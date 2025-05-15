Ranking the 12 best revenge games of the 2025 NFL season

Several Steelers have much to prove in 2025: Aaron Rodgers and D.K. Metcalf are both set to play against their former teams in their first seasons in the Steel City, should Rodgers sign as expected.

Amid the quietude following the end of the 2025 NFL Draft, the NFL’s schedule release has reinvigorated energy into the football offseason. Players and teams finally have an idea of how their upcoming seasons can take shape, including games to circle on the calendars.

For some players and coaches, certain trips or matchups will have extra intensity, given their history. Below are the 12 best games of the 2025 season featuring some type of vindication.

Assuming Aaron Rodgers ultimately signs with the Steelers, this game should top the totem pole for revenge matchups. Until that happens, we can only speculate about the unbridled animosity involved in this showdown.

After spending the first 17 years of his illustrious career in Green Bay — where he notched 12 seasons with an 80.0 PFF passing grade or better and four MVPs — Rodgers was dealt to the Jets in April 2023. The Jets never squared off with the Packers in either of the past two years, and this game will likely mark Rodgers’ first game against his old franchise.

Rodgers (76.3 PFF passing grade in 2024) looking to reassert his dominance at age 41 against his longtime team and mentee in Jordan Love is a tremendous storyline.

The same discourse with Rodgers applies here, and his finalizing a contract (if he ever does) will lock in a game with endless bad blood. Even if Rodgers never becomes a Steeler, though, this game has intrigue, given Justin Fields’ presence.

The Jets made what was believed to be a watershed move in trading for Rodgers before the 2023 season; instead, he played just two snaps in his first year and was inconsistent the next, finishing with a 76.3 PFF passing grade and a 73.7% adjusted completion rate — his lowest since 2015. New York’s failures prompted wholesale changes in 2024 and 2025, including releasing the future Hall of Famer and signing Justin Fields, who accrued a 65.7 PFF passing grade in six starts with Pittsburgh last year.

Will Rodgers prove that he’s still able to perform at a high level, in his former stadium, no less? Will Fields make the Steelers look foolish for both benching and not re-signing him? Both players under center have important agendas on the line in this contest.

On the surface, this contest may not catch one's eye. But if Russell Wilson emerges as the Giants’ starter, this will assuredly be a game to keep track of.

Wilson will make his second trek back to Denver after being cut by the team during the 2024 offseason. Despite the Broncos swinging for the fences in acquiring Wilson, he produced only a 69.8 PFF passing grade across two seasons out west, leading to an unceremonious exit. While Wilson and the Steelers ventured to Empower Field last year, Justin Fields was the starter, with Wilson not playing a snap.

Wilson isn’t guaranteed to start by this point in the year for New York, considering the team has rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart (91.9 PFF passing grade) waiting in the wings and Jameis Winston (69.9 PFF passing grade) as another option. But if the former Super Bowl champ is under center for Big Blue, you can guarantee that Wilson will try to spite his second franchise.

This game might not feature the pure vitriol of some listed below it, but it still offers a showdown between two NFC contenders, including one with a bitter taste in its mouth. Washington stunned the injury-riddled Lions in the divisional round last season, knocking off Detroit by a 45-31 score.

Detroit, which finished the 2024 season second in PFF overall grade (93.8), lost both of its marquee coordinators but returned most of the nucleus from its 15-2 team a season ago, including Aidan Hutchinson (95.0 PFF pass-rushing grade). Meanwhile, the upstart Commanders finished fourth in offensive EPA per play and have only upgraded that unit with additions such as Deebo Samuel (72.1 PFF receiving grade) and Laremy Tunsil (89.1 PFF pass-blocking grade).

For most of last year, the Lions seemed to be one of the two best teams in football, but we never even got to see them in the NFC Championship game. This 2025 rematch will be their opportunity to avenge that defeat in a critical game for NFC seeding.

Lions Defensive Grades in 2024 Divisional Round

Any Super Bowl rematch the year after the game needs to be on this type of list. Considering the extra history between these franchises, this duel should be one of the most anticipated of 2025.

Kansas City and Philadelphia were among the favorites to play in New Orleans, and that’s exactly what occurred. But few anticipated the Eagles’ 40-22 drubbing of the Chiefs, squashing their hopes of a three-peat thanks to a dominant defensive performance (30 total pressures, four turnover-worthy plays from Patrick Mahomes). The Chiefs likely still have a sour taste in their mouth after how the Super Bowl concluded, especially given that it happened at the hands of Andy Reid’s former team.

The Eagles have had Kansas City's number a bit as of late, prevailing in the Super Bowl as well as during the 2023 regular season. This next edition of a budding rivalry affords the Chiefs a chance at revenge — and to reclaim their position as maybe the NFL’s best team.

The Steelers have some real vendettas this season that they can address right away. This time, it doesn’t involve their (presumed) enigmatic quarterback, but rather a high-profile wideout.

In March, Pittsburgh made a bombshell trade acquisition of wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from the Seahawks in exchange for a second-round pick. Metcalf (75.0 PFF receiving grade) offers the Steelers a higher-end WR1 than the departed George Pickens, and the team rewarded him with a lucrative five-year, $150 million extension to lock him in for the long term. Metcalf’s exit from Seattle came on the heels of an inconsistent 2024 campaign featuring only two games above a 70.0 PFF receiving grade and lingering discontent about play calling.

It’s not often that a new player gets to suit up against his former team this quickly. Metcalf will certainly be amped up to battle against Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen in a real game, like in countless practices before.

The Chiefs and Bills will have faced one another in six straight seasons, including in four of the past five postseasons. Each game has a playoff atmosphere, and this one should be no different.

Since 2021, Buffalo has had its season end four times at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs; last year followed suit, with Kansas City knocking off the Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship classic. The Bills’ quest to finally beat the Chiefs and make a trip to a Super Bowl feels Sisyphean at this point.

Buffalo addressed its defense — the overarching reason for its repeated losses to the Chiefs — this offseason by adding Maxwell Hairston, Joey Bosa, T.J. Sanders and Michael Hoecht. The Bills will look to beat the Chiefs for a fifth straight time in the regular season and finally have that result extend to January.

As Mike Vrabel assumes the Patriots’ head-coaching position, he’ll have plenty on his plate to get New England back to a competitive team. Even in his first season, he won’t totally be able to ignore his past with a trip to Nashville on the books.

Vrabel spent six seasons coaching the Titans, amassing a 54-45 record with a 2-3 playoff mark, including a trip to the 2019 AFC Championship game. Following 2021, the Titans declined significantly under Vrabel, going 13-21 with zero playoff appearances and finishing no better than 18th in PFF overall grade. Tennessee fired Vrabel after the 2023 season, with many around the league believing that he was let go too soon.

New England has swiftly rebuilt its roster this offseason under Vrabel’s auspices, adding Milton Williams (91.7 PFF pass-rushing grade), Stefon Diggs (79.7 PFF receiving grade), Will Campbell (80.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) and Carlton Davis (74.5 PFF overall grade). Vrabel and the new-look Patriots — including former Titans Harold Landry III and Jack Gibbens — will look to send a message at Nissan Stadium.

Stefon Diggs' Career PFF Grades

Like a season ago, the Bears have assembled a very productive offseason, starting at the top in hiring Ben Johnson as head coach. But as is customary, the team will still deal with its ghosts of the past, including in Johnson’s first season.

After multiple weeks with time management issues and late-game collapses, the Bears fired Matt Eberflus after Week 13 of last season. Eberflus totaled a meager 14-32 record as Chicago’s leader, including zero trips to the postseason. Following his demise in the Windy City, Eberflus is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, looking to improve a unit that finished 28th in EPA per play in 2024.

Bears offenses never found their footing under Eberflus, cumulatively ranking 21st in EPA per play and 25th in success rate during his tenure of just over two and a half years. Ironically, Johnson will be tasked with improving that in Caleb Williams’ second season, and he will battle Eberflus calling shots on the other side of the ball in his first game back at Soldier Field.

The Lions and Rams have encountered one another quite a bit in the past two seasons, squaring off in the 2023 NFC wild-card round and in an overtime thriller to begin the 2024 season. But this matchup is distinct in representing Jared Goff’s second return to Los Angeles after elevating Detroit to contender status.

As the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, Goff played only five seasons with the Rams, catalyzing the team’s run to Super Bowl 53 but accumulating a 78.1 PFF passing grade that ranked only 18th among 29 qualified quarterbacks from 2016-20. Consequently, the Rams executed a league-changing trade, sending Goff to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford, who has fared better since becoming a Ram (86.5 PFF passing grade).

Goff has rounded into form with the Lions, posting an 80.1 PFF passing grade since going to Detroit and galvanizing the team’s turnaround. Now, he’ll return to his old city for the second time with much more confidence, looking for a better result than a loss in 2021.

Like Chiefs-Bills, Ravens-Bills has become among the more spirited head-to-head, non-traditional rivalries in the NFL. And in the same vein, the series has become rather lopsided in the playoffs.

Baltimore was eliminated from both the 2020 and 2024 postseasons on the road in Buffalo. Last year’s game featured Lamar Jackson exorcising some playoff demons with a 76.0 PFF passing grade, but two turnover-worthy plays and woes from Mark Andrews (a drop on the tying two-point conversion and a fumble) spelled the end of the Ravens’ impressive season. Since their divisional-round loss, Baltimore has compiled another stellar draft and signed DeAndre Hopkins (77.0 PFF receiving grade).

When Baltimore and Buffalo battled during last year’s regular season in primetime, the Ravens ran wild en route to a commanding 35-10 win — all for their fortunes to turn in January. John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson will hope to avoid the same fate in 2025.

Most of the games on this list have overt narratives, but Jets-Buccaneers is a sleeper with plenty to prove, especially on Tampa Bay's sideline.

Before taking over as Buccaneers head coach in 2022, Todd Bowles was the Jets’ head coach for four seasons, where he went only 24-40 with zero playoff berths. Bowles is actually the last Gang Green coach to accomplish a winning record, which he did in 2015, but is still regarded as unsuccessful in the post. Meanwhile, new Buccaneers edge rusher Haason Reddick was traded to the Jets before the 2024 season, but a contract dispute and holdout led to him playing just 392 total snaps with limited success (52.9 PFF pass-rushing grade).

Having guided Tampa Bay to three straight playoff appearances and franchise stability, Bowles will test his mettle against his old employer for the first time as a head coach, with Reddick also seeking to make the Jets look foolish for not granting him the contract he desired.