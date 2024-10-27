All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 8 Recap: Buffalo Bills 31, Seattle Seahawks 10

2YDPND7 Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

By Ben Cooper
Buffalo Bills Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were afforded only four true first-half drives, and three ended with no first downs gained. The slow start boiled over into an insurmountable 31-3 deficit against the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen and company, meanwhile, appear to be back on track after losses in Weeks 4 and 5, and they cruised to victory, 31-10. The Bills moved to 6-2 on the season, while the Seahawks dropped to 4-4.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is emerging in the Bills' offense — ironically, just after Amari Cooper was brought in to provide a spark. Coleman tallied at least 70 receiving yards for the third time this season, all coming in the past three games. He hauled in one of his two contested targets, which was an impressive touchdown grab over Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen.

Coleman earned a career-high 85.2 PFF overall grade on first review of the game.

BOX SCORE

Bills Seahawks
Total points 31 10
Total offensive plays 69 47
Average EPA per play 0.371 -0.249
Total net yards 458 204
Avg yards per play 6.6 4.3
Total first downs 29 17
Rushing first downs 13 1
Passing first downs 13 14
Penalty first downs 3 2
Third-down efficiency 60% 14%
Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0%
Possessions 9 9
Avg plays per drive 8.3 5.6
Avg yards per drive 45.8 20.4
Avg points per drive 3.1 1
Red-zone possessions 5 3
Red-zone plays 20 13
Red-zone TDs 4 1
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.