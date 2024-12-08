NFL Week 14 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• The Minnesota Vikings wide receivers couldn’t be stopped: Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison both finished with over 130 receiving yards and combined for five touchdown receptions.

• Sincere McCormick leads the Las Vegas Raiders backfield: McCormick’s role has increased in recent weeks, and he is now the team's clear lead running back.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

Tyreek Hill : 10 receptions, 115 yards, 1 touchdown

Davante Adams : 9 receptions, 109 yards, 1 touchdown

Jets rookies split the backfield: Breece Hall was inactive this week due to a knee injury.

For most of the season, Braelon Allen was the Jets' clear backup. He played 174 snaps over the first 12 weeks compared to Isaiah Davis‘ six. Hall was limited last week, and instead of Allen playing more snaps, Davis started playing more in passing situations, tripling his career total in offensive snaps.

This gave us a pretty clear indication that the backfield would be split this week when news broke that Hall would be inactive. Allen generally tended to play in typical rushing situations while Davis tended to play in passing, as expected. It was surprising how balanced the box score was despite these roles. Allen ran 11 times to Davis’ 10, while Allen caught four passes to Davis’ three. Davis had the best fantasy performance of the two, thanks to a 17-yard run resulting in a touchdown.

If Hall misses more time, we should expect Allen to score more fantasy points and potentially a slightly wider gap in carries. The Jets have, by far, the best schedule for running backs in the fantasy playoffs, starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars next week. If Hall misses another game, expect Allen to be a clear fantasy starter despite the split role.

Allen Lazard returns to the Jets: Lazard missed the last five games due to a chest injury.

He participated fully in practice all week. We last saw Lazard in Week 7, which was Davante Adams’ first game with the Jets. While Lazard was a full-time player over the first six weeks of the season, Adams instantly played 96% of New York's offensive snaps, reducing Lazard to only playing in some three-receiver sets. Mike Williams was still on the roster then, so Williams also played significant snaps out of 11 personnel.

This week, Lazard was consistently on the field in 11 personnel. He also played a little under half of the Jets' snaps in two-receiver sets, taking time away from Adams. Lazard was the Jets' primary slot receiver for the first six weeks of the season, which is part of the season he was so successful. In Week 7 and beyond, Adams was the primary slot receiver. In this game, Adams remained in the slot with Lazard out wide.

Lazard was targeted once for an 18-yard play, while Wilson and Adams both had good games despite the Dolphins' strong secondary. Lazard can likely be left on the waiver wire despite his early season success because he’s mostly playing in a different position.

Third-round rookie Malachi Corley reached a career-high in offensive snaps last week at 41. He didn’t make much of an impact, and he rarely plays on special teams, so he was a healthy inactive in this game, similar to the last time Lazard was healthy.

De’Von Achane dominates snaps without Raheem Mostert: The veteran running back was inactive due to a hip injury.

In recent weeks, Achane has been the lead back while Jaylen Wright was the primary backup on early downs and Mostert was the third down back. Jeff Wilson Jr. has been a healthy inactive whenever all four running backs have been healthy.

This week, Wilson was active and took most of the snaps that Mostert usually plays. Achane played 20 of the 32 two-minute drill snaps from Weeks 10-13, so it wasn’t unusual that Achane played in the two-minute drills in this game. Achane ended up dominating the offensive snaps more than usual, but that was largely because the Dolphins offense was playing well and keeping the team out of normal third-down situations. Had Mostert been healthy, Achane’s playing time wouldn’t have been all that different.

Achane caught six passes for 45 yards, but those were all on plays where he would usually be on the field. Achane's main concern is the Dolphins changing the running back rotation going forward. He’s averaged 3.2 yards per carry or worse in four of his last five games, finishing with 40 or fewer rushing yards in those performances. Luckily, the schedule lightens up in terms of run defenses he’s facing, so if the Dolphins stick with Achane being the workhorse back, bigger days should be ahead.

Miscellaneous Notes

This was the first time Davante Adams reached over 100 receiving yards as a member of the Jets.

This was the first time since Week 1 that both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle recorded at least 60 receiving yards each, let alone 99 receiving yards each.

Jordan Addison : 8 receptions, 133 yards, 3 touchdowns

Justin Jefferson : 7 receptions, 132 yards, 2 touchdowns

Josh Oliver returns to the Vikings: The Vikings' run-blocking tight end missed the last two weeks due to a wrist injury.

Oliver spent most of the season in a two-man rotation with Johnny Mundt before T.J. Hockenson returned in Week 9. In the three games where Oliver and Hockenson played together before this week, Oliver took significant playing time from Hockenson in 11 personnel, while Mundt took time from Hockenson in 12 personnel.

In 2023, Hockenson played 90% of Minnesota's 11 personnel snaps and 87% of the 12 personnel snaps. In those first three weeks, Hokcenson played 56% of the 11 personnel and 60% of the 12 personnel snaps. With Oliver out, Hockenson was back to normal in 11 personnel, posting a 92% snap rate. However, Nick Muse was involved in 12 personnel, leaving Hockenson at a 57% snap rate.

The good news for Hockenson fantasy managers is Oliver’s return had no impact on his playing time. Hockenson played 88% of the 11 personnel snaps and was up to 60% of the snaps in 12 personnel. The Vikings ran a lot of 21 personnel late in the game with their big lead, and Hockenson has never played significant snaps in 21 personnel as a Viking.

Hockenson managed four receptions for 45 yards despite the wide receivers both performing well. While Hockenson has only a few great games this season, his floor is high enough that he should remain in fantasy starting lineups.

Falcons mix up their personnel usage: The Falcons used much more 12 personnel this week than the last several weeks.

The Falcons had used 11 personnel on 90.8% of plays over the first 13 weeks, which was the most in the league. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson coached with the Los Angeles Rams prior to this year, and the Rams have used 11 personnel the second-most this season at 83.4%.

This has been a major problem for their tight ends, as it’s meant either Kyle Pitts or Charlie Woerner are on the field at once but never both. Woerner has been among the top run-blocking tight ends this season, which has greatly impacted Pitts’ playing time.

This week, they ran 26 plays out of 12 personnel, just as many plays as the last 10 weeks combined. This meant a lot more plays with Pitts and Woerner on the field than usual, and Ray-Ray McCloud III played significantly fewer snaps. Despite this, McCloud led the team in receptions with eight, leading to 98 yards. Pitts received plenty of targets but only caught one pass for 14 yards.

The Falcons have a relatively strong matchup for tight ends next week against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that is also a game where the Falcons could be winning and sticking more with their run-blocking tight ends. If Pitts is on your roster but not in your starting lineup next week, it’s fine to drop him.

Miscellaneous Notes

Aaron Jones played less than usual last week after multiple recent fumbles. This week, he played 63% of Minnesota’s offensive snaps, which is around his average over the entire season.

Falcons backup running back Jase McClellan was inactive for a second straight week due to a knee injury. He’s only been active for two games this season.

The Vikings activated kicker Will Reichard off injured reserve and released Parker Romo on Saturday.

Tyrone Tracy Jr: 16 carries, 45 yards, 1 touchdown, 5 receptions, 38 receiving yards

Juwan Johnson : 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 touchdown

Coming soon!

Adam Thielen : 9 receptions, 102 yards

Chuba Hubbard : 26 carries, 92 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 receptions, 15 receiving yards

Monitor Jonathon Brooks’ health: The Panthers’ second-round rookie suffered a knee injury and didn’t return.

The Panthers started this game very similar to the last two weeks. Chuba Hubbard played 100% of Carolina's offensive snaps on the first two drives. Brooks was on the field for a pass play, where he ended up in the slot while Hubbard was in the backfield.

Brooks suffered his injury on the third drive. It was a non-contact injury to the same knee where he suffered his ACL injury. He tried to job off the field but ended up going to the ground and needing help to get to the blue medical tent. He took the cart from the tent to the locker room.

The Panthers' third-string running back Raheem Blackshear was ruled questionable due to a chest injury early on, presumably from a special teams play because he didn’t play on offense. He was ruled out before halftime.

This meant Hubbard was the last man standing. He played every snap over the rest of the game with 26 carries and 32 routes run. Hubbard should continue to be the clear starter over these next three weeks regardless of who is and isn’t healthy. If both Brooks and Blackshear can’t play next week, expect Mike Boone, who is currently on the practice squad, to take the backup role.

Ja’Tavion Sanders returns: The Panthers rookie tight end only missed one game after suffering a scary neck injury two weeks ago.

Tommy Tremble started the game, as he’s done most games this season where he’s been healthy. Both tight ends played three out of five plays on the first drive. The two continued to rotate throughout the game. Sanders generally tended to play in passing situations while Tremble tended to play on rushing situations.

Both players received one target each. Both Tremble and injured blocking tight end Ian Thomas are unrestricted free agents after the season. If Tremble doesn’t re-sign and the Panthers don’t bring in clear competition for Sanders, the rookie could be one of the top waiver options of the offseason. If the Panthers continue this kind of split between the two players, it would be harder for Sanders to have any consistency next season, as he’s had no consistency this year when Tremble has also been healthy.

DeVonta Smith returns: Smith missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury.

Luckily, Smith fully participated in practice all week. Smith returned to his usual role, playing on 100% of the Eagles' passing plays while only taking a few run plays off. He led the team in targets and caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles did most of their work on the ground, so they didn’t need much out of their receivers.

The Eagles wide receiver room didn’t fully go back to normal. Typically, when all of the wide receivers have been healthy, Jahan Dotson would be the clear third wide receiver. For example in Week 11, Dotson played 29 snaps to Johnny Wilson’s 13. Dotson still ran more routes than Wilson this week, but this was the first time Wilson played more snaps. Neither player has contributed much to the passing game this season, so it makes sense to give their rookie player an extended look. Neither player is likely to be fantasy-relevant this season, but it’s worth monitoring to see how much the Eagles might prioritize a third wide receiver this offseason.

Miscellaneous Notes

Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was inactive for the third straight week due to a quadriceps injury. We have yet to see Adam Thielen and Coker active in the same game. They both primarily play out of the slot.

Dallas Goedert was placed on injured reserve due to his knee injury. Grant Calcaterra was the clear top tight end, which was also true when Goedert missed time earlier in the season. He is a fine waiver-wire option in deeper leagues.

Eagles backup wide receiver Britain Covey was inactive due to a neck injury.

Jerry Jeudy : 5 receptions, 64 yards, 1 touchdown

David Njoku : 7 receptions, 42 yards, 1 touchdown

Coming soon!

Jalen McMillan : 4 receptions, 59 yards, 2 touchdowns

Rachaad White : 17 carries, 90 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 19 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Sincere McCormick takes over the Raiders backfield: The former practice squad player has been the Raiders' clear top running back this season.

Both Zamir White and Alexander Mattison were inactive for the third straight week due to injury. This allowed McCormick who has spent most of the last three seasons either injured or on the Raiders practice squad to receive his first regular season opportunities.

Last week, McCormick was the first player for the Raiders with over 60 yards rushing and over 5.0 yards per carry. He played more as the game wore on. This week, he played a higher percentage of the Raiders' offensive snaps than last week and gained over 60 yards with over 5.0 yards per carry for a second straight week.

The playing time split was reminiscent of the very start of the season. McCormick played White’s role while Ameer Abdullah played Mattison’s role. Given how much better McCormick has performed compared to the other Raiders running backs, it’s fair to expect McCormick to stay the clear lead rusher. The only change that might happen is Mattison could regain the passing down role from Abdullah.

McCormick’s strong play should make him one of the top waiver-wire options of the week. The Raiders close out the fantasy season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. Those are both very favorable matchups against teams where the Raiders shouldn’t abandon the run game.

Raiders rely on two tight end sets: Michael Mayer had his best game of the season with seven receptions for 68 yards.

On the first drive of the first preseason game, Mayer played 12 of 14 snaps while Brock Bowers played 11 of 14. The Raiders offense seemed like it would be very different from past years, focusing heavily on getting their young tight ends involved.

Instead, the two started the season rotating. Mayer missed several weeks due to a personal matter, and he was mostly limited in his return. Last week, the Raiders’ third wide receiver D.J. Turner suffered an injury that landed him on injured reserve. While Terrace Marshall Jr. took over as the third receiver, the main change was a large amount of two tight end sets.

While the defense focused on stopping Bowers, Mayer had a chance to shine. One game won’t be enough for fantasy managers to trust Mayer in the fantasy playoffs, but there is a chance both players continue to play a lot over the rest of this season, which could lead to both players being fantasy-relevant next season.

Monitor Bucky Irving’s health: Irving left the game in the middle of the second quarter due to a back injury and didn’t return.

Irving was listed on the injury report with both a hip and back injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday. The Buccaneers started this game with a clear two-man rotation. Rachaad White played 12 snaps on the first two drives compared to Irving's eight. This included two plays where both running backs were on the field. Irving played his last snaps early in the second quarter on the Buccaneers' third drive.

White played 30 of the 38 snaps over the rest of the game, while Sean Tucker played 11. Tucker played very well the last time a Buccaneers missed time, but it’s clear the Buccaneers have no problem having White play a very high percentage of the Bucs' offensive snaps, as he did all of last season. There is a chance Tucker could get some garbage time work in Weeks 16 or 17, but there are likely better options on the waiver wire. There is also a chance Irving could be good to go next week.

Miscellaneous Notes

Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan not only tripled his career touchdown total, but his 63 receiving yards was 28 more than his previous career high for a game.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury. Desmond Ridder took over and would likely be the quarterback to close out the season if O’Connell misses time.

Raiders backup tight end Justin Shorter was inactive due to a backup injury.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was questionable for this game due to an ankle injury, but the injury had no impact on his playing time or target share.

Brian Thomas Jr. : 8 receptions, 86 yards

Tony Pollard : 21 carries, 102 yards, 2 receptions, 22 receiving yards

Tank Bigsby dominates the Jaguars in carries: Bigsby ran 18 times, which is a career-high in a game where Travis Etienne Jr. also played.

Etienne and Bigsby's total number of snaps played was similar to last week. D’Ernest Johnson has been a healthy inactive the last two weeks, so the backfield has been a two-man rotation. This week, the difference is that the Jaguars were much more likely to run the ball when Bigsby was on the field than Etienne.

Bigsby only ran 13 or more times in three other games in his career. Etienne was inactive for two of those games and limited in the third. In the two other games where Bigsby had reached double-digit carries, Etienne also reached double-digit carries.

While there have been hints all season that Bigsby was the lead rusher on this team, this game was, by far, the clearest evidence that Bigsby is the team's top runner for, at least, the rest of this season. The Jaguars generally face below-average teams with average run defenses over the rest of the fantasy season, so we should expect Bigsby to have at least double-digit carries in those games. He should be one of the top waiver-wire options on the week.

Titans return to their normal running back rotation: Tyjae Spears was, once again, the clear receiving back.

Spears has spent most of the season as the Titans' receiving back and primary backup on early downs. He missed Weeks 7-9 due to injury and Week 12 due to a concussion. When Spears missed time, the team had no problem with Pollard taking over on passing downs and playing over 80% of the offensive snaps.

Spears returned to action last week but only played in 14 snaps. After touching the ball at least five times in every other game, he ran the ball once and didn’t see a target. It seemed possible the backfield had shifted more in Pollard’s favor.

This week, everything was back to normal. Spears ran six times and caught a pass while playing most of the clear passing situations.

Spears hasn’t had fantasy value all season, but he is one of the top handcuff options. The Titans play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 and the Jaguars again in Week 17. If Pollard suffers an injury next week, Spears would likely get used in Pollard’s role, and be a clear fantasy starter in those two matchups.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Titans signed backup wide receiver Mason Kinsey to the active roster on Saturday. He took over as the team’s punt returner. Sixth-round rookie Jha’Quan Jackson had been the punt returner all season, but he was a healthy inactive.

Earlier in the week, there were reports that Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks would not return this season.

The Jaguars claimed wide receiver Josh Reynolds off waivers from the Denver Broncos earlier in the week. Given his short time with the team, the Jaguars made Reynolds inactive. Reynolds has the talent to be a top-three wide receiver on this team during the fantasy playoffs.

The Jaguars used Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington in two-receiver sets in addition to Devin Duvernay in three-receiver sets for a second-straight week. Duvernay played more in the slot this week than last, leaving the other two out wide more often.

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Table Notes