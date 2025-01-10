PFF Awards 2024: Lamar Jackson is PFF's MVP

• An exceptional dual-threat ability: Jackson led the league with 8.8 yards per pass attempt and averaged 6.6 yards per carry as a runner, 0.6 yards more than the next-best rusher among players with 100 or more carries.

• Thriving under pressure: Facing pressure on 37.8% of his dropbacks — tied for the 10th-highest rate among all NFL quarterbacks this season — Jackson thrived where most struggle. He earned an impressive 83.8 PFF grade under pressure, a remarkable 5.7 points higher than the next-best quarterback.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s MVP is Lamar Jackson, who earned 15 votes to claim the honor. The runner-up was Josh Allen, with seven votes, while Joe Burrow rounded out the top three, with six votes.

To view all 2024 award winners, click here.

PFF’s MVP award, honoring the most valuable player in the NFL, is voted on by PFF analysts following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season. This year’s winner is none other than Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, completing a clean sweep of MVP honors, PFF's Dwight Stephenson Award and Offensive Player of the Year.

Jackson’s exceptional dual-threat ability was on full display in 2024. He led the league with 8.8 yards per pass attempt and averaged 6.6 yards per carry as a runner, 0.6 yards more than the next-best rusher among players with 100 or more carries. His 94.0 PFF grade was the highest among quarterbacks, and his 3.67 Wins Above Replacement (PFF WAR) ranked second in the league.

Lamar Jackson: PFF WAR since 2018

When looking at what makes him so valuable, there are a number of stats that highlight how difficult he is to defend for NFL defenses.

The Ravens added Derrick Henry at running back this past offseason, and the former Tennessee Titans back has had an incredible season in his own right, winning the award for PFF’s Best Runner Award. However, when you look at how his seasons compare to previous years, the Lamar Jackson effect is apparent.

Henry averaged 5.9 yards per carry in the 2024 regular season, not just a career-high but a full half-yard above any other season in his career.

Derrick Henry’s best yards per carry average by season

Year Team Yards per carry 2024 Baltimore Ravens 5.9 2020 Tennessee Titans 5.4 2019 Tennessee Titans 5.1 2018 Tennessee Titans 4.9 2016 Tennessee Titans 4.5

The gravity that Lamar Jackson has at the quarterback position has opened up more space for the future Hall of Fame running back, and he has taken full advantage of it.

The other stat that highlights Jackson’s value is what he can do under pressure. Facing pressure on 37.8% of his dropbacks—tied for the 10th-highest rate among all NFL quarterbacks this season—Jackson thrived where most struggle. He earned an impressive 83.8 PFF grade under pressure, a remarkable 5.7 points higher than the next-best quarterback, showcasing his ability to excel in the most difficult situations.

Highest PFF grades under pressure in 2024

Player Team PFF grade Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 83.8 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 78.1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 72.8 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 71.6 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints 71.1

In a season marked by fierce competition, with both Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills delivering performances that could have secured the award in previous years, Lamar Jackson stands out as the PFF MVP for the 2024 season.