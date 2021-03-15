2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cuts, trades and signings for all 32 NFL teams

Below is a tracker for every single free-agent signing, contract extension, cut and trade made by each NFL team as the 2021 NFL free agency period opens. Find the moves made by your team by clicking the link below:
ARIZONA CARDINALS
- Signed edge defenderJ.J. Watt for two years, $31 million ($15.5 million APY, $23 million guaranteed)
- Re-signed CB Robert Alford to a one-year contract
- Re-signed edge defender Markus Golden for two years, $9 million ($4.5 million APY)
- Re-signed P Andy Lee to a one year contract
- Re-signed LB Tanner Vallejo for two years, $4.1 million ($2.05 million APY)
- Cut K Zane Gonzalez
ATLANTA FALCONS
- Cut edge defender Allen Bailey
- Cut S Ricardo Allen
BALTIMORE RAVENS
- Signed G Kevin Zeitler for three years, $22 million ($7.33 million APY, $16 million guaranteed)
- Re-signed DI Justin Ellis to a one year contract
BUFFALO BILLS
- Re-signed LB Matt Milano for four years, $41.5 million ($10.38 million APY)
- Re-signed T Daryl Williams for three years, $28.2 million ($9.4 million APY, $14 million guaranteed)
- Re-signed G Jon Feliciano for three years, $17 million
- Cut DI Quinton Jefferson
- Cut WR John Brown
CAROLINA PANTHERS
- Placed franchise tag on T Taylor Moton
- Signed T Cam Erving for two years, $10 million ($5 million APY, $8 million guaranteed)
- Signed G Pat Elflein for three years, $13.5 million ($4.5 million APY, $6 million guaranteed)
- Cut edge defender Stephen Weatherly
CHICAGO BEARS
- Placed franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson II
- Re-signed K Cairo Santos for three years, $9 million ($3 million APY)
- Re-signed P Pat O’Donnell to a one-year contract
- Re-signed DI Mario Edwards Jr. for three years, $11.5 million ($3.83 million APY)
- Cut T Bobby Massie
CINCINNATI BENGALS
- Re-signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract
- Re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year contract
- Cut iOL B.J. Finney
CLEVELAND BROWNS
- Cut edge defender Adrian Clayborn
- Signed S John Johnson III for three years, $33.75 million ($11.25 million APY, $24 million guaranteed)
DALLAS COWBOYS
- Re-signed QB Dak Prescott for four years, $160 million ($40 million APY, $126 million guaranteed)
DENVER BRONCOS
- Placed franchise tag on S Justin Simmons
- Cut DI Jurrell Casey
- Cut CB A.J. Bouye
- Signed DI Shelby Harris for three years, $27 million ($9 million APY)
DETROIT LIONS
- Traded QB Matthew Stafford to LAR for QB Jared Goff, 2021 third-rounder, 2022 first-rounder and 2023 first-rounder
- Cut CB Desmond Trufant
- Cut CB Justin Coleman
- Cut TE Jesse James
- Cut C Russell Bodine
- Cut LB Christian Jones
- Re-signed edge defender Romeo Okwara for three years, $39 million ($13 million APY)
- Signed TE Josh Hill
- Signed WR Tyrell Williams for one year, $4.7 million
- Re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin for one year, $2.4 million (fully guaranteed)
GREEN BAY PACKERS
- Re-signed RB Aaron Jones for four years, $38 million ($48 million max value, $9.5 million APY)
- Cut T Rick Wagner
HOUSTON TEXANS
- Signed RB Mark Ingram II for one year, $3 million
- Signed LB Christian Kirksey for one year, $4.5 million
- Re-signed CB Vernon Hargreaves III to a one year contract
- Signed C Justin Britt for one year, $3.2 million
- Signed WR Andre Roberts for two years, $6 million ($3 million APY)
- Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill for one year, $3.25 million
- Traded for T Marcus Cannon from NE in exchange for several pick swaps in the 2021 NFL Draft
- Traded LB Benardrick McKinney to MIA for edge defender Shaq Lawson
- Cut CB Brandon Williams
- Cut QB Josh McCown
- Cut RB Duke Johnson Jr.
- Cut C Nick Martin
- Cut G Senio Kelemete
- Cut edge defenderJ.J. Watt
- DI Maliek Collins for one year, $6 million
- Signed S Terrence Brooks for one year, $2 million
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
- Traded a 2021 third-rounder and 2022 second-rounder (that could become a first-rounder) for QB Carson Wentz
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
- Placed franchise tag on T Cam Robinson
- Signed G Tyler Shatley
- Signed DI Roy Robertson-Harris for three years, $24.4 million ($8.13 million APY, $14 million guaranteed)
- Signed WR Jamal Agnew
- Signed S Rudy Ford for two years, $4.2 million ($2.1 million APY)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
- Cut T Eric Fisher
- Cut T Mitchell Schwartz
- Signed G Joe Thuney for five years, $80 million ($16 million APY)
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
- Cut G Gabe Jackson
- Cut G Richie Incognito
- Cut S Lamarcus Joyner
- Traded T Trent Brown and a 2022 seventh-rounder to NE for a 2021 fifth-rounder
- Signed EDGE Yannick Ngakoue
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
- Cut G Trai Turner
- Cut CB Casey Hayward Jr.
- Signed C Corey Linsley for five years, $62.5 million ($12.5 million APY)
- Re-signed CB Michael Davis to a three year contract
LOS ANGELES RAMS
- Traded QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-rounder, 2022 first-rounder and 2023 first-rounder for QB Matthew Stafford
MIAMI DOLPHINS
- Signed P Michael Palardy to a one year contract
- Traded edge defender Shaq Lawson to HOU for LB Benardrick McKinney
- Traded a 2021 seventh-rounder to TEN for T Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-rounder
- Cut LB Kyle Van Noy
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
- Signed edge defender Stephen Weatherly for one year, $2.5 million
- Cut T Riley Reiff
- Cut K Dan Bailey
- Cut CB Cordrea Tankersley
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
- Re-signed QB Cam Newton for one year, $5 million ($13.6 million max value)
- Re-signed CB Justin Bethel for three years, $6 million ($2 million APY, $2.75 million guaranteed)
- Traded T Marcus Cannon to HOU for several pick swaps in the 2021 NFL Draft
- Traded a 2022 fifth-rounder to LV for T Trent Brown and a 2022 seventh-rounder
- Signed TE Jonnu Smith for four years, $50 million ($12.5 million APY, $31.25 million guaranteed)
- Signed DI Davon Godchaux for two years, $16 million ($8 million APY, $9 million guaranteed)
- Signed DB Jalen Mills for four years, $24 million ($6 million APY, $9 million fully guaranteed)
- Re-signed edge defender Deatrich Wise Jr.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
- Placed franchise tag on S Marcus Williams
- Cut WR Emmanuel Sanders
- Cut CB Janoris Jenkins
- Cut P Thomas Morstead
- Cut TE Josh Hill
- Cut DI Malcom Brown
- Cut G Nick Easton
- Cut LB Kwon Alexander
- Re-signed RB Ty Montgomery to a one-year contract
NEW YORK GIANTS
- Placed franchise tag on DI Leonard Williams
- Cut G Kevin Zeitler
- Cut WR Golden Tate
- Cut LB David Mayo
NEW YORK JETS
- Placed franchise tag on S Marcus Maye
- Cut DI Henry Anderson
- Signed LB Jarrad Davis for one year, $7 million
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- Cut DI Treyvon Hester
- Cut WR DeSean Jackson
- Cut WR Alshon Jeffery
- Cut DI Malik Jackson
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
- Signed iOL B.J. Finney to a one year contract
- Re-signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud III to a one year contract
- CB Cameron Sutton for two years, $9 million ($4.5 million APY)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
- Re-signed CB Jason Verrett for one year, $5.5 million
- Re-signed CB Emmanuel Moseley for two years, $10.1 million ($5.05 million APY)
- Re-signed FB Kyle Juszczyk for five years, $27 million ($5.4 million APY)
- Signed edge defender Samson Ebukam for two years, $12 million ($6 million APY)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
- Cut Edge defender Carlos Dunlap
- Cut WR Josh Gordon
- Cut TE Greg Olsen
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
- Placed franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin
- Re-signed LB Lavonte David for two years, $25 million (three voidable years, will count for just $3.5 million against the cap in 2021)
- Re-signed Edge defender Shaquil Barrett for four years, $68 million ($36 million fully guaranteed, will count for just $5.6 million against the cap in 2021)
- Re-signed LB Kevin Minter to a one-year contract
TENNESSEE TITANS
- Traded T Isaiah Wilson and 2022 seventh-rounder to MIA for a 2021 seventh-rounder
- Cut CB Malcolm Butler
- Cut S Kenny Vaccaro
- Cut WR Adam Humphries
- Cut CB Chris Milton
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
- Placed franchise tag on G Brandon Scherff
- Re-signed K Dustin Hopkins for one year, $2.5 million ($1.9 fully guaranteed)
- Cut QB Alex Smith
- Cut LB Thomas Davis Sr.
