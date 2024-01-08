Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Week 18 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 21, Miami Dolphins 14

2WB0W4B Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By Trevor Sikkema
Jan 8, 2024
Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins

In the final game of Week 18, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14. The win gave the Bills the AFC East division title.

Offensive spotlight: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the standout offensive player in this game. Allen finished the contest 30-for-39 with 359 passing yards and also led the team in rushing with 67 rushing yards. 

Defensive Spotlight: Dolphins defensive back DeShon Elliott was the defensive standout player from this game. He led Miami in tackles with 10 and also grabbed an interception.

 Rookie spotlight: Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid finished the contest with 84 receiving yards on eight targets and seven catches.

Box Score

Passing
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Josh Allen 29.1 30 / 38 359 9.4 2 2 3 101.6
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 9.6 17 / 27 173 6.4 1 2 0 62.7
Rushing
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Josh Allen 29.1 15 67 4.5 0 15 1
James Cook 8.2 13 36 2.8 0 14 0
Ty Johnson 2.4 1 5 5.0 0 5 0
Leonard Fournette 2.0 7 20 2.9 0 5 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
De'Von Achane 13.1 10 56 5.6 1 25 0
Tua Tagovailoa 9.6 1 7 7.0 0 7 0
Jeff Wilson Jr. 4.5 9 45 5.0 0 13 0
Receiving
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD
Khalil Shakir 19.5 6 6 105 17.5 17.5 0
Stefon Diggs 15.7 8 7 87 10.9 12.4 0
Dalton Kincaid 15.4 8 7 84 10.5 12.0 0
Trent Sherfield 11.4 4 3 24 6.0 8.0 1
Dawson Knox 10.2 3 2 22 7.3 11.0 1
James Cook 8.2 4 3 16 4.0 5.3 0
Deonte Harty 8.2 1 1 12 12.0 12.0 0
Ty Johnson 2.4 1 1 9 9.0 9.0 0
Gabe Davis 0.0 2 0 0 0.0 0.0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD
Tyreek Hill 21.2 13 7 82 6.3 11.7 1
De'Von Achane 13.1 1 1 5 5.0 5.0 0
Durham Smythe 6.0 3 3 30 10.0 10.0 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 3.4 3 1 24 8.0 24.0 0
Braxton Berrios 2.9 2 2 9 4.5 4.5 0
River Cracraft 2.8 1 1 18 18.0 18.0 0
Chase Claypool 1.3 2 1 3 1.5 3.0 0
Julian Hill 1.2 2 1 2 1.0 2.0 0
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.