NFL Week 8 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 26, New York Giants 18

2YE1K3B Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) catches a touchdown next to New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By Ben Cooper
New York Giants Pittsburgh Steelers

For all the flak the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ coaching staff took after flipping starting quarterbacks in Week 7, it appears to have been the shrewdest of moves. Although the Steelers were already 4-2 at the time, they have won two straight with Russell Wilson at the helm. The offense is clicking, and he looks capable of leading the team to plenty of points moving forward.

Pittsburgh sent the New York Giants to a 2-6 record with a 26-18 win in Week 8, and Wilson finished the game 20-of-28 for 278 yards and a touchdown.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While Russell Wilson deserves his kudos, his late-game fumble nearly cost the Steelers. That was until edge defender T.J. Watt returned the favor with a strip-sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the ensuing drive.

Watt finished with four quarterback pressures, including two sacks, on 39 pass-rushing snaps. He earned an 86.6 PFF overall grade after the first review of the game.

BOX SCORE

Giants Steelers
Total points 18 26
Total offensive plays 67 63
Average EPA per play 0.015 0.101
Total net yards 399 432
Avg yards per play 6 6.9
Total first downs 17 20
Rushing first downs 6 5
Passing first downs 10 13
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 33% 46%
Fourth-down efficiency 11% 0%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 7.4 7.2
Avg yards per drive 36.3 39.3
Avg points per drive 1.6 1.8
Red-zone possessions 3 4
Red-zone plays 7 11
Red-zone TDs 0 0
Red-zone FGs 1 4
Red-zone scoring efficiency 33% 100%

