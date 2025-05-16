5 NFL players under pressure to perform in a contract year in 2025

Is this the year that Kyle Pitts puts it all together? The former top-five pick has endured his fair share of ups and downs in the NFL, but he’s still just 24 years old and will have a chance to shine in year two of offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s offense.

James Cook will have to earn his next deal: While the Bills running back has made it known he's looking for an extension and has been productive over his career, the pressure will be on to produce at the level we saw in 2024.

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, rosters, for the most part, are filled out and teams are looking ahead to the start of training camp, which is now only two months away. The 2025 NFL schedule was released earlier this week, and for many, that marks the true start of the upcoming season.

There is still some uncertainty for several players around the league regarding contract negotiations. The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy have reportedly made progress on a new deal, but it is unclear if a contract will get done before OTAs, which begin May 27 for the team.

While Purdy’s long-term contract outlook appears encouraging, many players around the league can't say the same. Here are five players who will be under pressure to perform this season in the final year of their contract.

Four years into his NFL career, Pitts has yet to develop into the elite player the Falcons hoped he’d become when they selected him fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. With that said, he’s still just 24 years old and will be entering year two of offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s offense.

What’s concerning about Pitts’ career is how his play has steadily declined year to year since he entered the NFL. In 2021, his 80.3 PFF overall grade ranked fifth among 70 qualifying tight ends, a year in which he accounted for 68 receptions and 1,026 yards. Last season was the worst of his career, resulting in a 59.6 PFF overall grade, which ranked 44th among 74 qualifying tight ends.

Scheduled to make $10.8 million this year before hitting the free agent market in 2026, Pitts is facing pressure to deliver and earn a lucrative second contract. The biggest aspect of his game that he needs to improve upon is his blocking ability; he’s never earned a PFF run-blocking grade higher than 55.6 in any of his four seasons.

The Cowboys acquired Pickens in a deal that sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick. In adding Pickens, the Cowboys addressed a major need after they opted not to draft a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. From the Steelers’ perspective, they had a Pickens replacement in place when they traded for D.K. Metcalf in March, and there were questions about whether the players' styles would complement each other.

Dallas ranked 26th in PFF receiving grade last year (69.4). All-Pro CeeDee Lamb accounted for 101 receptions and 1,194 receiving yards in 15 games, more than wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin combined for in 17 games (80 receptions and 1,030 yards). Pickens, who has averaged 947 receiving yards over his first three seasons with 39 contested catches in that time, immediately slots in as WR2 on the Cowboys' depth chart.

He will have the opportunity to shine in Dallas prior to hitting free agency in 2026. Operating as a second option behind Lamb will give Pickens more one-on-one opportunities, and he will no longer be hindered by a run-first scheme. There’s been some concerns about Pickens’ on- and off-the-field incidents, but his age (24) and talent bode well for his next contract if he produces at a high level this season.

Cook is coming off a strong year in Buffalo, earning an 86.2 PFF overall grade and tying for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. He set career highs in yards after contact per attempt (3.24) and forced missed tackles (47) while taking care of the ball, fumbling just once across 260 attempts.

HOUSE CALL FOR JAMES COOK pic.twitter.com/oT7Mk7TrZz — PFF (@PFF) December 2, 2024

The Pro Bowler has made it clear that he wants a new contract in the range of $15 million per year, which would make him among the highest-paid running backs in the league. The former Georgia Bulldog has been a productive and durable player over the past three years, but he hasn’t been utilized as an every-down player, making contract negotiations dicey. Cook's 207 carries in 2024 ranked 19th, while Bills backups Ty Johnson (400 snaps) and Ray Davis (286 snaps) earned significant playing time, as well.

Cook could hold out of training camp if a deal doesn’t get done, something the Super Bowl-contending Bills would like to avoid. If he is forced to play out the final year of his contract, he will be the lead back on one of the best offenses in the NFL, but the pressure will be on to produce at the level we saw in 2024 if he wants to earn top money at the position on his next deal.

Bland had one of the best seasons for a cornerback in recent memory in 2023, leading the league with nine interceptions — including an NFL record five pick-sixes. He earned an 89.5 PFF overall grade that season, ranking second among 127 qualifying cornerbacks on his way to first-team All-Pro honors.

Bland suffered a stress fracture in August, an injury that kept him out of the first 10 games of the 2024 season. The Cowboys’ season was all but over by the time he returned, as they went just 3-7 in his absence.

Dallas had one of the steals of the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Eastern Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel 76th overall. The addition of Revel, the 44th-ranked player on PFF's big board, could be a sign that the team doesn’t have the cap space to extend Bland, making it likely he will hit free agency in 2026. Without a new deal, Bland will be the clear top cornerback on the market, but his next deal is contingent on whether he can return to 2023 form.

Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts in March and is expected to push 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson for the team's starting quarterback job in 2025. Jones, a former first-round pick himself, soon turns 28 years old and has found success at the NFL level, earning 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in four of his six seasons.

Richardson has appeared in only 15 games over his first two seasons due to injuries and inconsistent play. He has been a boom-or-bust player; his 6.8% big-time throw percentage last year ranked second among 44 qualifying quarterbacks, but he also ranked in the bottom five in turnover-worthy play percentage (4.7%).

Whether Jones wins the opening day job remains to be seen, but it seems probable that he will get on the field at some point this season for the Colts. If or when he does, he has the chance to set himself up for a bigger (and longer) contract in 2026 as a potential starting quarterback again. Failing to capitalize on his opportunity this year could delegate him to backup duties for 2026 and beyond, wherever he ends up.