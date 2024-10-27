All
NFL Week 8 Recap: Cleveland Browns 29, Baltimore Ravens 24

2YDNK79 Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws over Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By Ben Cooper
Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens

Jameis Winston took full control of the Cleveland Browns‘ offense in Week 8 and guided the team to new heights.

The previously 1-6 Browns earned their second win, a 29-24 triumph over the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Winston and the defense largely stymying quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Edge defender Za'Darius Smith has been a rumored trade candidate at the deadline, and his performance in this game either upped his value or completely removed him from consideration.

He consistently got around Ravens rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten on his way to 10 quarterback hurries. Smith recorded a 28.1% pass-rush win rate and combined with Myles Garrett for 20 pressures.

BOX SCORE

Ravens Browns
Total points 24 29
Total offensive plays 62 66
Average EPA per play 0.091 0.117
Total net yards 386 401
Avg yards per play 6.2 6.1
Total first downs 21 22
Rushing first downs 3 5
Passing first downs 16 16
Penalty first downs 2 1
Third-down efficiency 20% 53%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 6.3 6.8
Avg yards per drive 32.2 33.4
Avg points per drive 2 2.4
Red-zone possessions 5 2
Red-zone plays 11 7
Red-zone TDs 3 0
Red-zone FGs 0 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 60% 100%

