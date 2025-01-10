PFF Awards 2024: Jordan Mailata wins Best Run Blocker

• Jordan Mailata dominates the ground game: He finished with a 94.9 PFF run-blocking grade, which not only led all NFL offensive linemen in 2024 but also trailed only Trent Williams’s 2021 season among all seasons by offensive linemen over the last five seasons.

• Mailata's impact: Philadelphia’s left tackle earned a positive grade on 20% of his run-blocking plays, which ranked sixth among all offensive linemen and led all offensive tackles.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s Best Run Blocker is Jordan Mailata, who earned 19 votes to claim the honor. The runner-up was Chris Lindstrom with eight votes.

To view all 2024 award winners, click here.

A former seventh-round pick — who only played rugby prior to being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles — becoming one of the best players at his position is beating all odds. However, that is exactly what Jordan Mailata has done in recent seasons, which cumulated in him being the best run-blocker in the NFL in 2024.

PFF grades every player on every play of every game. While most players and up with a neutral (zero) grade on most plays (Mailata earned a zero grade on 73.9% of his run-blocking plays), they earn positive grades for doing above expectations on a play and negative grades for losing a block or mental errors, which lead to severe downgrades.

Philadelphia’s left tackle earned a positive grade on 20% of his run-blocking plays, which ranked sixth among all offensive linemen and led all offensive tackles. On the other hand, Mailata earned a downgrade on only 7.1% of run plays, which was the third-lowest rate among all offensive linemen and ranked second to only Rashawn Slater among left tackles. Furthermore, he earned a severe downgrade — usually reserved for mental errors or losses at or behind the line of scrimmage — on 2.5% of run plays, which was the 10th-best rate among all offensive linemen and ranked fourth among all left tackles.

This added up to a 94.9 PFF run-blocking grade, which led all NFL offensive linemen in 2024 and trails only Trent Williams’s 2021 season among all seasons by offensive linemen over the past five seasons.

Atlanta’s Chris Lindstrom, who received the second-most votes among panel members, finished slightly behind Mailata with a 94.6 PFF run-blocking grade and ended up being second mainly due to his rate of plays with downgrades. While Lindstrom had the highest rate of run plays with positive grades, he earned a severe downgrade on 4.24% of run plays, which ranked only 18th among guards in the NFL in 2024.