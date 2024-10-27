NFL Week 8 Recap: Cleveland Browns 29, Baltimore Ravens 24

Jameis Winston took full control of the Cleveland Browns‘ offense in Week 8 and guided the team to new heights.
The previously 1-6 Browns earned their second win, a 29-24 triumph over the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Winston and the defense largely stymying quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Edge defender Za'Darius Smith has been a rumored trade candidate at the deadline, and his performance in this game either upped his value or completely removed him from consideration.
He consistently got around Ravens rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten on his way to 10 quarterback hurries. Smith recorded a 28.1% pass-rush win rate and combined with Myles Garrett for 20 pressures.
BOX SCORE
|Ravens
|Browns
|Total points
|24
|29
|Total offensive plays
|62
|66
|Average EPA per play
|0.091
|0.117
|Total net yards
|386
|401
|Avg yards per play
|6.2
|6.1
|Total first downs
|21
|22
|Rushing first downs
|3
|5
|Passing first downs
|16
|16
|Penalty first downs
|2
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|20%
|53%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|11
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6.3
|6.8
|Avg yards per drive
|32.2
|33.4
|Avg points per drive
|2
|2.4
|Red-zone possessions
|5
|2
|Red-zone plays
|11
|7
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|60%
|100%
