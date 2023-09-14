Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 2

• The Commanders’ man-heavy defense was among the best in the league in Week 1: The Broncos’ wide receivers should be avoided once again this Week in an unideal matchup.

• The Ravens pose another tough matchup for the Bengals’ receivers: Baltimore was among the top-performing zone defenses in Week 1 and could continue to limit Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins’ production.

• Looking at the Texans’ wide receivers as deeper plays: The Colts' defense struggled while in zone coverage and could allow the Texans’ receivers to be fantasy starters in Week 2.

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

Week 2 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rank: 10th (27.6%)

10th (27.6%) Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.4%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zach Pascal 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Marquise Brown 12 1 9 88.9% 25.0% 1.9 Rondale Moore 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Michael Wilson 13 0 0 0.0% 7.7% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zach Pascal 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0 Marquise Brown 19 2 19 100.0% 10.5% 3.9 Rondale Moore 14 3 33 24.2% 21.4% 6.3 Michael Wilson 18 2 19 100.0% 16.7% 3.9

Under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, the Giants were a man-heavy team in 2022 and that trend continued in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

No defense allowed a higher reception percentage while in man coverage (54%) or a higher percentage of passing yards allowed (71%) in man coverage than the Giants in Week 1.

The Cardinals’ receivers faced a fair bit of man coverage in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders and didn’t have great success.

There will be an opportunity for the Cardinals offense to redeem themselves against a man-heavy defense that also disappointed in Week 1, although the lack of success doesn’t make this as ideal of a matchup as we’d hope for.

Week 2 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rank: 32nd (2.7%)

32nd (2.7%) Zone coverage rank: 1st (97.3%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Scott Miller 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Drake London 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Mack Hollins 15 3 31 93.5% 20.0% 6.1 KhaDarel Hodge 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Scott Miller 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Drake London 17 0 0 0.0% 5.9% 0

The Falcons draw the most zone-heavy defense from Week 1 going up against the Packers in Week 2.

The Packers did not play any coverage snaps while in man defense in Week 1 which meant that all of their yards against came from playing zone.

Luckily for the Falcons, their only wide receiver success came against zone in Week 1.

Drake London saw his only target in Week 1 facing zone coverage. He can only go up after that down performance.

Week 2 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rank: 3rd (36.5%)

3rd (36.5%) Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bengals’ lone bright spot in Week 1 came from their man coverage defense where they only allowed 23% of their total passing yards while in man, despite deploying the third-highest rate of man coverage in the league (36.5%).

The Ravens’ sample against man coverage in Week 1 is a small one but Odell Beckham had his biggest play of the week against man with a 29-yard reception.

Zay Flowers did most of his Week 1 damage against zone, but even on three routes run against man he still managed a catch and 19 receiving yards.

The Bengals deployed man coverage against Lamar Jackson on about 25% or more of the snaps since 2021 which is down from their average rate.

That low-end rate of over 25% would still be above league average and could make things slightly more difficult for the Ravens’ receivers in Week 2.

Week 2 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rank: 29th (9.4%)

29th (9.4%) Zone coverage rank: 6th (89.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Stefon Diggs 12 3 31 83.9% 33.3% 6.1 Gabe Davis 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Khalil Shakir 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Deonte Harty 4 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0

Versus zone

The Raiders were among the most zone-heavy defenses in the league in Week 1, which bodes well for the Bills’ passing game as they had much more success in that regard in Week 1.

Stefon Diggs showed no signs to be concerned about him, earning a high-end target rate regardless of coverage.

Gabe Davis didn’t see a single target facing man coverage in Week 1, despite running 12 routes. All of his success came against zone which should make this week’s matchup a much better one for the Bills’ WR2.

Week 2 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rank: 2nd (49.2%)

2nd (49.2%) Zone coverage rank: 31st (50.8%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Saints were among the most man-heavy defenses in the league in Week 1, spending slightly more than half of their defensive snaps out of man coverage.

New Orleans only allowed 5.1 yards per coverage target out of man coverage (eighth-best) in Week 1.

The Panthers’ receivers had little to no success against man coverage in Week 1 against the Falcons and there’s reason to believe that will continue in Week 2.

Week 2 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rank: 30th (9.4%)

30th (9.4%) Zone coverage rank: 2nd (90.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Trent Taylor 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Chase Claypool 36 0 0 0.0% 5.6% 0 Darnell Mooney 43 4 53 88.7% 16.3% 15.3 DJ Moore 46 2 25 52.0% 4.4% 4.5 Tyler Scott 10 2 14 28.6% 20.0% 3.4

The Bears’ offense did not face any man coverage snaps in Week 1 against the Packers.

The Buccaneers deployed the second-highest zone coverage rate in the league in Week 1.

Darnell Mooney had significant success against the Packers’ zone coverage in Week 1, including a 70.8 receiving grade, and working as the Bears’ WR2, he could have similar success in Week 2.

DJ Moore and the rest of the Bears’ offense couldn’t get anything going against the Packers’ zone defense in Week 1 which could make for another difficult matchup for Moore this week.

Week 2 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rank: 11th (27.3%)

11th (27.3%) Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.4%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Tyler Boyd 11 1 6 83.3% 18.2% 1.6 Trenton Irwin 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Tee Higgins 11 0 0 0.0% 27.3% 0 Ja'Marr Chase 11 1 4 50.0% 18.2% 1.4

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Tyler Boyd 21 1 4 100.0% 4.8% 1.4 Trenton Irwin 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Tee Higgins 23 0 0 0.0% 17.4% 0 Ja'Marr Chase 23 4 35 45.7% 30.4% 7.5

The Bengals’ offense struggled in Week 1 against the division-rival Cleveland Browns. They may have similar struggles against another division rival this week.

The Ravens earned the sixth-best team coverage grade (75.3) out of zone coverage in Week 1.

The Ravens also allowed just 4.9 yards per coverage target out of zone, which tied for fifth-best in Week 1.

A slightly higher rate of zone coverage than last week could create another tough matchup for Ja’Marr Chase and company in their home opener.

Week 2 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rank: 23rd (16.2%)

23rd (16.2%) Zone coverage rank: 13th (79.4%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Steelers’ defense was above average in zone coverage rate in Week 1 against the 49ers.

They struggled significantly though, allowing more receptions (29) than any other defense when playing zone.

Pittsburgh allowed 8.0 yards per coverage target (25th) out of zone.

All of Amari Cooper’s Week 1 success came against zone coverage, which included a 31.3% target rate against zone leading to all three of his Week 1 receptions.

Cooper earned a 72.2 receiving grade against zone in Week 1 compared to a 55.7 grade against man.

Cooper’s overall playing time was the bigger concern in Week 1, but he should still have a more productive game in Week 2 in a favorable matchup.

Week 2 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rank: 14th (26.1%)

14th (26.1%) Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jets deployed an above-average rate of man coverage in Week 1 against the Bills.

Dallas faced a similar deployment in Week 1 against the Giants.

CeeDee Lamb had nearly all of his fantasy production come against man coverage this past week, including 100% of his total receiving yards.

Lamb earned a top-10 receiving grade against man coverage (85.0) in Week 1 and should continue to have success in Week 2.

Sauce Gardner did not shadow Stefon Diggs in Week 1 so it is unlikely he would travel with Lamb, making things even more ideal for the Cowboys’ top option against the Jets.

Week 2 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rank: 5th (35.5%)

5th (35.5%) Zone coverage rank: 27th (64.5%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Brandon Johnson 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Lil'Jordan Humphrey 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Courtland Sutton 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Marvin Mims Jr. 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

The Commanders were among the most man-heavy defenses in the NFL in Week 1.

Out of man coverage, the Commanders allowed just 8% of their passing yards against and 29% of their total receptions against.

The Commanders’ defense earned a 75.0 coverage grade while in man defense in Week 1 which ranked seventh-best.

The Broncos’ receivers only faced a small sampling of man coverage in Week 1 but had zero success against that coverage.

The Commanders allowed just 1.0 yards per coverage target in Week 1 (first), the Broncos’ receiving corps should be avoided where possible this week.

Week 2 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rank: 27th (9.9%)

27th (9.9%) Zone coverage rank: 90.1 (3rd%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Seahawks were among the most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL in Week 1.

They allowed the second-most passing/receiving yards out of zone coverage (262) as well.

Seattle posted the league’s lowest team coverage grade (34.3) when deploying zone coverage last week.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had most of his success, including a touchdown, against the Chiefs’ zone coverage.

St. Brown is already a locked-in starter regardless of matchup but it’s a positive sign that he’s already had strong success against both coverage looks and now draws a plus matchup against a zone-heavy defense that struggled mightily from that coverage in Week 1.

Week 2 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 15th (26.0%)

15th (26.0%) Zone coverage rank: 17th (74.0%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Samori Toure 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jayden Reed 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0 Romeo Doubs 5 1 4 100.0% 20.0% 7.4 Dontayvion Wicks 4 0 0 0.0% 25.0% 0 Malik Heath 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Samori Toure 10 2 18 66.7% 30.0% 3.8 Jayden Reed 15 2 48 60.4% 26.7% 6.8 Romeo Doubs 15 3 22 63.6% 26.7% 11.2 Dontayvion Wicks 15 0 0 0.0% 6.7% 0 Malik Heath 8 0 0 0.0% 12.5% 0

The Falcons deployed close to a league-average rate of both man and zone coverage in Week 1.

Atlanta did earn the league’s second-highest team coverage grade out of man (77.8) in Week 1.

They also only allowed 4.8 yards per coverage target when in zone (fourth-best).

Romeo Doubs was the only Packers receiver to have success against man coverage, which came from a touchdown near the goal line.

Jayden Reed only saw one target on his five routes run against man and did not come up with a reception.

The Falcons' defense looked much-improved from last season and could prove to be another tough matchup this week making the Packers’ receivers potentially avoid in Week 2.

Week 2 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rank: 24th (15.7%)

24th (15.7%) Zone coverage rank: 10th (82.9%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Colts’ defense deployed a top-10 rate of zone coverage in Week 1 with below-average success.

Both of the Colts’ allowed receiving touchdowns came when in zone coverage last week as they allowed 6.31 yards per coverage snap out of zone (25th) in Week 1.

Robert Woods had significantly more success working against zone coverage this past week, which included a much higher target rate against zone and allowed for him to do more damage after the catch.

As the Texans’ top receiving options, Woods, and Nico Collins should be considered sleeper plays this week in a good matchup against the Colts’ zone-heavy defense.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Week 2 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rank: 20th (18.8%)

20th (18.8%) Zone coverage rank: 12th (81.3%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Texans defense was well above average in zone coverage rate in Week 1, and figure to continue doing so under DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans were also above average in yards allowed per coverage target while in zone coverage (7.6).

Anthony Richardson, Michael Pittman, and the Colts’ offense were much more successful against zone than man in Week 1.

Pittman earned a 74.3 receiving grade and 2.43 yards per route run against zone compared to just a 54.7 receiving grade and 1.09 yards per route run against man this past week.

Pittman figures to be in for another strong week against the Texans’ zone-heavy defense.

Week 2 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rank: 9th (28.2%)

9th (28.2%) Zone coverage rank: 26th (64.8%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zay Jones 6 1 4 75.0% 16.7% 1.4 Christian Kirk 5 1 9 100.0% 40.0% 1.9 Calvin Ridley 6 1 14 71.4% 16.7% 2.4

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Zay Jones 27 4 51 94.1% 22.2% 15.1 Christian Kirk 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Calvin Ridley 28 7 87 59.8% 35.7% 21.7

The Chiefs’ defense ranked inside the top 10 in Week 1 in man coverage rate.

They also allowed 11.6 yards per coverage target out of man (seventh-most).

The sample size for the Jaguars against man after Week 1 is a small one, and even for Calvin Ridley, who only managed a 45.4 receiving grade versus man in Week 1, there isn’t enough of a sample yet to say to avoid him considering the big game he had in Week 1.

The Jaguars’ passing offense should still have success against the Chiefs in Week 2.

Week 2 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rank: 12th (26.4%)

12th (26.4%) Zone coverage rank: 19th (73.6%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jaguars’ defense was above average in man coverage rate in Week 1.

The Jaguars as a team earned the highest coverage grade while in man (78.1) this past week.

Jacksonville allowed just 4.9 yards per coverage target while in man defense this past week, which ranked as the league’s sixth-best mark.

The Kansas City offense had little to no success against man coverage in Week 1 and could be in for a similar outing in Week 2.

The Chiefs' entire wide receiver corps should be avoided in Week 2 against a good defense that excelled in man coverage.

Week 2 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 18th (22.2%)

18th (22.2%) Zone coverage rank: 16th (74.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bills deployed an average rate of man and zone defense in Week 1.

Buffalo allowed 8.7 yards per coverage target while in zone which was the fourth-highest mark in the league this past week.

Jakobi Meyers is questionable with a concussion but showed really strong metrics against both man and zone, making him an ideal target here in Week 2 should he get cleared in time for this game.

Week 2 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 25th (12.7%)

25th (12.7%) Zone coverage rank: 8th (85.7%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Ben Skowronek 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Van Jefferson 5 1 8 75.0% 20.0% 1.8 Tutu Atwell 5 2 59 78.0% 60.0% 7.9 Puka Nacua 4 1 5 80.0% 25.0% 1.5

Versus zone

The 49ers were a top-10 defense in deploying zone coverages in Week 1, which has been the norm for them the past few seasons.

San Francisco allowed just 4.9 yards per coverage target while in zone this past week which ranked as the fifth-best mark in the league.

The Rams had significant success against the Seahawks’ zone coverage in Week 1 but things could be more difficult for them in Week 2.

Puka Nacua is still a great waiver wire option and worth rostering but he could be someone to avoid starting this week against a much better zone defense than what they faced last week.

Week 2 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rank: 19th (20.0%)

19th (20.0%) Zone coverage rank: 14th (76.9%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Keenan Allen 9 1 7 57.1% 22.2% 1.7 Mike Williams 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0 Joshua Palmer 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Quentin Johnston 2 1 -2 150.0% 50.0% 0.8

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Keenan Allen 32 5 69 55.1% 21.9% 11.9 Mike Williams 22 4 45 75.6% 18.2% 8.5 Joshua Palmer 21 1 4 75.0% 4.8% 1.4 Derius Davis 1 1 5 -80.0% 100.0% 1.5 Quentin Johnston 14 1 11 81.8% 14.3% 2.1

The Titans were above average in deploying zone coverages in Week 1.

Tennessee allowed the fifth-most yards per coverage target out of zone coverage (8.6) and the fifth-most yards per receptions (12.4) this past week.

Keenan Allen and the Chargers offense had much more success against zone than man in Week 1.

Allen, specifically, earned a 75.1 receiving grade and 3.25 yards per route run against zone compared to just a 54.1 receiving grade and 0.78 yards per route run against man in Week 1.

This is a matchup in the Chargers passing offense’s favor against a struggling zone defense.

Week 2 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rank: 1st (50.0%)

1st (50.0%) Zone coverage rank: 32nd (48.5%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Tyreek Hill 12 3 84 81.0% 33.3% 11.4 River Cracraft 3 1 1 100.0% 33.3% 7.1 Braxton Berrios 6 1 11 100.0% 33.3% 2.1 Jaylen Waddle 11 1 35 14.3% 18.2% 4.5

Versus zone

The Patriots are the most man-heavy defense in the league after Week 1.

New England ranked just 13th in yards allowed per coverage target (6.3) this past week.

New England also allowed a 50% open target rate while in man which ranked tied for eighth-highest this past week.

Tyreek Hill earned a 91.1 receiving grade against man coverage in Week 1 (third) and should be in for another big game in Week 2.

None of Miami’s wide receivers earned a receiving grade below 70.0 against man coverage in Week 1.

This figures to be a strong matchup in the Dolphins’ favor against the Patriots’ man-heavy defense.

Week 2 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rank: 13th (26.3%)

13th (26.3%) Zone coverage rank: 18th (73.8%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points K.J. Osborn 5 1 19 100.0% 20.0% 2.9 Justin Jefferson 5 2 64 46.9% 60.0% 8.4 Jordan Addison 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points K.J. Osborn 39 2 12 83.3% 12.8% 3.2 Justin Jefferson 42 7 86 61.6% 19.1% 15.6 Jordan Addison 28 4 61 95.1% 21.4% 16.1

The Eagles deployed a slightly above-average rate of man coverage in Week 1.

They were among the better teams out of man this past week, allowing just 4.1 yards per coverage target (fifth-best).

However, they did allow more open targets when in man coverage (eight) than any other team in the league, which could create some issues against the Vikings' wide receivers and Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings receivers didn’t see that much man coverage in Week 1 but Jefferson was still able to tack on 64 yards on just five routes, leading to a 90.3 receiving grade against man.

Week 2 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rank: 7th (30.0%)

7th (30.0%) Zone coverage rank: 24th (70.0%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Ty Montgomery 1 1 -2 350.0% 100.0% 0.8 JuJu Smith-Schuster 11 3 28 57.1% 36.4% 5.8 Kendrick Bourne 15 1 19 100.0% 33.3% 8.9 Demario Douglas 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Kayshon Boutte 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Ty Montgomery 4 1 11 36.4% 50.0% 2.1 JuJu Smith-Schuster 16 1 5 -60.0% 18.8% 1.5 Kendrick Bourne 39 5 45 48.9% 15.4% 15.5 Demario Douglas 23 4 40 75.0% 30.4% 8 Kayshon Boutte 31 0 0 0.0% 9.7% 0

The Dolphins deployed the seventh-highest rate of man coverage in Week 1.

Miami had significantly more success while in man than zone, allowing just 2.1 yards per coverage target while in man (second-best), compared to 8.9 yards per coverage target in zone (second-worst).

Miami should continue to lean into that man coverage deployment which could create some problems for the Patriots receiving corps.

Kendrick Bourne did score a touchdown against man coverage in Week 1 but that was his only reception on a 33.3% target rate from 15 routes run.

Bourne and the Patriots should be considered to have a tougher matchup against the Dolphins’ man-heavy defense in Week 2.

Week 2 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rank: 28th (9.8%)

28th (9.8%) Zone coverage rank: 7th (88.2%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Michael Thomas 8 2 20 85.0% 25.0% 4 Keith Kirkwood 1 0 0 0.0% 100.0% 0 Rashid Shaheed 8 3 59 93.2% 37.5% 14.9 Chris Olave 10 2 28 71.4% 30.0% 4.8

Versus zone

The Panthers deployed the seventh-most zone-heavy defense in Week 1.

Carolina allowed an open target on 86.7% of their zone coverage plays in Week 1.

Rashid Shaheed did most of his damage against man coverage in Week 1 but had just two catches for 30 yards against zone.

Shaheed’s big play potential could be limited against a defense that doesn’t deploy as much man coverage.

Chris Olave was significantly more productive against zone which included an 84.3 receiving grade and 5.25 yards per route run against zone which both ranked second among qualifying wide receivers in Week 1.

Olave should continue to feast against the Panthers’ zone-heavy defense.

Week 2 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rank: 22nd (16.9%)

22nd (16.9%) Zone coverage rank: 9th (83.1%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Cardinals are a top-10 team in zone coverage rate after Week 1.

Arizona’s defense surprised a bit, in a good way, coming out of Week 1 closer to average as a unit and allowing 6.7 yards per coverage target while in zone which was right around league average.

The Giants’ offense will be hoping for a much better outing in Week 2 after this past week did not create the most reliable sample size for us.

Week 2 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rank: 6th (32.9%)

6th (32.9%) Zone coverage rank: 25th (67.1%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Randall Cobb 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Allen Lazard 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Garrett Wilson 2 2 10 90.0% 100.0% 3

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Randall Cobb 14 0 0 0.0% 7.1% 0 Allen Lazard 24 2 46 50.0% 16.7% 6.6 Garrett Wilson 24 3 24 95.8% 12.5% 11.4

The Cowboys’ defense was among the most man-heavy in the league in Week 1.

As a team, the Cowboys earned the third-highest coverage grade while in man defense in Week 1 (77.4).

The Jets’ offense did not face many man coverage snaps in Week 1, though Garrett Wilson was targeted on both of his routes against man which led to two receptions.

Dallas’ defense and pass rush could be enough to create hesitance in relying too heavily on the Jets’ pass catchers in Week 2.

Week 2 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rank: 31st (5.9%)

31st (5.9%) Zone coverage rank: 5th (89.7%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Olamide Zaccheaus 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 A.J. Brown 16 5 49 79.6% 31.3% 9.9 DeVonta Smith 17 3 27 77.8% 29.4% 11.7 Quez Watkins 13 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Olamide Zaccheaus 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 A.J. Brown 19 2 30 96.7% 21.1% 5 DeVonta Smith 20 4 20 90.0% 25.0% 6 Quez Watkins 16 2 17 17.6% 12.5% 3.7

The Vikings defense played the large majority of their defensive snaps in zone coverages this past week.

Minnesota allowed 5.7 yards per coverage target while in zone coverage which ranked among the top-10 teams in the league in that regard.

The Eagles faced a ton of man coverage last week (most in the league) which explains their success there, however, they also saw a healthy dose of zone and did not have nearly as much success.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are still clear starters every week so we can wait on more of a sample before making any decisions going forward.

Week 2 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rank: 4th (35.7%)

4th (35.7%) Zone coverage rank: 30th (60.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Browns were among the most man-heavy defenses in the league in Week 1.

Cleveland also allowed just 1.3 yards per coverage target while in man, which was the second-best mark in the league this past week.

Diontae Johnson earned the league’s highest receiving grade versus man coverage (92.2) in Week 1 so it is unfortunate that he will miss this game as it could have been a good matchup to watch.

However, he was the only Steelers wide receiver to record any fantasy points against man coverage in Week 1, which is concerning for those who are expected to step up and replace him.

George Pickens should be avoided this week against a strong man-heavy Cleveland defense.

Week 2 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rank: 26th (10.0%)

26th (10.0%) Zone coverage rank: 4th (90.0%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Jauan Jennings 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0 Deebo Samuel 10 1 10 100.0% 10.0% 2 Brandon Aiyuk 10 4 67 83.6% 40.0% 16.7

Versus zone

The Rams were a top-five defense in deploying zone coverages in Week 1.

This is a positive sign for Deebo Samuel, who was more productive against zone last week, but could also create more room for him to maneuver after the catch and lean into that strength of his.

Brandon Aiyuk showed that it didn’t matter what coverage he faced in Week 1, posting 16 PPR points against each coverage type.

Continue to fire up Aiyuk and Samuel this week against a zone-heavy Rams’ defense that earned just a 49.5 coverage grade while in zone in Week 1 (30th).

Week 2 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rank: 21st (18.5%)

21st (18.5%) Zone coverage rank: 11th (81.5%)

Versus man

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Tyler Lockett 23 2 10 90.0% 17.4% 3 D.K. Metcalf 24 2 37 70.3% 12.5% 5.7 Jake Bobo 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 15 3 13 0.0% 20.0% 4.3

The Lions deployed more zone coverage than expected in Week 1 when compared to last season, which could have been more of a specific game plan going against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Seahawks did not face much man coverage in Week 1 and had little success against zone so this may be a situation that requires a larger sample size before targeting or avoiding anyone here.

Week 2 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rank: 17th (23.3%)

17th (23.3%) Zone coverage rank: 15th (76.7%)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bears deployed closer to a league average rate of both man and zone defenses in Week 1.

In zone coverage, the Bears allowed 8.8 yards per coverage target which was the third-highest mark in the league in Week 1.

Chicago also allowed a top-10 rate of yards per coverage attempt when in man coverage (10.2) this past week.

The Buccaneers receivers were much more effective against zone than man in Week 1, including Chris Godwin who saw 100% of his fantasy production come against zone. However, the sample size against man is small.

The Buccaneers’ wide receivers are in for a positive matchup against a Bears’ defense that has already struggled in both man and zone coverage.

Week 2 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rank: 16th (25.4%)

16th (25.4%) Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.6%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points DeAndre Hopkins 15 3 37 97.3% 46.7% 6.7 Chris Moore 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 12 1 21 14.3% 25.0% 3.1 Treylon Burks 16 2 18 61.1% 12.5% 3.8

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points DeAndre Hopkins 21 4 28 82.1% 23.8% 6.8 Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 21 3 37 24.3% 19.1% 6.7 Treylon Burks 21 0 0 0.0% 4.8% 0

The Chargers spent slightly more of their defensive snaps in man coverage than zone, though both were close to league average.

Los Angeles allowed 13.1 yards per coverage target while in man coverage (fourth-most) this past week versus the Dolphins.

Los Angeles also tied for the most explosive plays allowed (three) against man coverage in Week 1.

Even with DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans don’t boast the receiving weapons that Miami does, making this only a slight edge to be had in favor of Tennessee.

Week 2 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rank: 8th (28.8%)

8th (28.8%) Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.4%)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Curtis Samuel 7 2 34 47.1% 28.6% 5.4 Terry McLaurin 6 0 0 0.0% 16.7% 0 Dyami Brown 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jahan Dotson 7 1 14 85.7% 14.3% 2.4

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points Curtis Samuel 25 3 20 50.0% 12.0% 5 Terry McLaurin 28 2 31 64.5% 10.7% 5.1 Dyami Brown 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 Jahan Dotson 31 4 26 92.3% 19.4% 6.6

The Broncos ranked inside the top 10 in the league in man coverage rate this past week.

They also posted the 10th-best mark in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.9) in man after Week 1.

The Commanders’ offense did not have any notable success against man in Week 1 and could be in for a tougher matchup this week, as well.

The sample size is small, but Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin’s lack of production against man in Week 1 is at least something to monitor in Week 2.