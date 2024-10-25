All
NFL Week 8 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 30, Minnesota Vikings 20

2YD1RC4 Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) falls after catching a pass as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

By PFF Editorial Team
Los Angeles Rams Minnesota Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off Week 8 with an impressive 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

Both quarterbacks performed admirably in primetime, as Matthew Stafford finished 25 of 34 for 279 passing yards, four touchdowns, a big-time throw and an interception with an 8.2-yard average depth of target while Sam Darnold went 18 of 25 for 240 passing yards, two touchdowns and a big-time throw with a 9.6-yard average depth of target. 

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Puka Nacua was excellent in his return from injury, finishing with seven receptions from nine targets for 106 receiving yards on a 12.0-yard average depth of target. Nacua didn't play a full allotment of snaps, but he still recorded six first downs, 51 yards after the catch and forced a missed tackle. He also recorded an impact run block in the Rams' winning affair.

BOX SCORE

Vikings Rams
Total points 20 30
Total offensive plays 50 65
Average EPA per play 0.125 0.133
Total net yards 276 358
Avg yards per play 5.5 5.5
Total first downs 17 26
Rushing first downs 3 5
Passing first downs 14 16
Penalty first downs 0 5
Third-down efficiency 29% 70%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 25%
Possessions 9 9
Avg plays per drive 6.3 7.7
Avg yards per drive 27.6 35.8
Avg points per drive 2 2.8
Red-zone posessions 4 3
Red-zone plays 9 13
Red-zone TDs 2 3
Red-zone FGs 2 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

