PFF Awards 2024: Jared Verse wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

• A rookie season to remember: Jared Verse led all qualified rookie defensive linemen in PFF overall grade, PFF pass-rush grade and PFF run-defense grade.

• Verse is one piece of a budding Rams defensive line: Verse accounted for 77 quarterback pressures in the regular season, dominating alongside Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske.

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year is Jared Verse, who earned 25 votes to claim the honor. The runner-up was Quinyon Mitchell with three votes.

As the final player drafted among a trio of top edge defender prospects that included Laiatu Latu and Dallas Turner, Jared Verse produced the best 2024 season of any rookie defender and became one of the best players overall at his position.

Statistically, Verse pulled off a clean sweep in several major statistics, making him the clear choice to win this award.

Jared Verse's Ranks Among Rookie Defensive Linemen in 2024 (min. 200 snaps)

PFF Overall Grade 86.2 (1st)* PFF Pass-Rush Grade 83.7 (1st) PFF Run-Defense Grade 78.4 (1st) Pressures 77 (1st)*

*led all rookies, regardless of position

Verse led all qualified rookie defensive linemen in PFF overall grade, PFF pass-rush grade and PFF run-defense grade. That 86.2 overall grade ranked ninth among qualified edge defenders, which places Verse in the neighborhood of players like Trey Hendrickson and Will Anderson Jr. That’s certainly excellent company, and Verse’s performance can be put into further historical perspective.

Highest PFF Grades by Rookie Edge Defenders (min. 200 snaps)

Aldon Smith (2011) 90.5 Von Miller (2011) 90.0 Nick Bosa (2019) 89.8 Chase Young (2020) 87.1 Khalil Mack (2014) 86.9 Joey Bosa (2016) 86.6 Jared Verse (2024) 86.2

His 77 pressures this regular season trail only Nick Bosa’s 80 for the most by any rookie in a regular season. It's entirely plausible that Verse would’ve broken that record had he played more than 11 snaps against Seattle in Week 18.

He’ll also get at least one more chance to improve that stellar grade in the playoffs in a matchup with the Vikings, against whom he earned an 83.5 PFF overall grade in Week 8 — his third-best mark of the season.

Another part of Verse’s excellent showing was his ability to stop the run. His 28 run stops were the fourth most among all qualified edge defenders this season and the fifth most in PFF history by a rookie edge defender. His 78.4 PFF run-defense grade is also a historic mark. He joins Myles Garrett, Von Miller and Joey Bosa as the only rookie edge players to finish the regular season with at least a 78.0 PFF grade as a pass-rusher and a run defender.

Verse played at an elite level this season, stacking up well with many of the best rookies we have seen at his position. With stars like Verse, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske up front, the Rams have almost seamlessly entered a new era of dominance on their defensive line.