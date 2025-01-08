PFF Awards 2024: Myles Garrett wins Defensive Player of the Year

• A historically good pass-rusher: After shattering records with his 94.8 PFF pass-rush grade in 2023, Myles Garrett delivered yet another masterful season in 2024, earning a 92.8 grade.

• Disciplined in the running game: Though his volume stats in run defense may not top the league, Garrett’s consistency and discipline are unmatched. He registered just 10 negatively graded plays on 319 run-defense snaps, resulting in a 3.1% negatively graded play rate — tied for the second-best mark among front-seven defenders in 2024.

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s Defensive Player of the Year is Myles Garrett, who earned 14 votes to claim the honor. The runner-up was Pat Surtain II, with nine votes. T.J. Watt received two votes, while Marlon Humphrey, Cameron Heyward and Kerby Joseph each received one vote.

For the second consecutive year, Myles Garrett has cemented his status as the league’s premier defensive force, earning PFF’s Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Garrett’s relentless dominance on the edge defined the 2024 season, with his 92.7 overall grade leading all qualifying defenders. This performance ranks as the seventh-highest among qualifying edge defenders in the PFF era (minimum 300 snaps), and it marks the third time Garrett has secured a spot in the top eight — a testament to his sustained excellence.

NFL edge defenders: Highest-graded seasons in the PFF era (since 2006)

Name Team Season Snaps played PFF grade Myles Garrett Browns 2023 805 94.3 Robert Quinn Rams 2013 831 93.8 Von Miller Broncos 2012 962 93.7 Myles Garrett Browns 2022 816 92.8 Nick Bosa 49ers 2023 821 92.8 Micah Parsons Cowboys 2023 862 92.8 Myles Garrett Browns 2024 822 92.7 Khalil Mack Raiders 2016 950 92.4 Khalil Mack Bears 2020 894 92.3 Demarcus Lawrence Cowboys 2017 701 92.3

The game-breaking defender continues to set the standard for dominance, boasting one of the most prolific pass-rushing profiles in modern NFL history. After shattering records with his 94.8 PFF pass-rush grade in 2023, the Browns star delivered yet another masterful season in 2024, earning a 92.8 grade. Remarkably, this marks his sixth consecutive season with a pass-rushing grade above 90.0

Alongside his league-best pass-rush grade, Garrett led the NFL in several key metrics, including win rate (23.1%), pressure rate (18.2%) and pass-rush productivity rating (10.6).

The 2024 campaign marks Garrett’s fourth time ranking in the top eight in pass-rush grade since PFF began grading in 2006. He recorded a league-best 83 total pressures from 477 pass-rush snaps, including 13 hits and 56 hurries.

Myles Garrett: Stable metrics and percentile ranks among qualifying edge defenders in 2024

Metric Percentile Pass-rush grade 98th Pass-rush grade on true pass rushes 98th Pass-rush grade without play action 98th Pass-rush win % 98th Run-defense grade 85th Run-stop % 50th

The 29-year-old pass-rusher also recorded 14 sacks to become the only player in NFL history with 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons.

Garrett's dominance extends beyond rushing the passer, as he also excels at setting the edge on running downs. His 78.4 run-defense grade ranked in the top 10 among qualifying edge defenders. He totaled nine tackles for loss and a 1.2-yard average depth of tackle.

Though his volume stats in run defense may not top the league, Garrett’s consistency and discipline are unmatched. He registered just 10 negatively graded plays on 319 run-defense snaps, resulting in a 3.1% negatively graded play rate — tied for the second-best mark among front-seven defenders in 2024.