Tracking WAR lost, gained by each NFL team in 2023 free agency

Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By Amelia Probst
Mar 13, 2023

The 2023 NFL offseason is now well underway, with the legal tampering period kicking off Monday. To examine how much value each team has lost or gained, we'll be taking a look at wins above replacement on offense and defense throughout 2023 free agency. For an in-depth tracker of all moves in free agency, click here.

Roster Moves Updated Through: March 13, 1 p.m. ET

Most Impactful Offensive Roster Moves

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady retires (3.40 WAR)

  • Brady ranked fifth in quarterback WAR in 2022.

Carolina Panthers trade WR D.J. Moore to Chicago Bears (0.32 WAR)

  • Moore ranked 26th in wide receiver WAR in 2022.
  • He led the team in targets, receiving yards, receiving first downs and touchdowns in 2022.
  • Justin Fields now has a true WR1 for the 2023 season.

New Orleans Saints signed QB Derek Carr (1.238 WAR)

  • Carr ranked 23rd in quarterback WAR in 2022. Look for him to connect with Chris Olave.
  • Andy Dalton (2.45 WAR) is a free agent.

Cleveland Browns didn’t re-sign QB Jacoby Brissett (1.73 WAR)

  • Brissett boasts the second-best regular-season career passing grade among Browns quarterbacks since 2018 (75.2).

San Francisco 49ers didn’t re-sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo (1.07 WAR)

  • Garoppolo sports the best regular-season career passing grade among 49ers quarterbacks since 2018 (75.7).

Atlanta Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota (0.73 WAR)

  • Mariota earned the third-best regular-season career passing grade among Falcons quarterbacks since 2018 (62.7).

Minnesota Vikings release WR Adam Thielen (0.20 WAR)

  • Thielen ranked second on the team in offensive snaps, targets, receiving yards, receiving first downs and receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Tennessee Titans WR Robert Woods signed with Houston Texans (0.14 WAR)

  • Led the Titans in offensive snaps, targets, receiving yards and receiving first downs in 2022

Most Impactful Defensive Roster Moves

Los Angeles Rams trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Miami Dolphins

  • Ramsey ranked second in cornerback WAR (0.6279) in 2022, behind only Sauce Gardner.

Kansas City Chiefs release EDGE Frank Clark (-0.001 WAR)

  • Clark ranked second on the team in hits and third in sacks in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens trade S Chuck Clark to New York Jets (0.21 WAR)

  • Clark led the team in snaps and ranked second in tackles in 2022

New England Patriots S Devin McCourty retires (0.24 WAR)

  • McCourty's WAR figure in 2022 ranked 18th among safeties.
  • He led the New England defense in snaps and placed second in tackles.

Arizona Cardinals EDGE J.J. Watt retires (0.23 WAR)

  • Watt led the team in sacks, hurries and pressures generated in 2022.
