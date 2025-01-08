PFF Awards 2024: Jayden Daniels wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

• Jayden Daniels orchestrated one of the best rookie QB seasons in the PFF era: His 89.6 PFF overall grade was the highest mark for a rookie quarterback this season and the second-highest earned by a rookie quarterback since 2006.

• Daniels' legs proved valuable in Washington's turnaround: Among non-running backs, he racked up the most yards on scrambles, the most yards after contact, the second-most total rushing yards and the second-most forced missed tackles.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year is Jayden Daniels, who earned 19 votes to claim the honor. The runner-up was Brock Bowers with nine votes.

To view all 2024 award winners, click here.

From a miraculous Hail Mary to beat the Bears, to a dime in the corner of the end zone to close out the Bengals, to a tight-window touchdown throw to complete a comeback against the Eagles, Jayden Daniels had some memorable moments in his rookie season, leading to him earning PFF’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

JAYDEN DANIELS ICE IN HIS VEINS 🧊

pic.twitter.com/vrtMnHy5eU — PFF (@PFF) December 22, 2024

While there was plenty of debate around who the Commanders should have drafted with the second pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, they seem to have hit a home run with Daniels.

Daniels' 2024 campaign will go down as one of the best all-time seasons by a rookie quarterback. His 89.6 PFF overall grade was the highest mark for a rookie quarterback this season and the second-highest earned by a rookie quarterback in the PFF era (behind Russell Wilson’s 90.6 in 2012).

Not only was this a historic year for Daniels in terms of how he performed compared to other rookies, but it was also the highest grade for any Washington quarterback in the PFF era. He was the fifth-highest-graded quarterback this year and the highest-graded quarterback in the NFC, as well.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Daniels was efficient in attacking through the air, leading to the second-lowest turnover-worthy play percentage and the fifth-highest adjusted completion percentage in the NFL. He succeeded in every area of the field — but specifically at the intermediate levels. His 94.9 PFF passing grade on targets between 10-19 yards ranked second among quarterbacks.

He was a nightmare for defenders as a runner, too. Daniels' ability to scramble and make people miss led to him constantly moving Washington's offense down the field if his receivers weren't open, resulting in the second-most rushing first downs among quarterbacks. Among non-running backs, he racked up the most yards on scrambles, the most yards after contact, the second-most total rushing yards and the second-most forced missed tackles.

Second to Daniels in PFF's voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year was Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers established himself as one of the league's best tight ends in Year 1, recording an 85.1 PFF overall grade — the third-highest mark at the position this season and the highest grade for a rookie tight end since Jordan Reed in 2013. Bowers also broke the record for most receiving yards (1,194) by a rookie tight end and the most receptions (112) by a rookie.

While Bowers' year was incredible, this award came down to Daniels dominating at the hardest position in all of sports and establishing himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He led an offensive turnaround in Washington, going from the 26th-ranked EPA per play figure in 2023 to the fourth-ranked average in 2024.

Daniels has seemingly rescued the Commanders' franchise from its long, exhaustive search for a franchise signal-caller in just one season. He not only has them in the playoffs in his first taste of the NFL, but he also looks to have set them up for incredible future success.