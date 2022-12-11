NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Sunday's games

• Evan Engram dominates the Titans: Engram became the first tight end of the season with double-digit catches, 120-plus receiving yards and two or more touchdowns in a game

• J.K. Dobbins comes back with a bang: Dobbins returned after he last played in mid-October and put up his first 100-yard performance since the end of the 2020 season.

• Bengals win without their weapons: Cincinnati played the vast majority of the game without three of its top four receivers, but that didn’t stop the team from a decisive victory over the Browns.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

• J.K. Dobbins: 15 carries, 120 yards, 1 touchdown

• Diontae Johnson: 6 receptions, 82 yards

J.K. Dobbins’s return: Dobbins played his first game since mid-October and went right back to the team’s starting lineup.

The Ravens used a ridiculous four-man rotation at running back, but Dobbins played half the snaps on early downs as well as half the snaps in short-yardage situations.

Gus Edwards didn’t start the game, but he still played significant snaps on early downs, getting double-digit carries and averaging over 5.0 yards per carry, which is something he’s done throughout his career.

Edwards can be picked up in fantasy leagues despite not starting because the Ravens have the easiest schedule for running backs through the fantasy playoffs.

Ideally, the Ravens view Dobbins and Edwards as healthy enough to make this a two-man backfield.

Both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill were reduced to playing in a four-man rotation on third downs. Drake can be dropped in fantasy leagues.

Monitor Tyler Huntley’s health: Huntley suffered a concussion in the third quarter and didn’t return.

Lamar Jackson didn’t practice all week with a knee injury and was officially considered doubtful heading into the game.

Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown took over as the Ravens' quarterback for the rest of the game.

Baltimore has a tough matchup against the Browns' defense next week. Cleveland has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

It’s probably best not to trust either of the Ravens' backup quarterbacks in that matchup if they need to start. Even Jackson might be only a borderline starter depending on how healthy he is if he plays.

Pat Freiermuth’s reduced role: Freiermuth took fewer snaps than usual for the second straight week.

He and Zach Gentry continued to split snaps in 11 personnel on first and second downs. He played 17 of a possible 37 snaps in this situation, including 11 of a possible 22 pass plays.

He maintained a targets per route run rate above 29% for a second straight week, but chances are that will regress down to 24.0%, which is his rate over the entire season.

Freiermuth will still be considered a top-12 fantasy tight end with this new role, so he should still be in fantasy starting lineups, but you should think twice before putting him in DFS or betting any overs.

Monitor Kenny Pickett’s health: Pickett left the game in the first quarter with a concussion and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky was the Steelers’ starting quarterback at the beginning of the season but never had a week as a top-20 fantasy quarterback.

Pickett could very well miss next week, but it’s a game against the Panthers where people shouldn’t be starting the Steelers quarterback, regardless.

Their following two games are against the Raiders and the Ravens, so Pickett could be an option in deeper leagues.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.