2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cuts, trades and signings for all 32 NFL teams

Cut edge defender Allen Bailey

Cut S Ricardo Allen

Signed G Kevin Zeitler for three years, $22 million ($7.33 million APY, $16 million guaranteed)

Re-signed DI Justin Ellis to a one year contract

Re-signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract

Re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year contract

Cut iOL B.J. Finney

Cut edge defender Adrian Clayborn

Signed S John Johnson III for three years, $33.75 million ($11.25 million APY, $24 million guaranteed)

Re-signed QB Dak Prescott for four years, $160 million ($40 million APY, $126 million guaranteed)

Placed franchise tag on S Justin Simmons

Cut DI Jurrell Casey

Cut CB A.J. Bouye

Signed DI Shelby Harris for three years, $27 million ($9 million APY)

Re-signed RB Aaron Jones for four years, $38 million ($48 million max value, $9.5 million APY)

Cut T Rick Wagner

Traded a 2021 third-rounder and 2022 second-rounder (that could become a first-rounder) for QB Carson Wentz

Placed franchise tag on T Cam Robinson

Signed G Tyler Shatley

Signed DI Roy Robertson-Harris for three years, $24.4 million ($8.13 million APY, $14 million guaranteed)

Signed WR Jamal Agnew

Signed S Rudy Ford for two years, $4.2 million ($2.1 million APY)

Cut T Eric Fisher

Cut T Mitchell Schwartz

Signed G Joe Thuney for five years, $80 million ($16 million APY)

Traded QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-rounder, 2022 first-rounder and 2023 first-rounder for QB Matthew Stafford

Signed P Michael Palardy to a one year contract

Traded edge defender Shaq Lawson to HOU for LB Benardrick McKinney

Traded a 2021 seventh-rounder to TEN for T Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-rounder

Cut LB Kyle Van Noy

Placed franchise tag on S Marcus Maye

Cut DI Henry Anderson

Signed LB Jarrad Davis for one year, $7 million

Signed iOL B.J. Finney to a one year contract

Re-signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud III to a one year contract

CB Cameron Sutton for two years, $9 million ($4.5 million APY)

Re-signed CB Jason Verrett for one year, $5.5 million

Re-signed CB Emmanuel Moseley for two years, $10.1 million ($5.05 million APY)

Re-signed FB Kyle Juszczyk for five years, $27 million ($5.4 million APY)

Signed edge defender Samson Ebukam for two years, $12 million ($6 million APY)

Cut Edge defender Carlos Dunlap

Cut WR Josh Gordon

Cut TE Greg Olsen

Placed franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin

Re-signed LB Lavonte David for two years, $25 million (three voidable years, will count for just $3.5 million against the cap in 2021)

Re-signed Edge defender Shaquil Barrett for four years, $68 million ($36 million fully guaranteed, will count for just $5.6 million against the cap in 2021)

Re-signed LB Kevin Minter to a one-year contract

