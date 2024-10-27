NFL Week 8 Recap: Atlanta Falcons 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26

Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins went toe to toe in the first half, combining for five touchdown passes and 41 points as the gunslingers they are.

While the scoring tapered off in the second half, there was no shortage of excitement. Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers interceptions, a safety and an Atlanta Falcons missed field goal later, Mayfield was handed a chance to orchestrate a game-winning drive. But the Falcons' defense held strong to seal a 31-26 win in Week 8.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jessie Bates III, despite being the fifth-highest-paid safety in the NFL, continues to look like one of the most cost-effective signings in recent memory.

The star safety forced a fumble, snagged an interception and made three stops against Tampa Bay. He earned a 90.7 PFF overall grade after the first review of the game.

BOX SCORE

Falcons Buccaneers Total points 31 26 Total offensive plays 60 72 Average EPA per play 0.27 0.099 Total net yards 364 432 Avg yards per play 6.1 6 Total first downs 20 24 Rushing first downs 8 7 Passing first downs 11 17 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 58% 64% Fourth-down efficiency 33% 25% Possessions 10 11 Avg plays per drive 6.9 6.8 Avg yards per drive 33.1 36 Avg points per drive 2.8 2 Red-zone possessions 1 3 Red-zone plays 2 7 Red-zone TDs 1 3 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION