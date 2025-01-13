PFF Awards 2024: Jordan Mailata wins Best Offensive Lineman

• Mailata finishes as PFF's “Best Run Blocker” and “Best Offensive Lineman”: The Eagles' left tackle earned 90.0-plus PFF grades in run blocking and pass blocking in 2024.

• The most valuable offensive lineman in the game: Mailata topped the charts in PFF's wins above replacement metric, which measures value compared to a replacement-level counterpart.

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s Best Offensive Lineman is Jordan Mailata, who earned 25 votes to claim the honor. The runner-up was Tristan Wirfs, with two votes, while Lane Johnson rounded out the top three, with one vote.

A former seventh-round pick and rugby star, the Philadelphia Eagles‘s Jordan Mailata had never played a single snap of football before 2018. Now, he stands among the NFL’s elite, finishing the 2024 regular season with a league-high 95.8 PFF overall grade to solidify his status as arguably one of the best — if not the best — left tackles in the game.

Mailata’s impact was most evident in the run game, where he led all offensive linemen with an impressive 94.9 PFF run-blocking grade. As the anchor of one of the league’s most formidable rushing offenses, he was a key contributor in Saquon Barkley’s near-record-breaking season. He led the way for Barkley to become one of nine running backs to hit 2,000 rushing yards in a season by posting 90.0-plus grades in both zone and gap run-blocking schemes.

This photo of Saquon & the O-Line is everything to us 📸 pic.twitter.com/EUZcoQAjlg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2024

Mailata’s excellence wasn’t just limited to run blocking. He was equally dominant in pass protection, finishing with a 91.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked second among all offensive linemen and made him the only offensive tackle to achieve a 90.0 grade in both pass blocking and run blocking this season. Across 406 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just one sack and 13 pressures.

Highest-Graded Offensive Linemen in the 2024 Regular Season

Player PFF Overall Grade Jordan Mailata 95.8 Erik McCoy 94.2 Chris Lindstrom 93.5 Creed Humphrey 92.8 Rashawn Slater 91.1

To fully encompass Mailata’s value, PFF’s wins above replacement metric sheds light on his season-long impact. WAR measures how much more valuable a player is compared to a replacement-level counterpart, and Mailata ranked as the most valuable offensive lineman in the NFL in 2024. His ability to excel in every facet of the game — whether paving the way for the run or providing elite protection in the passing game — underscored his importance to the Eagles’ success and is why he is PFF’s 2024 Best Offensive Lineman winner.



