NFL Week 8 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 37, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Jalen Hurts scored four touchdowns — three on the ground and one through the air — as the Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 37-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The win marks the Eagles' third consecutive victory and drops the Bengals to 3-5.

Saquon Barkley added 101 rushing yards, helping Philadelphia (5-2) secure its fourth win in five games. The Eagles dominated late, scoring the final 20 points of the game.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered one of the finest performances of his NFL career, completing 17-of-21 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Notably, Hurts registered one big-time throw and avoided any turnover-worthy plays.

On the ground, Hurts contributed 37 rushing yards, three touchdowns and four additional first downs, forcing two missed tackles and averaging 2.2 yards after contact per carry.

Hurts excelled on throws of 10 or more yards, completing six of his seven attempts for 161 yards and a touchdown, earning a perfect 158.3 passer rating on those downfield passes.

BOX SCORE

Eagles Bengals Total points 37 17 Total offensive plays 59 58 Average EPA per play 0.314 -0.037 Total net yards 372 280 Avg yards per play 6.3 4.8 Total first downs 24 18 Rushing first downs 12 2 Passing first downs 11 16 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 50% 77% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0% Possessions 8 9 Avg plays per drive 8.3 6.6 Avg yards per drive 41.3 28 Avg points per drive 4.1 1.7 Red-zone possessions 5 3 Red-zone plays 14 12 Red-zone TDs 3 2 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 60% 100%

