NFL Week 8 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 30, Dallas Cowboys 24

The San Francisco 49ers bounced back from their Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
Purdy led his team on three straight second-half touchdown drives, turning a 10-6 halftime deficit into a 27-10 lead. The 49ers faced a late challenge, though, as Dak Prescott narrowed the gap, finding CeeDee Lamb for two touchdowns to pull within 6.
Ultimately, the Niners' defense held firm, with Prescott unable to sustain the go-ahead drive.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
It's National Tight Ends' Day — so who better to highlight than 49ers star George Kittle, who delivered a stellar performance, catching six of seven targets for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Kittle moved the chains four times, racked up 70 yards after the catch and recorded four explosive receptions of 15-plus yards. He finished the game with an impressive 4.57 yards per route run, one of the highest marks of the weekend.
BOX SCORE
|Cowboys
|49ers
|Total points
|24
|30
|Total offensive plays
|59
|64
|Average EPA per play
|-0.112
|0.184
|Total net yards
|293
|469
|Avg yards per play
|5
|7.3
|Total first downs
|18
|19
|Rushing first downs
|3
|7
|Passing first downs
|13
|12
|Penalty first downs
|2
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|42%
|50%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|14%
|0%
|Possessions
|12
|12
|Avg plays per drive
|5.5
|6.2
|Avg yards per drive
|22.5
|36.1
|Avg points per drive
|1.9
|2.3
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|4
|Red-zone plays
|11
|12
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|3
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|75%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
