time left in Cincinnati. After two straight 9-8 finishes, it feels like Taylor will need to at least make the playoffs this year to retain his job.

Although first-year head coaches Jerod Mayo and Antonio Pierce were let go after their first full seasons, Callahan survived the cut. But more is necessary to avoid a similar fate to his counterparts.

Under Callahan’s guidance, Tennessee ended a woeful 3-14 in 2024. Callahan’s offensive success with the Bengals hardly translated, as the Titans ended the year 29th in EPA per play, 25th in success rate and 27th in average yards per play.

Callahan now has his hand-picked quarterback of the future in No. 1 overall draft selection Cam Ward (91.7 PFF passing grade), in addition to an upgraded roster featuring Kevin Zeitler (86.5 PFF overall grade) and Dan Moore Jr. (66.9 PFF pass-blocking grade). Although this team is still among the league’s worst in terms of talent — and years away from contending — Callahan will need to get the wheels moving in the right direction, particularly on offense, or he risks being fired after his second campaign.

Gannon, like his former Eagles co-coordinator Steichen, enters his third season at the helm without much to show for it. But unlike Steichen, things don’t feel quite as dire in Arizona.

Gannon has mustered only a 12-22 cumulative record with the Cardinals, and his defensive background hasn’t extrapolated. Arizona has ranked 32nd and 27th in defensive EPA per play during Gannon’s first two years, respectively. The team also faces questions about the long-term future of Kyler Murray (82.1 PFF overall grade), who has fluctuated between MVP candidate and question mark.

Arizona’s roster has been extremely lackluster throughout Gannon’s tenure, which is why it’s hard to fully blame him for the team’s performance. A much-needed infusion of talent was added this offseason via Josh Sweat (70.0 PFF overall grade), Calais Campbell (85.9 PFF run-defense grade), Walter Nolen (88.9 PFF overall grade) and Will Johnson (76.7 PFF coverage grade).

The improved roster should mean a more competitive team, and Gannon needs to assert that the Cardinals can battle both divisional and NFC powerhouses in the near future. If Arizona finishes below .500 for a third straight season, it wouldn’t be shocking if Gannon were fired, even if progress is displayed. After all, owner Michael Bidwill canned Kliff Kingsbury in his fourth season despite finishing 11-6 the year before.

Tomlin remains among the NFL’s most contested coaches. Some feel he’s one of the league’s very best in his ability to finish with a winning record despite poor rosters, while the other side of the spectrum stresses his consistent failures late in the season.

The Steelers have amassed a 38-29-1 record over the past four years but haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, which is a staggering amount of time considering the talent they’ve had in that span and how many opportunities the organization has had to change that. Since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, Pittsburgh has mostly been handicapped by subpar quarterback play, cycling through motley options — even in 2025.

Another complicating factor is a high-paid defense that underwhelmed in 2024, sitting 18th in EPA per play and 30th in success rate from Week 10 onward. Tomlin’s poor timeout management, questionable late-down decision making, challenge indiscretions and roster building all warrant criticism.

If the Steelers end north of .500 yet again, it feels implausible that owner Art Rooney would actually make a change from his 19-year head coach. But how long can a storied franchise that prides itself on achievements be content with doing nothing in January as others in the AFC keep lapping them?

If Tomlin and Pittsburgh fail to win a playoff contest yet again, Steelers fans' complaints will only grow louder, prompting discussion about whether it’s time to move on from one of the league’s most well-respected leaders.

Lowest-Graded Cornerbacks in 2024 (Min. 500 Snaps)

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As is the case with Mike Tomlin, it would be tough to rationally part ways with Bowles, given what the Buccaneers have accomplished over the past few seasons. Still, there’s a case to be made that Tampa Bay could go a different direction.

Since Bowles replaced Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers have posted a 27-24 record, albeit with a 1-3 playoff mark. Baker Mayfield (83.6 PFF passing grade) has steadied into an above-average quarterback since 2023, powering Tampa Bay’s offense to sit seventh in EPA per play in that span. But Bowles, a defensive-oriented coach, has benefited from two elite offensive coordinators-turned-head coaches in Dave Canales and Liam Coen.

Speaking of, the Buccaneers’ defense hasn’t been stingy under Bowles of late. Last year, Tampa ranked 18th in EPA per play, 21st in PFF pass-rushing grade and 18th in PFF coverage grade. Critics also point to Bowles’ poor game management, not to mention his inability to retain the aforementioned offensive masterminds.

The Buccaneers have quietly become one of the NFL’s more stable and well-run organizations in the past five years, which raises questions about the odds of Bowles no longer being the team’s head coach. If he can’t produce a postseason victory for another year, then ownership could look somewhere else.

Morris also falls into the category of coaches who probably won’t get fired, but there’s still some chance, even if less than most of the names on this list.

In Morris’ first season back with the Falcons, Atlanta — which was expected to be a playoff contender — went only 8-9, full of an unanticipated quarterback shuffle and an underwhelming defense that ranked 22nd in EPA per play and 27th in success rate allowed. The good news for Morris and the Falcons is that Michael Penix Jr. (87.6 PFF passing grade) will now be afforded a full season of starting next to a strong offensive core, plus with a defense that landed upgrades in Jalon Walker (85.2 PFF pass-rushing grade) and James Pearce Jr. (88.9 PFF pass-rushing grade).

The Falcons are in a bit of a strange spot in that they very well may not make drastic changes even if they fail to make the playoffs again; after all, it will be Penix’s first real season as a starter. But with no first-round pick in 2026 and no postseason berth since 2017, desperation would figure to be creeping in. Morris’ previous stop as the team’s head coach in 2020, during which the Falcons went 4-7, could factor into the choice to fire him if the franchise doesn’t take another step in 2025.