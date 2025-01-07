PFF Awards 2024: Lamar Jackson wins Offensive Player of the Year

• A record-setting season: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson cemented his status as the NFL’s most dynamic playmaker in 2024, making history as the first player to surpass 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards in a single season.

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s Offensive Player of the Year is Lamar Jackson, who earned nine votes to claim the honor. The runners-up were Saquon Barkley and Ja'Marr Chase with eight votes, while Puka Nacua, Jordan Mailata and Justin Jefferson each received one vote.

The NFL’s most electrifying quarterback has added another accolade to his resume, taking home PFF’s Offensive Player of the Year award for the 2024 season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson cemented his status as the NFL’s most dynamic playmaker in 2024, making history as the first player to surpass 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards in a single season. His 94.3 overall PFF grade led all players who appeared in all 17 games and ranks sixth-highest in the PFF era (since 2006).

Highest-graded seasons by quarterbacks since 2006

Name Team Season Snaps PFF grade Tom Brady Patriots 2016 818 95.2 Peyton Manning Colts 2007 974 95.1 Tom Brady Patriots 2007 1,049 95.1 Drew Brees Saints 2018 978 95.0 Aaron Rodgers Packers 2020 1,017 94.6 Lamar Jackson Ravens 2024 1,074 94.3 Joe Burrow Bengals 2024 1,131 94.0 Peyton Manning Colts 2006 1,044 93.9 Aaron Rodgers Packers 2014 983 93.5 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 2018 1,032 93.4

Jackson earned a 92.6 passing grade, narrowly missing the league lead and ranking as the 12th-best single-season mark since PFF began tracking data in 2006.

He averaged 8.8 yards per pass attempt, the highest in the NFL. He also threw 30 big-time throws compared to just seven turnover-worthy plays, making him the only quarterback this season to record at least 21 big-time throws while keeping turnover-worthy plays in the single digits.

On the ground, Jackson posted an 87.7 rushing grade, becoming just the second quarterback in the PFF era to earn an 87.0-plus grade as both a passer and a runner in the same season. His 915 rushing yards ranked as the fifth-most by a quarterback since 2006, with Jackson now owning three of the top five marks in that category.

What truly sets Jackson apart is his electrifying ability to break off big plays as a runner. His 37 rushes of 10 or more yards tied for third-most in the NFL, matching Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs and trailing only Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley and teammate Derrick Henry.

Jackson’s season-long excellence was capped by a phenomenal closing stretch that left no doubt about his place atop the league. Over the final three weeks, he delivered a remarkable 94.7 overall grade, including a 93.0 passing grade and an 85.7 rushing grade.