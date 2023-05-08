NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs and Eagles take top spots, Jets soar after 2023 NFL Draft

• Jets soar to No. 6: New York placed 17th in PFF's pre-draft power rankings but has since signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers and put together a strong draft class.

• Browns land in the top 10: Cleveland shored up its defense this offseason and added receiving help in Tennessee's Cedric Tillman and third-year receiver Elijah Moore.

• Cardinals place last but are looking good for 2024: The Cardinals' defense has been gutted, and quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to miss time in 2023 due to injury. The team has plenty of 2024 draft capital, though.

All 32 NFL teams worked to improve their rosters through the 2023 NFL Draft, and now we can re-assess their potential heading into the 2023 NFL season. We’ll primarily focus on draft moves, but we'll also evaluate each team by who they lost and gained in free agency and their salary cap.

We previously wrote about how much WAR teams added through free agency. You can check out our final power rankings article from the 2022 season here and the post-draft edition of PFF's draft guide here. Our post-draft grades for all 32 teams are here.

Biggest impact player from the draft: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Pre-Draft Ranking: 1

The Chiefs released Frank Clark and lost starting offensive tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie in free agency. However, their signings of tackle Jawaan Taylor and edge defender Charles Omenihu mitigate those departures.

The Chiefs had a solid draft, adding an elite edge defender and other targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Anudike-Uzomah produced PFF grades of 74.0 or better in each of his past two seasons, and 21 of his 89 pressures over the past two seasons resulted in a sack.

Biggest impact player from the draft: DI Jalen Carter

Pre-Draft Ranking: 3

The Eagles, widely lauded for their draft, picked three defensive players out of Georgia, adding to the two Bulldogs they selected in last year’s draft. Jalen Carter will join the defensive line, shoring up their defense with another piece of one of the best defenses in college football history. Philadelphia also filled a hole at safety with Sydney Brown, who earned an 89.4 coverage grade in 2022.

Biggest impact player from the draft: CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Pre-Draft Ranking: 2

The 49ers needed backup linebackers and cornerbacks after losing Azeez Al-Shaair, Emmanuel Moseley and Samson Ebukam this offseason. Drafting Darrell Luter Jr., Dee Winters and Jalen Graham may fill those gaps — particularly Luter, who allowed a 27% completion percentage in 2021.

Biggest impact player from the draft: S Jordan Battle

Pre-Draft Ranking: 5

After losing two starting safeties in Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell this offseason, the Bengals were always going to draft at least one. They settled on Alabama's Jordan Battle, who earned 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons. They also drafted a solid cornerback in DJ Turner, who allowed a catch on just 46.5% of the passes thrown into his coverage and forced 14 incompletions in 2022.

Biggest impact player from the draft: LB Dorian Williams

Pre-Draft Ranking: 4

The loss of Tremaine Edmunds is significant for the Bills' defense, but they were able to retain safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Matt Milano to maintain some stability. They also boosted their offensive line by signing tackle Connor McGovern, but their other free agency moves have been fairly lackluster.

Edmunds‘ departure in free agency was slightly offset by Buffalo drafting Dorian Williams, who produced a top-10 coverage grade among FBS off-ball linebackers in two of his last three seasons at Tulane.

Biggest impact player from the draft: EDGE Will McDonald IV

Pre-Draft Ranking: 17

The Jets made major moves this offseason, signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and constructing a new-look receiving corps that includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. They also signed Billy Turner and drafted Carter Warren and Joe Tippmann for offensive line depth to protect their new quarterback.

Biggest impact player from the draft: DI Mazi Smith

Pre-Draft Ranking: 6

In the graphic below, it's clear the Cowboys struggled to stop the run in 2022. So drafting Smith, who posted PFF grades of 75.0 or better in each of the past two seasons, made sense.

Biggest impact player from the draft: WR Quentin Johnsto n

Pre-Draft Ranking: 7

Johnston forced 19 missed tackles on just 60 receptions and averaged 17.8 yards per catch in 2022. Among the projected first-round wide receivers, Johnston led the way in yards after the catch per reception and missed tackles forced per reception — two areas the Chargers underperformed in last year. He should be an instant contributor and add a vertical element to the team that has been missing for quite some time.

Biggest impact player from the draft: DI Siaki Ika

Pre-Draft Ranking: 21

The Browns shored up their defense this offseason by adding safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and edge Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Drafting Siaki Ika, who posted a 76.4 PFF pass-rushing grade and an 11.6% pass-rush win rate in 2022, will morph their defense into a force to be reckoned with. Cleveland also added to its receiving corps by drafting Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Biggest impact player from the draft: WR Zay Flowers

Pre-Draft Ranking: 9

Despite signing Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in free agency, the Ravens continued to add to their receiver room by drafting Zay Flowers in the first round. Both Rashod Bateman and Beckham should help Baltimore in the intermediate part of the field, while Flowers can serve as the team’s deep threat and premier after-the-catch receiver. The rookie should also see action on screens and jet sweeps.

Biggest impact player from the draft: RB Devon Achane

Pre-Draft Ranking: 10

The Dolphins retained a decent chunk of their roster this offseason, as you can see in the graphic below, but also traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and signed linebacker David Long. After adding those defensive playmakers, they turned most of their attention to fortifying their offense in the draft by selecting running back Devon Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins and offensive tackle Ryan Hayes.

If Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy, Miami may be a force to be reckoned with in the AFC East.

Biggest impact player from the draft: T Anton Harrison

Pre-Draft Ranking: 12

Harrison allowed just nine total pressures from 447 pass-blocking snaps in 2022. With Cam Robinson suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season, the Jaguars needed to find a tackle to start in his place, and Harrison can do just that. Additionally, 2021 second-rounder Walker Little has never started a full season at tackle in his career, so if he struggles on the left side, Harrison has the flexibility and experience from college to play there.

Biggest impact player from the draft: CB Deonte Banks

Pre-Draft Ranking: 14

The Giants struggled a bit on defense last year, ranking 20th in EPA per dropback allowed, partly because they lacked enough adequate cornerbacks to run Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy scheme. Banks should be able to step into the building as a Day 1 starter opposite Adoree' Jackson and give the Giants a formidable cornerback duo.

Biggest impact player from the draft: CB Mekhi Blackmon

Pre-Draft Ranking: 8

The Vikings will look to replace tight end T.J. Hockenson, who they traded midseason, with Josh Oliver. He’s been injury prone but is a promising signing nonetheless. They also signed an elite edge defender in Marcus Davenport.

The Vikings finished 2022 with a 78.4 coverage grade, ranking 18th in the NFL. With Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Duke Shelley and Chandon Sullivan moving on in free agency, they need more depth at cornerback. Their newest cornerback, rookie Mekhi Blackmon, may make an immediate impact. Blackmon played 907 snaps from which he produced a 90.6 PFF grade and allowed a catch on just 47.6% of the passes thrown into his coverage. He missed only two tackles in 2022.

Biggest impact player from the draft: DB Brian Branch

Pre-Draft Ranking: 13

Brian Branch primarily played nickel back in his time at Alabama, and following the trade of Jeffrey Okudah, it seems as if that role in Detroit is his for the taking. This would allow Emmanuel Moseley to stick outside and provide Detroit with a versatile group of defensive backs between Branch, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Kerby Joseph.

Biggest impact player from the draft: CB Devon Witherspoon

Pre-Draft Ranking: 15

The Seahawks were favored to take a defensive lineman in the draft, so it was a bit of a surprise when they opted for cornerback Devon Witherspoon at fifth overall. However, when looking at their overall roster, they did need another cornerback to complement standout Tariq Woolen, and Witherspoon could be just that. In a division with wide receivers who excel after the catch, including Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp and Rondale Moore, Witherspoon’s aggressive mentality should serve him and Seattle well.

Biggest impact player from the draft: OT Broderick Jones

Pre-Draft Ranking: 16

Both Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr. should be immediate impact players, but Jones will likely have the biggest impact out of the gate given the development curves from college to the NFL for cornerbacks. Jones also replaces Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle, which should be an upgrade and continue to help Kenny Pickett develop at quarterback. Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, who Pittsburgh selected in Round 3, can effectively be used as an extra blocker and creates a dynamic tandem with Pat Freiermuth.

Wisconsin interior defender Keeanu Benton will be a great rotational piece behind Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi, with the ability to clog the middle against the run and also offer some pass-rush juice from various alignments.

Biggest impact player from the draft: TE Luke Musgrave

Pre-Draft Ranking: 18

The Packers did not make many moves during free agency while trading away their starting quarterback and losing a large chunk of their receiving corps. The team has a lot of targets to replace on offense, so Musgrave is a solid addition, as is wide receiver Jayden Reed.

First-round pick Lukas Van Ness flashed rare strength for a young defensive lineman prospect and can contribute to a defense that has invested so many resources with little tangible improvement. If Van Ness can produce early, it could be particularly beneficial as Rashan Gary recovers from a torn ACL.

All in all, this looks like a long-term, developmental class from Green Bay.

Biggest impact player from the draft: O T Darnell Wright

O Pre-Draft Ranking: 26

The Bears, even after making solid moves in free agency, still have the most salary cap available of any team. Their defense ranked last in the league in 2022 with a 52.4 grade, so adding two solid linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards should help fix that. Further, defensive linemen Andrew Billings and DeMarcus Walker are huge upgrades to the front seven. Chicago also shored up its offensive line by signing guard Nate Davis and drafting tackle Darnell Wright. Wright allowed only eight pressures in 2022, and his 1.7% pressure rate allowed in 2022 ranked fourth among FBS tackles.

The Bears added to their defensive line by drafting Gervon Dexter Sr., Zacch Pickens and Travis Bell. Pickens recorded an 11.5% pass-rush win rate in 2022. Finally, Chicago traded up for Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, whose 88.5 press coverage grade ranked second among FBS cornerbacks in this year’s draft.

Biggest impact player from the draft: CB Christian Gonzalez

Pre-Draft Ranking: 20

The loss of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was offset by the Patriots signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and drafting Kayshon Boutte. Boutte boasts the potential to blossom after falling very far from his pre-2022 projections. The talent was evident on film in 2021, and if the Patriots can get him back on track, he could end up one of the steals of the draft.

To protect Mac Jones, New England drafted Jake Andrews and Sidy Sow. Sow offers inside-outside flexibility and will be a mauler in New England’s gap-heavy rushing scheme.

Biggest impact player from the draft: OL Cody Mauch

Pre-Draft Ranking: 11

The Bucs traded Shaq Mason in the offseason, and while they signed Matt Feiler to potentially replace him, they still needed at least one more interior offensive lineman in the draft. Mauch can be that guy. His size also offers the Bucs inside-outside flexibility, if necessary, and if they choose to play him at tackle to replace Donovan Smith, it would match what he played in college at North Dakota State.

On the defensive side, Tampa Bay was willing to look past Pittsburgh interior defender Calijah Kancey’s short arms and instead focus on his outstanding production in 2022. Kancey’s 92.4 pass-rush grade and 18.1% pressure rate led all FBS interior defenders in 2022, and his 22.7% pass-rush win rate ranked second. With massive nose tackle Vita Vea commanding the attention of opposing offensive lines, Kancey may have landed in an ideal spot. The Bucs further beefed up their pass rush by adding Louisville edge defender YaYa Diaby, an athletic, high-motor prospect who may be raw but has exciting potential.

Biggest impact player from the draft: T Braeden Daniels

Pre-Draft Ranking: 19

The Commanders added a decent starting tackle in Andrew Wylie during free agency and an upgrade at quarterback in Jacoby Brissett.

They filled their need at cornerback right away in the draft, picking Emmanuel Forbes and Jartavius Martin. Forbes put up an 87.2 PFF grade in 2022 and racked up 14 interceptions and 17 pass breakups in his college career. Another need, the offensive line, was filled by Braeden Daniels and Ricky Stromberg. Daniels may start right away, considering the Commanders' offensive line struggles in 2022 (24th-ranked unit in PFF pass-blocking grade).

Biggest impact player from the draft: WR Marvin Mims

Pre-Draft Ranking: 28

The signing of guard Ben Powers increases the Broncos' pass-blocking prowess by a large margin, along with the addition of tackle Mike McGlinchey this offseason. Denver seems committed to protecting Russell Wilson and added another weapon in Marvin Mims, who will benefit from playing alongside Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton after neither was traded away amid speculation.

While Mims will likely not continue to average 19.5 yards per catch, he’s a much-needed weapon for the Broncos. They filled another need by drafting linebacker Drew Sanders, who earned 75.0-plus pass-rush and coverage grades in 2022.

Biggest impact player from the draft: OT Peter Skoronski

Pre-Draft Ranking: 23

The Titans signed tackle Andre Dillard, who may have potential but hasn’t proven himself due to a limited workload with the Eagles. Despite fielding a top-10 defense already, the additions of Arden Key, an elite edge rusher, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will improve Tennessee's unit.

The Titans ranked last in the league during the 2022 regular season in pass-blocking grade (53.7) and allowed the fifth-most sacks in the league (33). As Northwestern’s starting left tackle this past season, Skoronski allowed just six total pressures on 474 pass-blocking snaps.

Biggest impact player from the draft: CB Jakorian Bennett

Pre-Draft Ranking: 22

The Raiders gave newly signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a new weapon by drafting tight end Michael Mayer. The Notre Dame product was targeted more than any other tight end in the country in 2022 and earned an FBS-best 92.5 PFF grade in the process. Mayer also earned an 80.0-plus run-blocking grade and could be the rare tight end that contributes early in his NFL career after producing immediately in college, even if his ceiling may not be the highest.

Bennett was a much-needed addition to the Raiders' cornerback room. He allowed a completion on just 44.4% of targets into his coverage in 2022. Given the state of the Raiders' cornerback room prior to the draft, Bennett has a legitimate opportunity to compete for snaps on the outside right out of the gate. Up front, Tyree Wilson joins the tenacious Maxx Crosby and veteran Chandler Jones, who needs to bounce back in 2023.

Biggest impact player from the draft: DI Bryan Bresee

Pre-Draft Ranking: 24

After losing Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata and Marcus Davenport in free agency, the Saints desperately needed some impact players on their defensive line. They signed defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in the offseason, and while both will contribute, they primarily served in rotational capacities with their prior teams.

New Orleans then doubled down on defensive line additions by drafting interior defender Bryan Bresee in the first round and edge defender Isaiah Foskey in the second round. Bresee is coming off a season where he posted a career-high 82.0 PFF pass-rushing grade.

While Andy Dalton performed admirably in 2022, bringing in Derek Carr and retaining Michael Thomas, while also adding running back Kendre Miller in the draft, should take the offense to newer heights in 2023.

Biggest impact player from the draft: RB Bijan Robinson

Pre-Draft Ranking: 27

The Falcons signed one of the best safeties in the league in Jessie Bates III after their 2022 safeties ranked 26th in defensive grade, so this is a much-needed upgrade. In the front seven, Atlanta went with a platoon approach, adding interior defenders David Onyemata and Calais Campbell, edge rusher Bud Dupree and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

While Robinson will produce right out of the gate, the Falcons still have other positions they need to address with top-end talent, including edge rusher, wide receiver and outside cornerback.

Biggest impact player from the draft: QB Bryce Young

Pre-Draft Ranking: 25

The Panthers used free agency to add solid players in tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Miles Sanders. They also improved upon a safety unit that ranked 30th last season in PFF grade by signing Vonn Bell.

The last time Carolina had a quarterback with a passing grade of at least 70.0 was in 2018 with Cam Newton and Kyle Allen. Bryce Young, who the Panthers drafted No. 1 overall, may be a game-changer after he earned a 91.3 passing grade at Alabama in 2022. And he has a fellow rookie weapon in Jonathan Mingo, who the team selected in Round 2.

Arguably the biggest reason for optimism about the Panthers finally righting the ship is the coaching staff they’ve assembled. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero excelled in Denver in recent years, and senior offensive assistant Jim Caldwell and senior defensive assistant Dom Capers both have head coaching experience.

Biggest impact player from the draft: QB Anthony Richardson

Pre-Draft Ranking: 32

The Colts' free agency moves were largely underwhelming. They signed kicker Matt Gay to the largest free-agent contract for a kicker in NFL history despite facing far more pressing issues. They lost key players on defense, trading cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys and losing linebacker Bobby Okereke in free agency to the New York Giants, but they did add edge defender Samson Ebukam to a solid rotation of pass rushers. Ebukam was on a talented 49ers defense and will produce for the Colts.

With Indianapolis' quarterback job previously up for grabs between Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger, the team's 2023 outlook was grim. Anthony Richardson, their first-round pick, undoubtedly gives them more faith long term, but that may not translate right away in 2023. The Colts were one of the “winners” of the draft after selecting several high-ceiling, uber-athletic players, including Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents, Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore and Miami tight end Will Mallory, but it will likely take a year or two before this class can significantly impact the win column.

Biggest impact player from the draft: EDGE Byron Young

Pre-Draft Ranking: 29

The Rams took a step back this offseason instead of continuing to employ an aggressive roster construction approach, but trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a big loss nonetheless. Their only notable addition was tight end Hunter Long, who had just 94 snaps last season and figures to be a depth option behind Tyler Higbee.

Los Angeles was wise to be just as aggressive in tearing the roster down as it was building it up, but the team doesn’t figure to win many football games in 2023 as a result. The Rams have embraced a full-on youth movement, with a 14-player draft class and a 26-player undrafted free agent group.

Rookies make up nearly half the roster, so the Rams will look to find as much cheap, young talent as possible before perhaps pushing their chips back in for 2024 and beyond. The best long-term outcome is likely losing enough games to draft a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft, but head coach Sean McVay may be too good to lose that often despite a lack of talent to work with.

Biggest impact player from the draft: QB C.J. Stroud

Pre-Draft Ranking: 31

The Texans made some moderate but impactful moves in free agency. They added receiving options in Robert Woods, Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown, along with proven running backs in Devin Singletary and Mike Boone.

They also added to their offensive line by trading for guard Shaq Mason. Their defense was elevated by the signings of interior defender Sheldon Rankins and one of the best veteran safeties available in Jimmie Ward. The Texans' defense graded out at 31st in the league last season, so they need all the help they can get.

Stroud earned a 92.2 PFF grade in 2021, tying with Bryce Young, and he was the seventh-highest-graded player at the position this past season. Stroud was charted as accurate on 68.2% of passes in 2022, the second-best rate in the country, and he led the nation with 28.2% of passes deemed “accurate-plus,” which factors in leading a receiver away from coverage, among other things. The Rams drafted Nathaniel “Tank” Dell to pair with Stroud’s arm, a shifty slot receiver who Stroud reportedly advocated for after being selected at No. 2.

Biggest impact player from the draft: EDGE BJ Ojulari

Pre-Draft Ranking: 30

The Cardinals endured more losses than gains in free agency, and that’s never great news when coming off a 4-13 campaign. Defensive end Zach Allen, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and edge defender Markus Golden all departed from the defense. With a question mark at quarterback due to an injured Kyler Murray, the Cardinals cannot afford to perform poorly defensively. Their one addition in linebacker Kyzir White was positive, as he has five straight seasons earning a coverage grade above 60.0.

With J.J. Watt retiring, BJ Ojulari will look to follow in his massive footsteps and generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That’s a mighty tall order for the rookie out of LSU, but Arizona added a lot of help on both sides of the ball, with a clear long-term vision for new general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, according to 2024 Super Bowl odds, they’re currently projected to have the following draft picks next year in the first three rounds: Nos. 1, 2, 33, 65, 66 and 68.

