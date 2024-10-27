All
NFL Week 8 Recap: Detroit Lions 52, Tennessee Titans 14

2YDP1WA Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, center, runs the ball after a catch past Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

By Mark Chichester
Tennessee Titans Detroit Lions

The high-flying Detroit Lions dismantled the rebuilding Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8, securing a 52-14 victory with most of the scoring done in the first half.

Quarterback Jared Goff had an efficient outing, completing 12 of 15 passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns. However, he was sacked four times and logged two turnover-worthy plays, which may impact his PFF grade upon review.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta delivered a standout performance, catching all six of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. He recorded three additional first downs, forced three missed tackles after the catch and notched one explosive play of 15-plus yards.

BOX SCORE

Titans Lions
Total points 14 52
Total offensive plays 71 47
Average EPA per play -0.203 0.09
Total net yards 416 232
Avg yards per play 5.9 4.9
Total first downs 21 15
Rushing first downs 7 5
Passing first downs 14 9
Penalty first downs 0 1
Third-down efficiency 27% 33%
Fourth-down efficiency 13% 0%
Possessions 13 13
Avg plays per drive 5.5 4.9
Avg yards per drive 27.7 16.6
Avg points per drive 0.9 3.3
Red-zone possessions 4 5
Red-zone plays 9 15
Red-zone TDs 2 5
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

