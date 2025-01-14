PFF Awards 2024: Philadelphia Eagles win Best Offensive Line

• A rocky start gave way to an elite finish: The Eagles rebounded from injuries and position shuffling to build out a dominant offensive line, particularly in run blocking.

• Jordan Mailata is one piece of the league's best tackle tandem: Mailata secured PFF's “Best Run Blocker” and “Best Offensive Lineman” awards.

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s Best Offensive Line is the Philadelphia Eagles, who earned 19 votes to claim the honor. The runner-up was the Detroit Lions, with nine votes.

Many NFL fans would likely agree that the Philadelphia Eagles boast the best offensive line in football. And while they do take home PFF's Best Offensive Line award, this season wasn't without its speed bumps.

The unit lost its leader in center Jason Kelce, who retired prior to the 2024 season. Although the team already had his heir apparent in Cam Jurgens, the Nebraska product had played only 45 snaps at center in the NFL before this season. Philadelphia also had to find a new starter to replace Jurgens at right guard. This happened to be former first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who had never slotted in at guard before joining the Eagles.

Both members of arguably the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL — Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson — missed time due to injuries early in the season, and left guard Landon Dickerson got off to a rough start. Dickerson gave up 19 pressures over the first seven weeks, which was tied for the sixth most among guards. He surrendered pressure on 9.0% of pass plays — the second-worst rate at the position. However, the Alabama product surrendered only eight pressures over his last 10 regular-season outings.

The unit hit its lowest point in years when Mailata was out for an extended period and was replaced by Fred Johnson, who earned a 37.3 PFF pass-blocking grade — the last-ranked mark among all offensive tackles in the NFL. After 10 weeks, the Eagles' offensive line was tied with the Tennessee Titans for the 29th-ranked unit in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (80.2), ahead of only the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

So, while three of 2023’s starters were back in the same positions, there were enough changes to provide a challenge for the Eagles this season.

But once Mailata returned, the front five started playing up to its potential, improving to an above-average unit in pass blocking and the best run-blocking offensive line in the NFL. Between Weeks 11 and 17, the Eagles' line surrendered only 41 pressures — including three sacks — on 205 pass plays and earned an 89.3 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating. In terms of PFF overall grades, Mailata (96.1) and Lane Johnson (85.4) ended up among the top 10 at their position, while Dickerson (79.4) and Becton (72.6) were among the top 20 guards this season.