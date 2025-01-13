PFF Awards 2024: Brandon Aubrey wins Best Special Teamer

• Setting a new bar: The Cowboys kicker earned a 95.8 field-goal grade in 2024, the highest grade ever earned in the PFF era.

• Automatic from a distance: Aubrey’s unmatched ability to convert from beyond 60 yards — he was the only kicker to nail multiple field goals from that distance this season — gave him the edge.

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s Best Special Teamer is Brandon Aubrey, who earned 17 votes to claim the honor. The runner-up was Chris Boswell, who received eight votes. Kavontae Turpin, J.T. Gray and A.J. Cole each received one vote.

After a season in which he established himself as the NFL’s king of long field goals, Brandon Aubrey has been named PFF’s Special Teams Player of the Year for 2024.

There was a moment earlier this season that felt somewhat like the passing of the torch, with Aubrey connecting on a 65-yard field goal at home against the Baltimore Ravens, in the same game where Justin Tucker missed a kick from inside 50 yards.

Aubrey faced stiff competition for the title of the NFL’s best kicker in 2024, with Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell nipping at his heels. Boswell posted an impressive 92.3 PFF field goal grade compared to Aubrey’s 95.8 and boasted a higher overall field goal percentage. However, Aubrey’s unmatched ability to convert from beyond 60 yards — he was the only kicker to nail multiple field goals from that distance this season — gave him the edge.

Aubrey’s 95.8 PFF field goal grade wasn’t just the best in the league this year; it set a new benchmark, marking the highest field goal grade ever recorded in PFF’s database, which dates back to the 2013 season.

Highest PFF field-goal grades since 2013

With a historic season, the Cowboys kicker pushes Tucker’s previous best years into second and third place all-time in PFF grading and deservedly wins the award for the Best Special Teams Player for 2024.