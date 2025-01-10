PFF Awards 2024: Tristan Wirfs wins Best Pass Blocker

• Dominant in pass protection: This season, Tristan Wirfs surrendered pressure on 1.9% of pass plays, the best rate among all offensive tackles.

• A rare feat: Wirfs did not allow a single sack all season, making him only the second left tackle in the past five seasons to play more than 500 pass-blocking snaps and not allow a sack.

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s Best Pass Blocker is Tristan Wirfs, who earned 19 votes to claim the honor. The runner-up was Lane Johnson with three votes.

Tristan Wirfs has been one of the best pass blockers in the entire NFL since he entered the league in 2020. And to the surprise of some, this did not change one bit after his position switch last season.

Many thought it was too risky to move one of the best right tackles in the NFL to the left side of the line, as he might take a step back and be “only” very good instead of elite. However, if anything, the opposite happened as Wirfs took his play to a new level in his second season at left tackle.

Over the past five seasons — since Tampa Bay drafted Wirfs in the first round — there are only five seasons where an offensive tackle played more than 300 pass-blocking snaps and allowed pressure on less than 2% of pass plays. Two of those belong to Andrew Whitworth and Lane Johnson, while the other three were courtesy of Wirfs.

This season, Wirfs surrendered pressure on 1.9% of pass plays, the best rate among all offensive tackles. The gap between him and the second-placed left tackle — 1 percentage point — is the equivalent of the gap between the second player and the sixth-ranked left tackle. Tampa Bay’s left tackle gave up only 12 pressures in 2024, with 11 being quarterback hurries and one being a quarterback hit.

Wirfs did not allow a single sack all season, making him only the second left tackle in the past five seasons to play more than 500 pass-blocking snaps and not allow a sack. He surrendered a quarterback knockdown — a sack or a quarterback hit — on 0.2% of pass plays, which ranks second to only Andrew Whitworth’s 2020 season over the past five seasons — and Whitworth played 300 fewer snaps that season than Wirfs in 2024.

All of this added up to a 93.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, which was not only the league's best mark this season among offensive tackles but the highest mark among the 828 offensive linemen who played at least 300 pass snaps in any of the past five seasons — and by a significant margin. The gap between Wirfs and the second-highest grade (91.7) is equivalent to the gap between the second player and the 12th-ranked player.

It is not hyperbole to say that Tristan Wirfs’s 2024 season was a historic campaign.