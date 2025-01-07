PFF Awards 2024: The NFL's best players in 20 categories

PFF's award winners were selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

These awards will be released over the next week. The winners and the upcoming schedule are listed below.

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Revealed Wednesday, Jan. 8

Breakout Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Revealed Thursday, Jan. 9

Best Pass-Rusher

Comeback Player of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Revealed Friday, Jan. 10

Most Valuable Player

Dwight Stephenson Award (Best Overall Player)

Rookie of the Year

Best Pass Blocker

Best Run Blocker

Revealed Monday, Jan. 13

Best Receiver

Best Offensive Lineman

Best Coverage Defender

Revealed Tuesday, Jan. 14