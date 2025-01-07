PFF Awards 2024: The NFL's best players in 20 categories

PFF's award winners were selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.
These awards will be released over the next week. The winners and the upcoming schedule are listed below.
Best Runner: RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Best Run Defender: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive Player of the Year: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Best Passer: QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Revealed Wednesday, Jan. 8
- Breakout Player of the Year
- Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Defensive Player of the Year
Revealed Thursday, Jan. 9
- Best Pass-Rusher
- Comeback Player of the Year
- Defensive Rookie of the Year
Revealed Friday, Jan. 10
- Most Valuable Player
- Dwight Stephenson Award (Best Overall Player)
- Rookie of the Year
- Best Pass Blocker
- Best Run Blocker
Revealed Monday, Jan. 13
- Best Receiver
- Best Offensive Lineman
- Best Coverage Defender
Revealed Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Best Offensive Line
- Best Special Teamer