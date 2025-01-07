All
PFF Awards 2024: The NFL's best players in 20 categories

2S1AD9R Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures as he jogs off the field following an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By PFF Editorial Team

PFF's award winners were selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

These awards will be released over the next week. The winners and the upcoming schedule are listed below.

Best Runner: RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Click here to read the article

Best Run Defender: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Click here to read the article

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Click here to read the article

Best Passer: QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Click here to read the article

Revealed Wednesday, Jan. 8

  • Breakout Player of the Year
  • Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • Defensive Player of the Year

Revealed Thursday, Jan. 9

  • Best Pass-Rusher
  • Comeback Player of the Year
  • Defensive Rookie of the Year

Revealed Friday, Jan. 10

  • Most Valuable Player
  • Dwight Stephenson Award (Best Overall Player)
  • Rookie of the Year
  • Best Pass Blocker
  • Best Run Blocker

Revealed Monday, Jan. 13

  • Best Receiver
  • Best Offensive Lineman
  • Best Coverage Defender

Revealed Tuesday, Jan. 14

  • Best Offensive Line
  • Best Special Teamer
