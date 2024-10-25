NFL Week 8 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 30, Minnesota Vikings 20

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off Week 8 with an impressive 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

Both quarterbacks performed admirably in primetime, as Matthew Stafford finished 25 of 34 for 279 passing yards, four touchdowns, a big-time throw and an interception with an 8.2-yard average depth of target while Sam Darnold went 18 of 25 for 240 passing yards, two touchdowns and a big-time throw with a 9.6-yard average depth of target.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Puka Nacua was excellent in his return from injury, finishing with seven receptions from nine targets for 106 receiving yards on a 12.0-yard average depth of target. Nacua didn't play a full allotment of snaps, but he still recorded six first downs, 51 yards after the catch and forced a missed tackle. He also recorded an impact run block in the Rams' winning affair.

BOX SCORE

Vikings Rams Total points 20 30 Total offensive plays 50 65 Average EPA per play 0.125 0.133 Total net yards 276 358 Avg yards per play 5.5 5.5 Total first downs 17 26 Rushing first downs 3 5 Passing first downs 14 16 Penalty first downs 0 5 Third-down efficiency 29% 70% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 25% Possessions 9 9 Avg plays per drive 6.3 7.7 Avg yards per drive 27.6 35.8 Avg points per drive 2 2.8 Red-zone posessions 4 3 Red-zone plays 9 13 Red-zone TDs 2 3 Red-zone FGs 2 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

