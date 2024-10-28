NFL Week 8 Recap: Washington Commanders 18, Chicago Bears 15

Move aside, Minneapolis Miracle. Fans across the DMV now have their own last-second triumph to celebrate — the latest story in the NFL's archive of unforgettable finishes.

The Washington Commanders led the Chicago Bears for 59 minutes and 35 seconds of this game, but Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams managed to orchestrate a late touchdown drive to put his team ahead by 3 points with just 25 seconds left.

And then, against all odds — and despite playing through a rib injury — rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels answered with a 52-yard Hail Mary as time expired, sealing the Commanders' 18-15 victory.

After scrambling for what seemed like an eternity to buy time for his receivers to get downfield, Daniels launched the ball from Washington's 35-yard line with the clock at 00:00. The ball was then tipped just short of the goal line before falling gently into the hands of Noah Brown, who stood alone in the end zone to secure the win.

It was a finish so fitting for this new era of hope in the Nation's capital.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jayden Daniels is Washington's hero tonight.

Playing through a rib injury that left his status in doubt until hours before kickoff, the rookie quarterback completed 21 of 38 passes for 326 yards, one touchdown and three big-time throws without a single turnover-worthy play. Daniels shined on throws of 10 or more yards, going 9 of 16 for 226 yards, with two of those incompletions due to drops.

He also contributed 52 rushing yards, with an impressive 51 yards coming after contact, moving the chains twice on the ground and averaging 6.4 yards after contact per carry.

BOX SCORE

Bears Commanders Total points 15 18 Total offensive plays 60 72 Average EPA per play -0.140 0.108 Total net yards 305 502 Avg yards per play 5.1 7 Total first downs 15 22 Rushing first downs 7 4 Passing first downs 7 16 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 17% 33% Fourth-down efficiency 13% 0% Possessions 11 12 Avg plays per drive 5.9 6.7 Avg yards per drive 25.4 38.6 Avg points per drive 1.3 1.4 Red-zone possessions 2 3 Red-zone plays 9 12 Red-zone TDs 1 0 Red-zone FGs 0 3 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION