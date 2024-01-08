NFL Week 18 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 21, Miami Dolphins 14

In the final game of Week 18, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14. The win gave the Bills the AFC East division title.
Offensive spotlight: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the standout offensive player in this game. Allen finished the contest 30-for-39 with 359 passing yards and also led the team in rushing with 67 rushing yards.
High level of difficulty? No problem for Stefon Diggs ????
????: #BUFvsMIA on NBC
????: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/GqJJdyI3EW pic.twitter.com/XXn09FxpAf
— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2024
Defensive Spotlight: Dolphins defensive back DeShon Elliott was the defensive standout player from this game. He led Miami in tackles with 10 and also grabbed an interception.
Another Dolphins end zone INT!
This time it's DeShon Elliott!
????: #BUFvsMIA on NBC
????: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/GqJJdyI3EW pic.twitter.com/yP9Ps40SHL
— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2024
Rookie spotlight: Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid finished the contest with 84 receiving yards on eight targets and seven catches.
Box Score
Passing
|
Buffalo Bills
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Josh Allen
|29.1
|30 / 38
|359
|9.4
|2
|2
|3
|101.6
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Tua Tagovailoa
|9.6
|17 / 27
|173
|6.4
|1
|2
|0
|62.7
Rushing
|
Buffalo Bills
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Josh Allen
|29.1
|15
|67
|4.5
|0
|15
|1
|James Cook
|8.2
|13
|36
|2.8
|0
|14
|0
|Ty Johnson
|2.4
|1
|5
|5.0
|0
|5
|0
|Leonard Fournette
|2.0
|7
|20
|2.9
|0
|5
|0
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|De'Von Achane
|13.1
|10
|56
|5.6
|1
|25
|0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|9.6
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|7
|0
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|4.5
|9
|45
|5.0
|0
|13
|0
Receiving
|
Buffalo Bills
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Khalil Shakir
|19.5
|6
|6
|105
|17.5
|17.5
|0
|Stefon Diggs
|15.7
|8
|7
|87
|10.9
|12.4
|0
|Dalton Kincaid
|15.4
|8
|7
|84
|10.5
|12.0
|0
|Trent Sherfield
|11.4
|4
|3
|24
|6.0
|8.0
|1
|Dawson Knox
|10.2
|3
|2
|22
|7.3
|11.0
|1
|James Cook
|8.2
|4
|3
|16
|4.0
|5.3
|0
|Deonte Harty
|8.2
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|12.0
|0
|Ty Johnson
|2.4
|1
|1
|9
|9.0
|9.0
|0
|Gabe Davis
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Tyreek Hill
|21.2
|13
|7
|82
|6.3
|11.7
|1
|De'Von Achane
|13.1
|1
|1
|5
|5.0
|5.0
|0
|Durham Smythe
|6.0
|3
|3
|30
|10.0
|10.0
|0
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|3.4
|3
|1
|24
|8.0
|24.0
|0
|Braxton Berrios
|2.9
|2
|2
|9
|4.5
|4.5
|0
|River Cracraft
|2.8
|1
|1
|18
|18.0
|18.0
|0
|Chase Claypool
|1.3
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|3.0
|0
|Julian Hill
|1.2
|2
|1
|2
|1.0
|2.0
|0