2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 best value signings

T Alaric Jackson re-signs with Los Angeles Rams: Jackson’s deal is a very slight annual overpay but locking up their starting left tackle for three more years was the right move for the Rams. His 79.2 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 22nd among all offensive tackles last season.

RB Rico Dowdle signs with Carolina Panthers: Dowdle had a career year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, earning a 74.4 PFF rushing grade, averaging 3.28 yards after contact per carry and forcing 45 missed tackles. He joins a Panthers backfield that includes Chuba Hubbard, who earned an 87.0 PFF rushing grade a year ago.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The first wave of 2025 NFL free agency has come and gone, and teams have handed out massive contracts in hopes of reshaping their rosters. While some deals look like home-run signings, others come with serious risks.

Using PFF’s live deal grader, which evaluated every major signing, and the PFF free agency tracker, which logged every transaction, we’re breaking down five value signings from this year's free agency period.

Note: This analysis focuses solely on 2025 free-agent signings and does not include contract extensions or trades.

Catch up on 2025 NFL Free Agency:

5 biggest contracts | 5 boom-or-bust signings | 5 overpaid free agents | 5 best values

2025 NFL Free Agency Rankings | LIVE Deal Grader | 2025 Free Agency Tracker

2024 PFF Grade : 78.3

78.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.28

0.28 Contract: 3 years, $57.75 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $57.75 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $58 million ($37.5 million guaranteed)

4 years, $58 million ($37.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jackson’s deal is a very slight annual overpay but locking up their starting left tackle for three more years was the right move for the Rams. His 79.2 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 22nd among all offensive tackles last season.

RB Rico Dowdle signs with Carolina Panthers

2024 PFF Grade : 73.9

73.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 1 year, $3 million

1 year, $3 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $15 million ($8.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $15 million ($8.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Dowdle had a career year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, earning a 74.4 PFF rushing grade, averaging 3.28 yards after contact per carry and forcing 45 missed tackles. He joins a Panthers backfield that includes Chuba Hubbard, who earned an 87.0 PFF rushing grade a year ago.

EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo signs with Chicago Bears

2024 PFF Grade : 66.1

66.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed)

3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $70 million ($42 million guaranteed)

4 years, $70 million ($42 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Odeyingbo has enjoyed a slow and steady ascent over the past few seasons, culminating in a career-high 66.1 PFF overall grade in 2024. The Bears hope he can keep progressing opposite Montez Sweat and show why he was a second-round pick in 2021.

2024 PFF Grade : 70.2

70.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.16

0.16 Contract: 1 year, $5.5 million

1 year, $5.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $20 million ($13 million guaranteed)

2 years, $20 million ($13 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

The Lions get Onwuzurike back on a one-year, “prove it” deal, as past injuries and inconsistent play likely paved the way for them to be able to re-sign him. 2024 was Onwuzirike’s healthiest and most productive season to date, and he notched 45 quarterback pressures in the regular season, including a career-high nine in Detroit’s Week 18 win over Minnesota.

CB Charvarius Ward signs with Indianapolis Colts

2024 PFF Grade : 56.2

56.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.07

0.07 Contract: 3 years, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed)

3 years, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $43.5 million ($25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $43.5 million ($25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Colts are betting on Ward to bounce back after a rough 2024 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He earned a career-low 58.2 PFF coverage grade last year but ranked inside the top 15 at the position in 2022 and 2023. If Indianapolis can get that version of Ward out of this deal, it’s a nice upgrade for the team's defense.