Injury reports and updates for all 32 NFL teams: Stefon Diggs, D'Andre Swift, Dak Prescott and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly — at least for some — at this time of year, is that it has a major impact on fantasy football rankings and fantasy football draft strategy.

Each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

McCarron suffered a torn ACL on Aug. 21. He will miss the 2021 season.

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Dobbins suffered a torn ACL on Aug. 28. He is potentially dealing with a multi-ligament tear and will miss the 2021 season. Dobbins' availability for the start of next season is also in question.

WR RASHOD BATEMAN (groin)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Bateman underwent groin surgery in early August. The Ravens placed Bateman on short-term injured reserve, meaning the rookie pass-catcher will miss the first three weeks of the season at a minimum. I do expect him back around Week 4.

TE NICK BOYLE (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 15 last season. He underwent a clean-up procedure during the offseason and has since been pulled off of the PUP list. He will not miss the first six weeks, but he is still far from a lock to start Week 1. I do not believe he will be ready to go against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he will be ready shortly after.

WR MILES BOYKIN (hamstring)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Boykin suffered a hamstring injury in early August. The Ravens have placed Boykin on short-term injured reserve, which will keep him out of the first three weeks. I expect Boykins to return shortly after Week 3.

WR STEFON DIGGS (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR4

Diggs didn't play in the preseason and has been dealing with an undisclosed knee injury. However, he recently returned to practice, so I expect him to play Week 1.

WR SHI SMITH (shoulder)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Smith injured his shoulder in the preseason finale. It is being reported that he will miss two to three weeks. He will miss at least Week 1 and possibly Week 2, but it will not be a lengthy absence.

RB TARIK COHEN (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Cohen tore his ACL last season and has had two different procedures since then. Due to the multiple procedures, Cohen has been placed on the PUP list and will miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

C TREY HOPKINS (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Hopkins tore his ACL in the last game of the season last year. It is remarkable that a center is ready to start just eight months after his surgery. He is in line to play Week 1 and will help improve protection for quarterback Joe Burrow.

QB JOE BURROW (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: QB17

Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and suffered other structural damage on Nov. 22, 2020. He has progressed through rehab well with no setbacks, and I expect him to start Week 1. It will take a little time for him to get back to 100%, but he will get better as the season goes on.

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR25

Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in Week 7 last season. He is fully recovered and will play Week 1.

WR RASHARD HIGGINS (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR23

Higgins missed the final preseason game with an unspecified knee injury. It is not serious; he will be ready for Week 1.

QB DAK PRESCOTT (ankle/shoulder)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: QB9

Prescott dislocated his ankle on Oct. 11, 2020. He is fully recovered from the gruesome injury, but he has been dealing with a strained shoulder throughout the training camp. It is much like what MLB pitchers go through if they don’t ramp up their volume properly. He will be ready to go for Week 1.

G Zack Martin (COVID-19)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Martin tested positive for COVID over the weekend and has been ruled out for Thursday night’s season opener.

WR COURTLAND SUTTON (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR39

Sutton tore his ACL in Week 2 last season. He is fully recovered, and his routes have looked amazing in the preseason. Sutton is exploding out of his breaks, so I expect him to make a big impact in Week 1.

TE NOAH FANT (leg)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: TE10

Fant has been dealing with an unspecified injured knee during the preseason. He is expected to practice this week. The third-year tight end needs to be closely monitored, but I expect him to be ready to go for Week 1.

Consensus Fantasy Rank: RB24

Swift has been dealing with a groin injury this preseason. Dan Campbell has said he is worried about Swift’s conditioning and readiness for Week 1. I am concerned, as well.

Swift has not recovered quickly from injuries in the past, so I am worried this could linger if he comes back too soon. If he plays Week 1, I am not sure how effective he will be. I would take a wait-and-see approach.

Consensus Fantasy Rank: TE6

Hockenson is dealing with an A/C joint sprain. His injury is not concerning, and he will be ready to roll Week 1.

T DAVID BAKHTIARI (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Bakhtiari tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2020 season. He will not be ready for Week 1 and has been put on the PUP list. Bakhtiari cannot return before Week 7.

WR ANTHONY MILLER (shoulder)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Miller suffered yet again another shoulder dislocation on Aug. 14. Shoulder dislocations have plagued Miller’s career. I do not expect him to play Week 1, and his general manager did not offer encouraging comments. Nick Caserio expects Miller ‘to play at some point this season.”

QB CARSON WENTZ (foot)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: QB23

Wentz underwent surgery to remove a bone in his foot. Week 1 will mark five weeks since his surgery. His mobility might be an issue, but I expect him to play.

T ERIC FISHER (Achilles/COVID-19)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC championship game last year, January 24. Recent studies suggest the timeline for NFL players to return from this injury is 11 months. I believe Fisher will miss a portion of the season but will eventually return.

G QUENTON NELSON (foot)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Nelson suffered a similar injury to Wentz on Aug. 2. He underwent the same surgery and is expected to start Week 1.

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Hilton underwent surgery on his neck last week and has been placed on the short-term injured reserve list. Hilton is eligible to return in Week 4, but I do not expect him to return then. I expect him to come back eventually, but he will miss a good portion of the season.

G ANDREW NORWELL (elbow)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Norwell is dealing with an elbow injury, but there is no concern for him missing Week 1.

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR38

Chark Jr. is dealing with a finger injury but will be ready for Week 1.

T CAM ROBINSON (ankle)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Robinson has been dealing with an ankle injury, but I expect him to play Week 1.

WR MARVIN JONES JR. (shoulder)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR43

Jones Jr. has been dealing with an A/C joint sprain late in the preseason. I expect him to be ready to go for Week 1.

WR TAVON AUSTIN (quad)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Austin injured his quad in practice on Aug. 27. He has been placed on short-term IR and will miss at least the first three weeks of the season.

RB TRAVIS ETIENNE (foot)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury on Aug. 23. He underwent surgery and will miss the 2021 season.

G KYLE LONG (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Long suffered a fractured kneecap during OTAs and was placed on the PUP list. He cannot return until Week 7.

Consensus Fantasy Rank: RB14

Edwards-Helaire injured his ankle during the second preseason game. The injury was rumored to be on the “inside” of his foot, causing concern for a medial or high-ankle sprain. I do not believe that was the case, so I expect him to be ready for Week 1.

G RICHIE INCOGNITO (calf)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Incognito has been dealing with a calf injury over the last few weeks. I expect him to be ready for Week 1.

WR MIKE WILLIAMS (hip)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR50

Williams missed joint practices the other week but returned on Aug. 25. I expect him to be ready to go for Week 1.

RB CAM AKERS (Achilles)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Akers tore his Achilles on July 20. He underwent surgery and will miss the 2021 season.

RB DARRELL HENDERSON (thumb)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: RB26

Henderson suffered a minor thumb injury on Aug. 23. He will be ready for Week 1.

WR ADAM THIELEN (thigh)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR22

Thielen missed the last preseason game with a thigh injury, but it is of no concern for his Week1 availability.

WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON (shoulder)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR7

Jefferson suffered a sprained A/C joint early in the preseason. I expect him to be ready to roll Week 1.

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Smith Jr. suffered a meniscus injury in his final preseason game. He was placed on IR and underwent season-ending surgery.

TE HUNTER HENRY (shoulder)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: TE17

Henry has been dealing with a shoulder injury during the preseason but returned to action recently. I expect him to play Week 1.

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Harry injured his shoulder on Aug. 19. He has been placed on short-term injured reserve and will miss the first three weeks of the season.

TE ADAM TRAUTMAN (ankle)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Trautman suffered an ankle injury on Aug. 23. It initially looked bad, as he was carted off of the field. His expected return-to-play timeline was set at one to three weeks. He needs to be monitored this week. I am optimistic he can give it a go in Week 1.

WR MICHAEL THOMAS (ankle)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 of the 2020 season. He had surgery late in the offseason and has been placed on the PUP list. Thomas will not be able to play until Week 7.

TE EVAN ENGRAM (calf)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Engram suffered a calf injury in the last preseason game. He didn’t practice much this past week. I believe he will be close to playing Week 1 but needs to be monitored.

WR KENNY GOLLADAY (hamstring)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR32

Golladay has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He has finally returned to practice, but he needs to be monitored closely. The veteran receiver had an issue with hamstring injuries all year last year. I do not trust he is going to play or be effective until I see it.

TE KYLE RUDOLPH (foot)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Rudolph underwent foot surgery in March. He has since returned, and I expect him to play Week 1.

RB SAQUON BARKLEY (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: RB12

Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 of last season. He has rehabbed well with no setbacks. I expect him to play Week 1.

WR DENZEL MIMS (hip)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Mims has been dealing with a hip injury, but I am optimistic he is ready for Week 1.

WR BRANDON AIYUK (hamstring)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR21

Aiyuk suffered a slight hamstring but has returned and is on track to play Week 1.

QB TREY LANCE (finger)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: QB33

Lance suffered a chipped finger in the last preseason game. He will take a week or two to recover. With Lance not expected to start Week 1, the injury is not of concern.

WR TYLER LOCKETT (groin)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR17

Lockett missed the last preseason game due to a groin injury, but I do not expect him to miss Week 1.

RB GIOVANI BERNARD (ankle)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: RB47

Bernard reportedly suffered a mild high-ankle sprain in practice last Thursday. If the report is accurate, then I expect him to miss Week 1. Return to play is two to four weeks.

RB DARRYNTON EVANS (knee)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: N/A

Evans suffered an undisclosed knee injury early in the preseason. He was put on short-term injured reserve and will miss at least the first three weeks of the season.

WR CURTIS SAMUEL (groin)

Consensus Fantasy Rank: WR46

Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury all preseason but is set to return to practice today. I believe he will be ready to play Sunday.