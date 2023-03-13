Tracking WAR lost, gained by each NFL team in 2023 free agency

The 2023 NFL offseason is now well underway, with the legal tampering period kicking off Monday. To examine how much value each team has lost or gained, we'll be taking a look at wins above replacement on offense and defense throughout 2023 free agency. For an in-depth tracker of all moves in free agency, click here.

Roster Moves Updated Through: March 13, 1 p.m. ET

Most Impactful Offensive Roster Moves

Brady ranked fifth in quarterback WAR in 2022.

Moore ranked 26th in wide receiver WAR in 2022.

He led the team in targets, receiving yards, receiving first downs and touchdowns in 2022.

Justin Fields now has a true WR1 for the 2023 season.

Carr ranked 23rd in quarterback WAR in 2022. Look for him to connect with Chris Olave .

. Andy Dalton (2.45 WAR) is a free agent.

Brissett boasts the second-best regular-season career passing grade among Browns quarterbacks since 2018 (75.2).

Garoppolo sports the best regular-season career passing grade among 49ers quarterbacks since 2018 (75.7).

Mariota earned the third-best regular-season career passing grade among Falcons quarterbacks since 2018 (62.7).

Thielen ranked second on the team in offensive snaps, targets, receiving yards, receiving first downs and receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Led the Titans in offensive snaps, targets, receiving yards and receiving first downs in 2022

Most Impactful Defensive Roster Moves

Ramsey ranked second in cornerback WAR (0.6279) in 2022, behind only Sauce Gardner .

Clark ranked second on the team in hits and third in sacks in 2022.

Clark led the team in snaps and ranked second in tackles in 2022

McCourty's WAR figure in 2022 ranked 18th among safeties.

He led the New England defense in snaps and placed second in tackles.