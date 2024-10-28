All
NFL Week 8 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 30, Dallas Cowboys 24

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, left, runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye (27) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

By Mark Chichester
Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers bounced back from their Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

Purdy led his team on three straight second-half touchdown drives, turning a 10-6 halftime deficit into a 27-10 lead. The 49ers faced a late challenge, though, as Dak Prescott narrowed the gap, finding CeeDee Lamb for two touchdowns to pull within 6.

Ultimately, the Niners' defense held firm, with Prescott unable to sustain the go-ahead drive.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

It's National Tight Ends' Day — so who better to highlight than 49ers star George Kittle, who delivered a stellar performance, catching six of seven targets for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Kittle moved the chains four times, racked up 70 yards after the catch and recorded four explosive receptions of 15-plus yards. He finished the game with an impressive 4.57 yards per route run, one of the highest marks of the weekend.

BOX SCORE

Cowboys 49ers
Total points 24 30
Total offensive plays 59 64
Average EPA per play -0.112 0.184
Total net yards 293 469
Avg yards per play 5 7.3
Total first downs 18 19
Rushing first downs 3 7
Passing first downs 13 12
Penalty first downs 2 0
Third-down efficiency 42% 50%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 0%
Possessions 12 12
Avg plays per drive 5.5 6.2
Avg yards per drive 22.5 36.1
Avg points per drive 1.9 2.3
Red-zone possessions 4 4
Red-zone plays 11 12
Red-zone TDs 3 3
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

