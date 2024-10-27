NFL Week 8 Recap: Buffalo Bills 31, Seattle Seahawks 10

The Seattle Seahawks were afforded only four true first-half drives, and three ended with no first downs gained. The slow start boiled over into an insurmountable 31-3 deficit against the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen and company, meanwhile, appear to be back on track after losses in Weeks 4 and 5, and they cruised to victory, 31-10. The Bills moved to 6-2 on the season, while the Seahawks dropped to 4-4.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is emerging in the Bills' offense — ironically, just after Amari Cooper was brought in to provide a spark. Coleman tallied at least 70 receiving yards for the third time this season, all coming in the past three games. He hauled in one of his two contested targets, which was an impressive touchdown grab over Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen.

Coleman earned a career-high 85.2 PFF overall grade on first review of the game.

BOX SCORE

Bills Seahawks Total points 31 10 Total offensive plays 69 47 Average EPA per play 0.371 -0.249 Total net yards 458 204 Avg yards per play 6.6 4.3 Total first downs 29 17 Rushing first downs 13 1 Passing first downs 13 14 Penalty first downs 3 2 Third-down efficiency 60% 14% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0% Possessions 9 9 Avg plays per drive 8.3 5.6 Avg yards per drive 45.8 20.4 Avg points per drive 3.1 1 Red-zone possessions 5 3 Red-zone plays 20 13 Red-zone TDs 4 1 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION