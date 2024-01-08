NFL Week 18 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 21, Miami Dolphins 14

In the final game of Week 18, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14. The win gave the Bills the AFC East division title.

Offensive spotlight: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the standout offensive player in this game. Allen finished the contest 30-for-39 with 359 passing yards and also led the team in rushing with 67 rushing yards.

Defensive Spotlight: Dolphins defensive back DeShon Elliott was the defensive standout player from this game. He led Miami in tackles with 10 and also grabbed an interception.

Rookie spotlight: Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid finished the contest with 84 receiving yards on eight targets and seven catches.

Box Score

Passing

Buffalo Bills Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Josh Allen 29.1 30 / 38 359 9.4 2 2 3 101.6 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 9.6 17 / 27 173 6.4 1 2 0 62.7

Rushing

Buffalo Bills Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Josh Allen 29.1 15 67 4.5 0 15 1 James Cook 8.2 13 36 2.8 0 14 0 Ty Johnson 2.4 1 5 5.0 0 5 0 Leonard Fournette 2.0 7 20 2.9 0 5 0 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost De'Von Achane 13.1 10 56 5.6 1 25 0 Tua Tagovailoa 9.6 1 7 7.0 0 7 0 Jeff Wilson Jr. 4.5 9 45 5.0 0 13 0

Receiving