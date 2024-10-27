NFL Week 8 Recap: Detroit Lions 52, Tennessee Titans 14

The high-flying Detroit Lions dismantled the rebuilding Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8, securing a 52-14 victory with most of the scoring done in the first half.

Quarterback Jared Goff had an efficient outing, completing 12 of 15 passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns. However, he was sacked four times and logged two turnover-worthy plays, which may impact his PFF grade upon review.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta delivered a standout performance, catching all six of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. He recorded three additional first downs, forced three missed tackles after the catch and notched one explosive play of 15-plus yards.

BOX SCORE

Titans Lions Total points 14 52 Total offensive plays 71 47 Average EPA per play -0.203 0.09 Total net yards 416 232 Avg yards per play 5.9 4.9 Total first downs 21 15 Rushing first downs 7 5 Passing first downs 14 9 Penalty first downs 0 1 Third-down efficiency 27% 33% Fourth-down efficiency 13% 0% Possessions 13 13 Avg plays per drive 5.5 4.9 Avg yards per drive 27.7 16.6 Avg points per drive 0.9 3.3 Red-zone possessions 4 5 Red-zone plays 9 15 Red-zone TDs 2 5 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION