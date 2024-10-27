All
NFL Week 8 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 37, Cincinnati Bengals 17

2YDNR46 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By Mark Chichester
Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts scored four touchdowns — three on the ground and one through the air — as the Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 37-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The win marks the Eagles' third consecutive victory and drops the Bengals to 3-5. 

Saquon Barkley added 101 rushing yards, helping Philadelphia (5-2) secure its fourth win in five games. The Eagles dominated late, scoring the final 20 points of the game.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered one of the finest performances of his NFL career, completing 17-of-21 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Notably, Hurts registered one big-time throw and avoided any turnover-worthy plays.

On the ground, Hurts contributed 37 rushing yards, three touchdowns and four additional first downs, forcing two missed tackles and averaging 2.2 yards after contact per carry.

Hurts excelled on throws of 10 or more yards, completing six of his seven attempts for 161 yards and a touchdown, earning a perfect 158.3 passer rating on those downfield passes.

BOX SCORE

Eagles Bengals
Total points 37 17
Total offensive plays 59 58
Average EPA per play 0.314 -0.037
Total net yards 372 280
Avg yards per play 6.3 4.8
Total first downs 24 18
Rushing first downs 12 2
Passing first downs 11 16
Penalty first downs 1 0
Third-down efficiency 50% 77%
Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0%
Possessions 8 9
Avg plays per drive 8.3 6.6
Avg yards per drive 41.3 28
Avg points per drive 4.1 1.7
Red-zone possessions 5 3
Red-zone plays 14 12
Red-zone TDs 3 2
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 60% 100%

