All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 8 Recap: Atlanta Falcons 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26

2YDND5R Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By Ben Cooper
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons

Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins went toe to toe in the first half, combining for five touchdown passes and 41 points as the gunslingers they are.

While the scoring tapered off in the second half, there was no shortage of excitement. Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers interceptions, a safety and an Atlanta Falcons missed field goal later, Mayfield was handed a chance to orchestrate a game-winning drive. But the Falcons' defense held strong to seal a 31-26 win in Week 8.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jessie Bates III, despite being the fifth-highest-paid safety in the NFL, continues to look like one of the most cost-effective signings in recent memory.

The star safety forced a fumble, snagged an interception and made three stops against Tampa Bay. He earned a 90.7 PFF overall grade after the first review of the game.

BOX SCORE

Falcons Buccaneers
Total points 31 26
Total offensive plays 60 72
Average EPA per play 0.27 0.099
Total net yards 364 432
Avg yards per play 6.1 6
Total first downs 20 24
Rushing first downs 8 7
Passing first downs 11 17
Penalty first downs 1 0
Third-down efficiency 58% 64%
Fourth-down efficiency 33% 25%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 6.9 6.8
Avg yards per drive 33.1 36
Avg points per drive 2.8 2
Red-zone possessions 1 3
Red-zone plays 2 7
Red-zone TDs 1 3
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.