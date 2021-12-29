NFL Week 17 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings are currently ninth out of 188 analysts for the 2021 season.

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.

Last Updated: 06:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29

Key

GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools

BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools

DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury

LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury

D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury

Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury

FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>