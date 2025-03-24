Every NFL team's free-agent signing with the most upside

Linebackers are at the forefront of the conversation: From Elandon Roberts to Bobby Wagner, several teams managed to sign or re-sign talented, high-upside inside linebackers for low costs.

The Falcons know where Mike Hughes excels: Atlanta moved Hughes back to a primarily wide alignment in 2024, and they reaped the rewards. Now, he's back on a three-year deal.

A free-agent signing's upside comes down to cost, role, talent and potential talent, among other variables. This year's free-agency period may have been underwhelming, but each team is still set to get value out of new additions and returning familiar faces.

Here is each NFL team's signing with the most upside in 2025, regardless of whether it ends up being realized.

Contract: Two years, $15 million

The Cardinals sent a sixth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos to acquire Browning’s services ahead of this past season’s trade deadline, and they then ensured he didn’t depart in free agency. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $15 million deal to remain in Arizona.

Browning came into his own after joining the Cardinals, recording a 16th-ranked 77.3 PFF pass-rush grade and a sixth-ranked 18.6% pass-rush win rate from Week 10 to the end of the season. Jonathan Gannon seemed to get the best out of the 26-year-old, who will now begin his first full season of work with Arizona.

Contract: Three years, $18 million

A year after deploying Hughes mostly from the slot, the Falcons moved him to the outside in 2024. His career splits suggest it was a wise decision: Before this past season, Hughes owned a 73.8 PFF coverage grade from a wide alignment (1,480 snaps) and a 38.8 mark from the slot (725 snaps).

He proceeded to post a 71.5 PFF coverage grade from the outside, ranking 23rd among 93 qualifying cornerbacks. The former first-round pick earned a three-year contract for his work, and the Falcons’ defense should now reap the rewards for just $6 million per year.

Contract: One year, $5 million

The Ravens have made a habit of signing receivers in their 30s with strong track records, including Odell Beckham Jr., Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Steve Smith Sr. and DeSean Jackson. Few of those players truly thrived in Baltimore, but there’s reason to believe Hopkins can buck the trend.

The 32-year-old tallied only 639 receiving yards in 2024 with the Titans and Chiefs but brought in 54.2% of his contested targets — his best rate since 2018 with the Texans. For only $5 million in base salary, the Ravens are taking a low-risk gamble that Hopkins is still an elite pass catcher.

Contract: One year, $12.61 million

Bosa’s 2025 earnings and recent injury history are significant — two things that don’t mesh well. But this is about upside, and Bosa’s is potentially higher than any other free-agent pass rusher.

From 2016 to 2021, only three edge defenders racked up more quarterback pressures than the 29-year-old: Cam Jordan, Khalil Mack and Von Miller. The Bills locked up star Greg Rousseau on a four-year, $80 million contract and could now be in position to have two edge defenders eclipse 50 quarterback pressures in a season for the first time since 2016.

Contract: One year, $3 million

While the Panthers made several splash signings, big contracts leave little room for upside. Dowdle will make just $3 million in base salary in 2025 after establishing himself as a top-16 running back in yards after contact per attempt (3.28), 10-plus-yard runs (26) and missed tackles forced (45) last season.

Dowdle likely won’t supplant Chuba Hubbard, but they could form a valuable one-two punch as Bryce Young looks to build on a promising end to his second NFL season.

Contract: Three years, $48 million

The 25-year-old Odeyingbo was labeled as one of the most promising edge defenders in this free-agent class, having steadily improved his pressure-generating skill set on larger workloads over his Colts career.

PFF had him pegged to earn $17.5 million per year on his new deal, but the Bears secured him for $16 million. Odeyingbo will join Montez Sweat on a defensive line that now also includes Grady Jarrett, meaning pressure is liable to come from all spots.

Contract: Two years $5 million

The Bengals rightfully focused on getting new deals done for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason but largely ignored their need for defensive upgrades. While it’s apparent that the team will have to start hitting on its defensive draft picks — after largely failing in that regard over the past few seasons — signing Oren Burks was a great start to building up the unit.

Burks, fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Eagles, comes to Cincinnati on just a $5 million contract over two years. His best work came in the playoffs, where he filled in for an injured Nakobe Dean and finished as the postseason’s highest-graded linebacker (80.7).

Contract: One year, $3.25 million

Bush needed a career resurgence when he joined the Browns last offseason, and he enjoyed his best year yet. Perhaps Cleveland was the only team that recognized Bush was the ninth-highest-graded linebacker (79.2) in the league in 2024, managing to re-sign him on just a $3.25 million deal.

The upside here is incredibly high for the team and the former first-rounder. With another productive season from Bush, the Browns could have one of the NFL’s most formidable linebacker duos (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah) and Bush could cash in next offseason.

Contract: One year, $1.5 million

PFF was high on Sanborn ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, slotting him in at No. 200 on the big board. The Wisconsin product proceeded to go undrafted before landing with the Bears. Sanborn has long been a sturdy run defender, earning 70.0-plus PFF grades in that department in 2023 and 2024 after excelling there in college.

The Cowboys may be able to offer Sanborn more snaps due to their depleted linebacker room, bolstering one of the NFL’s worst run-defense units from a season ago.

Contract: Two years, $23 million

Much has been made of Broncos head coach Sean Payton saying he wants a “Joker” player for his offense. Enter, Evan Engram. The 30-year-old tight end separated from coverage defenders at a 68th-percentile rate among tight ends in 2024 and ranks eighth at the position in drop rate over the past two years.

While the former first-round pick will play on a significant two-year deal, he could be a difference-maker for quarterback Bo Nix and Denver’s offense.

Contract: One year, $4 million

One of the best value signings of free agency, Onwuzurike reunites with the Lions and carries almost no downside. Detroit secured him for just $4 million in 2025 after PFF projected him to earn $10 million per year.

Onwuzurike’s 47 quarterback pressures, 70.2 PFF overall grade and 20 stops in 2024 were all career highs, and his 12.5% pass-rush win rate was a top-15 mark at the position. The Lions’ defensive line, barring another injury storm, is shaping up to be a strong unit with Onwuzurike anchoring the interior.

Contract: Two years, $8 million

The Packers have signed only three external free agents — two on rather pricey contracts that provide little to no room for upside and one who joins a crowded receiver room. That leaves Isaiah McDuffie and kicker Brandon McManus, but McDuffie doesn’t only make this list because he’s the lone option.

He played a career-high 728 snaps in 2024 and has been a core special teamer in Green Bay since 2021. He likely won’t be in a starting role unless Quay Walker or Edgerrin Cooper suffers an injury, but the Packers don’t need that from a reliable third linebacker whom they’re paying $4 million per year.

Contract: One year, $4 million

The Texans’ offseason vision is clear, if puzzling: Construct a new offensive line and continue to utilize one-year contracts. Most of the team’s free-agency additions are locked in only for 2025, and that includes Derek Barnett, who has been with the team since the middle of the 2023 season.

Barnett’s 13.8% pass-rush win rate since he joined Houston is a top-35 mark among edge defenders (from Week 13 of 2023 through 2024), and his 73.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 alone was the 16th-ranked mark at the position. The Texans should continue to get great value out of the 28-year-old in his part-time role.

Contract: One year, $14 million

Colts fans are in for quite the offseason. A quarterback battle looms between Anthony Richardson and the newly signed Daniel Jones after the Colts handed the veteran a $14 million deal in free agency.

The upside here is obvious: If Jones wins the starting quarterback job, he could guide Indianapolis to new heights, potentially a playoff berth. The downside is also apparent: The Colts may have made Jones one of the NFL's highest-paid backup quarterbacks just for him to sit on the bench all season. He won a playoff contest with the Giants behind an 80.2 PFF game grade in 2022; perhaps he could do the same in Indianapolis.

Contract: Three years, $21 million

Veteran Mitch Morse bid adieu to the Jaguars and retired, creating a hole in the middle of their offensive line. Rather than take a swing on an unproven 2025 NFL Draft center prospect, the team reunited new head coach Liam Coen with former Buccaneers lineman Robert Hainsey.

Hainsey took a backseat to Graham Barton in 2024 and logged only 94 snaps. He had previously shown promise, joining Jason Kelce, Creed Humphrey and Corey Linsley as the only centers to not allow a sack on more than 600 pass-blocking snaps in 2022.

The Jaguars are known for shelling out chunks of money each offseason, so while the $7 million-per-year average for Hainsey is high, it leaves room for him to provide plenty of upside.

Contract: One year, $1.5 million

The Chiefs have embraced a “don’t pay your running back” approach, seemingly leaning on a mix of rookie contracts and low-level deals at the position for some time now. Kareem Hunt is the latest example, returning to the team for just $1.5 million in 2025.

Hunt brings experience and consistency. He was one of only three running backs in 2024 to record 200 or more carries and not fumble, and he handled his most rushing attempts since his rookie 2017 season. Hunt appears poised to be a significant part of the Chiefs’ backfield once again.

Contract: One year, $3.01 million

Out goes Robert Spillane, and in comes Elandon Roberts.

The Raiders swapped out a now-$11 million-per-year player for a $3.01 million linebacker and arguably won’t see much of a drop-off in talent. Before joining the Raiders, Spillane never earned a 60.0-plus PFF overall grade in four seasons with the Steelers. He topped that figure in both of his years in Las Vegas. Roberts, who also comes from Pittsburgh, was the NFL’s third-highest-graded linebacker in run defense last season (91.0) but dealt with some coverage woes (49.6) — similar to what the Raiders got out of Spillane.

Contract: Two years, $20 million

The Chargers signed several high-upside players, from Becton to Najee Harris to Mike Williams. But Becton, their most expensive external addition, is coming off a career revival in Philadelphia and may be what the team needs to finally field a serviceable interior offensive line.

No Chargers guard has earned a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade in a season since 2021 (Matt Feiler), and Becton posted a 70.7 mark in 2024, his first campaign at right guard after slotting in at tackle for the Jets from 2020 to 2023.

Contract: Two years, $12 million

Shelton returns to the Rams, with whom he latched on in 2019 and played four seasons, after a career year with the Bears in 2024.

Los Angeles leaned on rookie Beaux Limmer at center in place of Shelton in 2024, but he endured typical first-year growing pains and ranked 38th out of 43 qualifying centers in PFF overall grade (55.5). Shelton, meanwhile, has improved each year as a starter, going from a 58.0 PFF overall grade in 2022 to a career-high 66.4 mark last season.

Contract: Three years, $24 million

The Dolphins’ offensive line struggles are set to continue unless they heavily attack the unit in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, James Daniels is exactly the type of high-upside offensive lineman the team needed in free agency.

Miami handed Daniels, who is coming off an Achilles tear, a significant deal despite his injury. That’s because the former second-round pick has a solid body of work and was by far the NFL’s highest-graded guard through three weeks in 2024 (93.9). His run blocking will be an asset for Miami’s speedy running backs.

Contract: Two years, $11 million

The Vikings, the only team to earn an A+ in PFF’s free-agency grades, haven’t been shy about spending money amid their lack of draft capital.

Rodgers’ two-year, $11 million deal was a modest expenditure among other high-priced additions, and yet, he is positioned to be one of Minnesota’s highest-impact signings. His 85.4 passer rating allowed in 2024 was a top-40 mark among cornerbacks, and he was the position's 12th-highest-graded player in run defense (83.4).

Contract: Three years, $24 million

With the most cap space in the NFL ahead of free agency, the Patriots went on a predictable spending spree and came away with several marquee free agents on big-money deals. Buried among them is 34-year-old tackle Morgan Moses, who quietly owns the eighth-best PFF run-blocking grade over the past five seasons among qualifying tackles.

Moses will be with his third team in four years, but he has produced at every stop, including a career-high PFF overall grade (80.4) with the Ravens in 2023 and a career-low sacks allowed total (two) with the Jets in 2024.

Contract: Two years, $13 million

Cooks is three years removed from his most recent 1,000-yard season and missed a significant chunk of 2024 with a knee infection. But the Saints desperately needed a WR2 to pair with Chris Olave, who himself is coming off a season marred by concussions, and Cooks offers plenty of upside.

The 31-year-old began his NFL career with the Saints, amassing two 1,000-yard seasons and 20 touchdown receptions. While Cooks’ best years may be behind him, New Orleans did well to add a proven veteran to its receiving corps ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Contract: Three years, $45.3 million

The Giants very likely benefited from Holland, PFF’s third-ranked free agent, having a down year in 2024, signing him to a $15.1 million-per-year deal that makes him only the NFL’s eighth-highest-paid safety.

While the 25-year-old recorded a career-low 63.0 PFF overall grade in 2024, he is PFF’s seventh-highest-graded safety over the past four years and his 20 forced incompletions over that span — despite some missed games over the past few years — are tied for the fifth most.

Contract: One year, TBD

We could have highlighted Justin Fields, who very well may lead the Jets’ offense to new heights in 2025 and beyond, but his new salary and career body of work don’t align. Instead, the Jets’ highest-upside signing (or re-signing) is defensive back Isaiah Oliver, who manned the slot in New York last season.

Oliver will serve as good depth in a crowded cornerback room for 2025 after playing more than 500 snaps in 2024 while putting up 16 stops (tackles resulting in a “win” for the defense) — the second most among the team’s cornerbacks.

Contract: One year, $1.92 million

Leave it to the Eagles to acquire a defensive lineman with star power for pennies on the dollar.

In 2022, Uche established himself as one of the league's most promising edge rushers after racking up 56 quarterback pressures (tied for 20th), including 12 sacks (tied for 12th). A less productive 2023 campaign and a slow start to 2024 facilitated Uche’s exit, via a trade to the Chiefs before last season’s deadline.

While the former second-rounder has been in something of a rut, the Eagles will put him in a position to succeed, as they often do with their young defensive linemen.

Contract: One year, $1.79 million

Najee Harris’ departure in free agency opens the door for some running back competition in Pittsburgh. For now, Jaylen Warren and Gainwell are set to share the backfield, pending any draft acquisitions.

While Gainwell’s upside is limited due to his meager workload over the past four years (331 carries and 527 snaps), the Steelers will likely use him in an RB2 role, which could quickly turn into a starting job if the RB1 underperforms or suffers an injury.

Juan Thornhill is another high-upside signing, although he could be buried behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott.

Contract: Two years, $8 million

With Deebo Samuel off to the Commanders, the 49ers’ receiver room is not only set to look different, but it will be far more standard. Samuel's versatility allowed him to handle carries out of the backfield and on endarounds, and while Demarcus Robinson isn’t going to take over in that sense, he will provide some stability for the team’s pass-catching corps.

Robinson, with his fourth team in five years, has never dropped more than five passes in a season and is coming off a career-high 602 receiving yards and seven scores in 2024. He can be a capable WR3 for Brock Purdy.

Contract: Three years, up to $42 million

Lawrence’s unceremonious exit in Dallas shouldn’t cloud the fact that he helps address a clear weakness in the Seahawks' defense. No qualifying edge rusher from 2021 to 2023 (Lawrence missed most of 2024) graded positively on a higher percentage of run snaps (24.0%) than Lawrence.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ edge group ranked 23rd in PFF run-defense grade in 2024 under defensive-minded head coach Mike Macdonald.

Contract: One year, $14 million

Reddick’s past year has been a blur, from his trade to the New York Jets to his lengthy holdout to now. But the 30-year-old undeniably has the talent to shred opposing offensive tackles, and the Buccaneers are banking on that.

Reddick instantly becomes Tampa Bay’s most feared edge rusher for 2025, bringing four straight seasons of double-digit sacks and a 12th-ranked 88.5 PFF pass-rush grade from 2020 to 2023.

Contract: One year, $9 million

The Titans handed a ton of money to tackle Dan Moore Jr., but it’s his new interior teammate, Zeitler, who has more upside.

The underrated Zeitler has earned sub-70.0 PFF overall and pass-blocking grades only once in his 13-year career, and he has never played fewer than 799 snaps. Tennessee is set to get reliability and high-level play from the 35-year-old for just $9 million in 2025.

Contract: One year, $9 million

Wagner was arguably a linchpin of Dan Quinn’s new-look defense in Washington in 2024, and the team recognized his worth. The veteran is back on a one-year contract after looking like his prime self last season.

He missed just 5.7% of his tackle attempts, the fifth-best rate among linebackers, and tied for second in run stops (41). Wagner’s return isn’t just about production; he is the leader of a defense on the rise, one that could be the difference in a potential Super Bowl run.