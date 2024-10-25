NFL Week 8 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 30, Minnesota Vikings 20

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off Week 8 with an impressive 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.
Both quarterbacks performed admirably in primetime, as Matthew Stafford finished 25 of 34 for 279 passing yards, four touchdowns, a big-time throw and an interception with an 8.2-yard average depth of target while Sam Darnold went 18 of 25 for 240 passing yards, two touchdowns and a big-time throw with a 9.6-yard average depth of target.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Puka Nacua was excellent in his return from injury, finishing with seven receptions from nine targets for 106 receiving yards on a 12.0-yard average depth of target. Nacua didn't play a full allotment of snaps, but he still recorded six first downs, 51 yards after the catch and forced a missed tackle. He also recorded an impact run block in the Rams' winning affair.
BOX SCORE
|Vikings
|Rams
|Total points
|20
|30
|Total offensive plays
|50
|65
|Average EPA per play
|0.125
|0.133
|Total net yards
|276
|358
|Avg yards per play
|5.5
|5.5
|Total first downs
|17
|26
|Rushing first downs
|3
|5
|Passing first downs
|14
|16
|Penalty first downs
|0
|5
|Third-down efficiency
|29%
|70%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|25%
|Possessions
|9
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|6.3
|7.7
|Avg yards per drive
|27.6
|35.8
|Avg points per drive
|2
|2.8
|Red-zone posessions
|4
|3
|Red-zone plays
|9
|13
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|3
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
