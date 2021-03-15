News & Analysis

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cuts, trades and signings for all 32 NFL teams

By PFF.com
Mar 15, 2021

Below is a tracker for every single free-agent signing, contract extension, cut and trade made by each NFL team as the 2021 NFL free agency period opens. Find the moves made by your team by clicking the link below:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT

ARIZONA CARDINALS

  • Signed edge defenderJ.J. Watt for two years, $31 million ($15.5 million APY, $23 million guaranteed)
  • Re-signed CB Robert Alford to a one-year contract
  • Re-signed edge defender Markus Golden for two years, $9 million ($4.5 million APY)
  • Re-signed P Andy Lee to a one year contract
  • Re-signed LB Tanner Vallejo for two years, $4.1 million ($2.05 million APY)
  • Cut K Zane Gonzalez

ATLANTA FALCONS

BALTIMORE RAVENS

  • Signed G Kevin Zeitler for three years, $22 million ($7.33 million APY, $16 million guaranteed)
  • Re-signed DI Justin Ellis to a one year contract

BUFFALO BILLS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

CHICAGO BEARS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DALLAS COWBOYS

  • Re-signed QB Dak Prescott for four years, $160 million ($40 million APY, $126 million guaranteed)

DENVER BRONCOS

DETROIT LIONS

GREEN BAY PACKERS

  • Re-signed RB Aaron Jones for four years, $38 million ($48 million max value, $9.5 million APY)
  • Cut T Rick Wagner

HOUSTON TEXANS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

  • Traded a 2021 third-rounder and 2022 second-rounder (that could become a first-rounder) for QB Carson Wentz

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

  • Re-signed QB Cam Newton for one year, $5 million ($13.6 million max value)
  • Re-signed CB Justin Bethel for three years, $6 million ($2 million APY, $2.75 million guaranteed)
  • Traded T Marcus Cannon to HOU for several pick swaps in the 2021 NFL Draft
  • Traded a 2022 fifth-rounder to LV for T Trent Brown and a 2022 seventh-rounder
  • Signed TE Jonnu Smith for four years, $50 million ($12.5 million APY, $31.25 million guaranteed)
  • Signed DI Davon Godchaux for two years, $16 million ($8 million APY, $9 million guaranteed)
  • Signed DB Jalen Mills for four years, $24 million ($6 million APY, $9 million fully guaranteed)
  • Re-signed edge defender Deatrich Wise Jr.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

NEW YORK GIANTS

NEW YORK JETS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

  • Re-signed CB Jason Verrett for one year, $5.5 million
  • Re-signed CB Emmanuel Moseley for two years, $10.1 million ($5.05 million APY)
  • Re-signed FB Kyle Juszczyk for five years, $27 million ($5.4 million APY)
  • Signed edge defender Samson Ebukam for two years, $12 million ($6 million APY)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

  • Placed franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin
  • Re-signed LB Lavonte David for two years, $25 million (three voidable years, will count for just $3.5 million against the cap in 2021)
  • Re-signed Edge defender Shaquil Barrett for four years, $68 million ($36 million fully guaranteed, will count for just $5.6 million against the cap in 2021)
  • Re-signed LB Kevin Minter to a one-year contract

TENNESSEE TITANS

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

 

For up-to-the-minute analysis of these moves and more, check out the resources below: 

2021 NFL Free Agency LIVE Deal Grader
Ranking the NFL’s top 250 free agents
Top 100 best available free agents
Fantasy Football Free Agency Analysis
2021 NFL Free Agency: PFF improvement index for all 32 teams
Analyzing the value of the biggest roster cuts
Free Agency Rankings by position + PFF grades, WAR and analysis

Know tomorrow, today. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • 2021 QB Annual

    In-depth analysis and PFF metrics for NFL quarterbacks from the 2020 season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • 2021 NFL Draft Guide

    250+ three-page scouting profiles - advanced stats, 3-year grades, player comps, combine data and Senior Bowl grades - for the 2021 draft class.

    Available with

    Edge
  • 2021 NFL Draft Big Board

    PFF's Big Board for the 2021 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, combine measurables, position rankings, and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects.

    Available with

    Edge
  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Simulator

  • 2021 Free Agent Rankings

    NFL free agent rankings with analysis, projected salaries, PFF grades and PFF WAR.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 21 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.