PFF Awards 2024: Lamar Jackson wins Dwight Stephenson Award

2YREM54 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By Gordon McGuinness
Baltimore Ravens

• Lamar Jackson wins the PFF Dwight Stephenson Award: The Ravens quarterback had one of the best regular seasons ever at the position.

• His ability to avoid mistakes as a passer was key: Jackson’s 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate is tied for the fifth-lowest clip since PFF began grading in 2006.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF's award winners are selected through a voting process exclusive to 28 senior analysts, contributors and members of the PFF staff, ensuring the decisions reflect the insights and expertise of those deeply involved in the game.

This year’s Dwight Stephenson Award winner is Lamar Jackson, who earned 14 votes to claim the honor. The runner-up was Jordan Mailata with 11 votes, while Josh Allen rounded out the top three with two votes. Justin Jefferson received one vote.

To view all 2024 award winners, click here.

PFF’s Dwight Stephenson Award — named after the former Miami Dolphins player — is given to the NFL’s best player, regardless of position.

This year’s winner, completing a clean sweep of MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and this award, is Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson won the award because not only was his 94.0 PFF overall grade in the 2024 regular season the best among quarterbacks, but it also ranks fourth best in the past decade and sixth best since PFF began grading in 2006.

Highest PFF Grades by QBs Since 2006 (minimum 400 dropbacks)
PlayerYearTeamPFF Overall Grade
Tom Brady2016New England Patriots95.2
Tom Brady2007New England Patriots95.0
Peyton Manning2007Indianapolis Colts95.0
Drew Brees2018New Orleans Saints94.7
Aaron Rodgers2020Green Bay Packers94.5
Lamar Jackson2024Baltimore Ravens94.0
Peyton Manning2006Indianapolis Colts93.9
Joe Burrow2024Cincinnati Bengals93.9

The 2024 campaign was truly incredible for quarterback play, with Jackson and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals producing top-eight seasons in PFF history and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills earning PFF grades above 91.0.

Jackson’s 2024 regular season was so special in part because of how well he did to avoid mistakes as a passer. His 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate from 540 dropbacks was 0.3 percentage points better than any other quarterback in the regular season and is tied for the fifth-best mark among quarterbacks with 400 or more dropbacks in a single season since PFF began grading.

Best Turnover-Worthy Play Rates Since 2006 (minimum 400 dropbacks)
PlayerYearTeamTurnover-Worthy %
Tom Brady2016New England Patriots0.8%
Matt Ryan2017Atlanta Falcons1.0%
Aaron Rodgers2011Green Bay Packers1.0%
Tom Brady2010New England Patriots1.3%
Lamar Jackson2024Baltimore Ravens1.4%
Tom Brady2015New England Patriots1.4%
Tom Brady2007New England Patriots1.4%

He was also tremendous at creating big plays, ranking fifth in the league in 2024 with a 6.0% big-time throw rate. And his 234 plays with a positive PFF grade were 18 more than any other player in the NFL.

Most Positively Graded Plays in 2024
PlayerTeamPositively Graded Plays
Lamar JacksonBaltimore Ravens234
Joe BurrowCincinnati Bengals216
Bijan RobinsonAtlanta Falcons213
Jayden DanielsWashington Commanders211
Baker MayfieldTampa Bay Buccaneers205

With a tremendous 2024 regular season in the books, Lamar Jackson heads into the playoffs as the 2024 winner of PFF's Dwight Stephenson Award.

