NFL Week 17 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Dec 29, 2021

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings are currently ninth out of 188 analysts for the 2021 season.

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.

Last Updated: 06:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29

Key

  • GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury
  • Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury
  • FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues
Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Josh Allen BUF ATL GM
2 Patrick Mahomes KC @CIN
3 Aaron Rodgers GB MIN
4 Matthew Stafford LA @BLT
5 Tom Brady TB @NYJ GM
6 Jalen Hurts PHI @WAS
7 Justin Herbert LAC DEN
8 Dak Prescott DAL ARZ
9 Kyler Murray ARZ @DAL
10 Lamar Jackson BLT LA
11 Joe Burrow CIN KC
12 Kirk Cousins MIN @GB
13 Taysom Hill NO CAR
14 Trey Lance SF HST GM, FA
15 Russell Wilson SEA DET GM
16 Justin Fields CHI NYG
17 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @TEN
18 Derek Carr LV @IND BM
19 Ryan Tannehill TEN MIA
20 Mac Jones NE JAX GM, FA
21 Davis Mills HST @SF FA
22 Zach Wilson NYJ TB BM, FA
23 Ben Roethlisberger PIT CLV BM
24 Jared Goff DET @SEA FA
25 Baker Mayfield CLV @PIT
26 Taylor Heinicke WAS PHI
27 Matt Ryan ATL @BUF
28 Trevor Lawrence JAX @NE
29 Mike Glennon NYG @CHI FA
30 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @LAC FA
31 Cam Newton CAR @NO BM
32 Sam Ehlinger IND LV FA

Running Backs

