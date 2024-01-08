NFL scores and recaps for every Week 18 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 18 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: The weather played a big part, but a shootout this was not. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph went 18-for-20 for 152 yards and the long touchdown to Diontae Johnson. Despite wearing gloves, he fumbled the ball three times in the rain.

The Steelers did have success in the running game, though, with Najee Harris rushing 26 times for 112 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren taking nine carries for 33 yards.

Defensive spotlight: Colts linebacker E.J. Speed was all over the field on Saturday night. Speed recorded four defensive stops on 24 run-defense snaps and added another three defensive stops across 29 coverage snaps.

Rookie spotlight: It was a tough season for Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, and it was a tough final game to close things out, too. He finished the contest with just 94 yards passing and 24 yards rushing with no touchdowns.

Offensive spotlight: The Bengals found success both through the air and on the ground in the win today. Jake Browning finished the game having gone 18-for-24 for 156 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Running back Joe Mixon had one of his best showings of the year, averaging 7.9 yards per carry on 14 carries and turning his only reception of the day into a touchdown.

Defensive spotlight: Aidan Hutchinson was a problem for the Minnesota Vikings all day, aided by how much the Vikings were forced to pass to try and chase the game. Pending grade review, Hutchinson posted a 22.7% pass-rush win rate, and he also stuffed a trick play in the red zone to bring Justin Jefferson down well behind the line of scrimmage and turn a potential touchdown drive into a field goal.

Rookie spotlight: Jake Andrews and Sidy Sow started along the Patriots' offensive line and played solidly enough. Each player performed well in pass protection and wasn't a liability as a run blocker. Demario Douglas was also the team’s No. 1 receiver, seeing five targets but coming up with only two catches for 13 yards.

Offensive spotlight: The Saints came into the day knowing that they needed a win to have any chance of making the postseason, and quarterback Derek Carr did his best to get them there. He went 22-for-28 for 264 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, the third time in four games that he has thrown three touchdowns.

Defensive spotlight: Tennessee’s secondary came up with some crucial interceptions in the second quarter, including an impressive diving pick from Terrell Edmunds on a tipped pass. Sean Murphy-Bunting came up with the second pick of Lawrence in the first half, which ended up being a significant contribution to the team’s win.

Rookie spotlight: Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson had an impressive pass breakup in the end zone, never quitting on the play when Romeo Doubs went up for a jump ball. Doubs had it secured until the last second, but Stevenson knocked it out. Later, Stevenson came up to make a play as Jordan Love scrambled, forcing a fumble around midfield that safety Jaquan Brisker recovered.

Packers rookie wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks had six receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns, and Jayden Reed led all players in the game with 112 receiving yards on four grabs.

Offensive spotlight: With Blaine Gabbert at the helm for this one, Mecole Hardman led the team in receiving yards (77), targets (11) and receptions (six). Gabbert threw for just 154 yards on 15-for-30 passing with no touchdowns and an interception. La’Mical Perine worked as the team’s lead back as Isiah Pacheco got the day off, carrying the ball 21 times for 76 rushing yards.

Defensive spotlight: Rams rookie edge defender Byron Young came into this game just two sacks behind his own teammate Kobie Turner for the most on the year among rookies. Turner’s nine lead all rookies this season, and Young did his best to close that gap by adding his eighth in this one, but Turner will officially finish with the most. The Rams locked up the top two spots on that list, as Young finished second in rookie sacks.

Rookie spotlight: The Commanders had three defensive players play over 30 snaps on defenses Sunday, with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, safety Jartavius Martin and edge defender KJ Henry all playing significant snaps.

Offensive spotlight: Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy tallied three receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown to close out a rollercoaster of a 2023 campaign.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers notched three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown, and he also added another score on the ground.

Offensive spotlight: James Conner had another outstanding game for the Cardinals to finish his season strong. He carried the ball 27 times for 150 yards and a touchdown, adding four catches for 54 yards on the four targets that came his way. He averaged 5.6 yards per attempt, and almost all of that came after contact, thanks to broken tackles and strong work after being hit.

Defensive spotlight: Giants safety Xavier McKinney had an incredible game to end his fourth season. He finished this game with a pair of interceptions, including a tremendous toe tap on the sideline, and a pass breakup.

Rookie spotlight: Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid finished the contest with 84 receiving yards on eight targets and seven catches.

