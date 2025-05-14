Strongest, weakest position groups after free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft

The Eagles are littered with talent: Philadelphia earns the top spot at offensive line, linebacker and cornerback ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

The Saints have some work to do in their quarterback room: After Derek Carr's retirement, New Orleans is left with second-round rookie Tyler Shough, 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler and 2023 fourth-rounder Jake Haener to compete for the starting signal-caller role.

Quarterbacks

Strongest: Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ existence as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback would seemingly make this the strongest quarterback room in the NFL by default. Despite a slightly down season statistically, he still ranked eighth among qualified quarterbacks with an 83.9 PFF overall grade and led the Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

What sets the Chiefs apart here from teams such as the Bengals, Bills and Ravens is new backup Gardner Minshew. Minshew has proven himself capable of winning games in a pinch with his fearless play style. He nearly led the Colts to a division title in 2023 while running Shane Steichen’s RPO-heavy offense. Andy Reid calls plays in a similar manner in Kansas City, so Minshew should feel comfortable with the core concepts of the offense. Former Patriot Bailey Zappe also offers some experience as the team’s third stringer.

Weakest: New Orleans Saints

After Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints’ quarterback room consists of second-round rookie Tyler Shough, 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler and 2023 fourth-rounder Jake Haener.

Shough is coming off an excellent college season at Louisville, but it was the first time he proved he could stay healthy for an entire season. Rattler tallied a 49.4 PFF passing grade across seven games of action when Carr was injured in 2024. Haener recorded a similarly subpar 56.7 PFF passing grade across just 51 dropbacks. Given his draft status, Shough is the likely starter. The Saints need him to pan out if they are going to win this season, largely because they don’t have much in the way of viable options otherwise.

Running Backs

Strongest: Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry doesn’t seem to be slowing down in his early 30s after leading the NFL in PFF rushing grade, missed tackles forced and rushing touchdowns last season. Spelling him on passing downs is Justice Hill, who has proven to be one of the more capable receiving backs in the NFL. His 89.0 PFF receiving grade in 2024 ranked fourth in the NFL, and he did not drop any of his 52 targets.

Third-year man Keaton Mitchell was a revelation in 2023 when he posted a 92.5 PFF rushing grade over the first seven games of his career. His recovery from a knee injury slowed him down last season, but he could add an element of explosiveness to this backfield if he returns to form in 2025.

Weakest: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas’ two leading rushers from last season, Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott, are both off the roster this year. The team replaced them with veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency. Over the past two seasons, though, those two rank in the bottom eight in PFF rushing grade among 66 running backs with at least 100 carries.

Behind Williams and Sanders are two rookies, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, along with third-year man Deuce Vaughn. Blue could add value as a receiver, but it’s tough to see the Cowboys running the ball with much efficiency with this group.

Wide Receivers

Strongest: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Assuming Chris Godwin returns to full health, the Buccaneers have arguably the deepest wide receiver room in the NFL. Mike Evans is showing no signs of slowing down after posting an elite 90.2 PFF receiving grade in 2024. Godwin wasn’t far behind with an 85.7 PFF receiving grade before suffering his season-ending injury. Rookie Jalen McMillan came on down the stretch with a 75.8 PFF receiving grade over his final five games.

Those three are now joined by first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, who separates extremely well on underneath routes. Trey Palmer and Sterling Shephard also provide valuable depth in the fifth and sixth spots in the rotation.

Weakest: Cleveland Browns

Aside from Jerry Jeudy, who rode an incredible volume of targets to a 74.9 PFF receiving grade last season, the Browns are sorely lacking in proven receiving options. Cedric Tillman showed flashes as a vertical threat before suffering a season-ending concussion. Jamari Thrash and David Bell caught only three passes apiece over the entire season. Free-agent acquisition Diontae Johnson could offer some hope, but he posted just a 65.3 PFF receiving grade while playing for three different teams last season.

Tight Ends

Strongest: Baltimore Ravens

Nobody else in the league offers a three-tight end package like the Ravens do with Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Baltimore also knows how to use them, as their 90.9 team PFF offense grade with multiple tight ends on the field led the NFL last season.

Andrews has ranked inside the top six at the position in PFF receiving grade in each of the past four seasons. Likely wasn’t far behind in 2024, placing eighth with a 77.0 PFF receiving grade. Kolar adds value as a blocker who allows the other two to move around the formation.

Weakest: Carolina Panthers

Carolina featured the NFL's lowest-graded tight end unit last season. The only player of significance they’ve added to that group is fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans. Tommy Tremble has yet to prove himself worthy of a starting role after recording a 52.7 PFF overall grade across his first four seasons. Ja'Tavion Sanders posted a similarly low 52.5 PFF overall grade in his first season of action.

Offensive Line

Strongest: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles lost starting right guard Mekhi Becton in free agency but have no reason to worry about their offensive line. Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson all ranked among the top three players at their respective positions last season in PFF overall grade.

Cam Jurgens posted a 65.6 PFF overall grade in his first campaign as Philadelphia’s center. They’ll have a competition at right guard, likely between Tyler Steen, Kenyon Green and Matt Pryor. Even if Pryor doesn’t start, he and fellow free-agent acquisition Kendall Lamm are both valuable swingmen. Philadelphia once again has a ton of talent and depth on its offensive line.

Weakest: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals ranked 29th in both PFF pass-blocking grade and PFF run-blocking grade last season, and it doesn’t appear that they will fare much better in 2025.

Center Ted Karras is the only returning player from last season who earned at least a 60.0 PFF overall grade. Left tackle Amarius Mims underwhelmed in his rookie season. The lowest-graded guard unit in football added only third-round pick Dylan Fairchild and veteran Lucas Patrick, who earned a 64.6 PFF grade in New Orleans in 2024.

Defensive Line

Strongest: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers boasted the NFL’s top-graded defensive line last season. T.J. Watt is still at the top of his game as the only player who earned 90.0-plus PFF grades in run defense and as a pass rusher in 2024. Alex Highsmith wasn’t far behind with an 89.3 PFF pass-rush grade.

Even at his advanced age, Cameron Heyward managed to rank second among defensive tackles with a 90.1 PFF overall grade. Add in contributions from Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton and first-round pick Derrick Harmon, who led all FBS interior defenders in pressures last season, and the Steelers will once again carry an elite unit into the 2025 season.

Weakest: Washington Commanders

Washington fielded the second-lowest-graded defensive line in the NFL last season. The team added a few veterans to the group, but none project to be impact players. Javon Kinlaw has improved a bit as a pass rusher but has never earned above a 55.0 PFF overall grade in his five NFL seasons. Jacob Martin projects as a rotational pass rusher, as well.

Deatrich Wise Jr. and Eddie Goldman have both struggled over the past two seasons. Playing in a division with the Philadelphia Eagles will necessitate some surprise performances from the Commanders’ defensive line, which looks like the team’s biggest weakness.

Linebackers

Strongest: Philadelphia Eagles

Led by Zack Baun, the NFL’s highest-graded linebacker in 2024, Philadelphia carried the NFL’s highest-graded linebacker unit by a wide margin. Nakobe Dean emerged as a legitimate run defender. Dean’s knee injury could be a concern heading into 2025, but the team had the best linebacker in the 2025 draft class, Jihaad Campbell, fall right into their lap.

Campbell was one of just six FBS linebackers to earn 80.0-plus PFF grades in run defense and coverage in 2024. Youngsters Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon Jr. also provide talented depth and special teams value.

Weakest: Tennessee Titans

Five linebackers played at least 200 snaps for the Titans last season, none of whom return to Tennessee in 2025. The most experienced option is ex-Bronco Cody Barton, who is a respectable run defender but struggles mightily in coverage. Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray and James Williams are all young options who played fewer than 120 snaps last season.

Cornerbacks

Strongest: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia takes another top spot with a group of talented cornerbacks, led by their top two 2024 draft picks. Cooper DeJean immediately reversed the Eagles’ fortunes in the slot, as his 86.3 PFF overall grade led all qualified cornerbacks. First-round pick Quinyon Mitchell wasn’t far behind with a 79.2 PFF coverage grade that tied him for sixth among that same group.

They’ll need to find a second outside starter after losing Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency, but Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks have been developing behind the scenes. The team also brought in Adoree' Jackson, whose 82.6 zone PFF coverage grade quietly fits in with Vic Fangio’s scheme.

Weakest: New Orleans Saints

The Saints’ cornerback room is filled with unproven options after recently losing Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. Isaac Yiadom is the most experienced player of the bunch and earned a career-high 80.4 PFF coverage grade with New Orleans in 2023. However, he has not finished with higher than a 55.6 PFF coverage grade in any of his other six seasons.

2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry played reasonably well last season, earning a 67.1 PFF coverage grade. Slot cornerback Alontae Taylor struggled to a 35.4 PFF coverage grade — the lowest mark among all qualified cornerbacks in the NFL.

Safeties

Strongest: Los Angeles Chargers

In a tight battle between the Lions and Chargers, the top-ranked teams in PFF grade from their safety units in 2024, Los Angeles' depth at the position earns the unit the top spot.

Of course, Derwin James Jr. is the star after posting an 80.8 PFF overall grade, his best since 2019. Alohi Gilman is a solid starter, as well, despite a slight dip from his outstanding 2023 performance. Tony Jefferson and Elijah Molden both proved valuable in spot-start duty in 2024. Rookie R.J. Mickens could also be a player to watch after being drafted more than 100 spots past his placement on PFF's big board.

Weakest: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville carried the league’s lowest-graded safety unit in 2024 and lost arguably the best player, Andre Cisco, from that group via free agency. Darnell Savage and Antonio Johnson remain as options, though both graded poorly last season. Veteran Eric Murray was brought in from Houston, but he hasn’t graded above 65.1 in any of the past six seasons. The team may view third-round pick Caleb Ransaw as a potential future starter, but he played mostly in the slot at Tulane.