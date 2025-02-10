Post-Super Bowl 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Abdul Carter goes No. 1, Chiefs target the trenches

The Titans eschew a quarterback, selecting edge defender Abdul Carter: Many NFL teams will view Carter as the best player in this draft.

The Chiefs will take a long look at their offensive and defensive lines: While we mock interior defender Derrick Harmon to Kansas City here, the team may opt for someone like offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

2025 NFL Draft season is here:

With the Philadelphia Eagles crowned as Super Bowl champions, it’s officially draft season for all 32 NFL teams. Here is our first post-Super Bowl 2025 NFL mock draft, featuring potential trades for a few teams to move up and down the order and acquire some proven talent.

The Titans need a quarterback, but the draft shouldn't be about forcing needs — even for a quarterback. Many teams will view Carter as the best football player in this draft.

In the same vein as the Titans' blurb, this draft doesn’t have the same quarterback talent as last year, so I don’t think the Browns will force a selection there. If any player will challenge Carter as the top prospect in this class, it's the versatile Hunter, who I view as a full-time cornerback with the ability to play a handful of receiver snaps each week.

I am all about not passing on better football players to force immediate needs, but mock drafts are also done to predict rather than to copy big board rankings. It feels like the stars are aligning for Sanders to end up in New York, injecting some hope into the Giants' building.

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knows how important it is to win in the trenches — and how New England's offensive line last year was one of the worst at doing so. They owe it to quarterback Drake Maye to build a wall of protection in front of their franchise player. Scouts and coaches will love Campbell when we get to the interview portion of the draft cycle, and he’s a technician on tape.

Trade terms: 49ers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 5); Jaguars receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 11), WR Deebo Samuel

The 49ers have reportedly allowed wide receiver Deebo Samuel to seek a trade. This isn’t the first time they’ve explored trading Samuel, so it seems more likely to go through this time. Here, they do a pick swap with Jacksonville (about a second-round trade value) to jump up and get one of the top defensive linemen in the draft.

The Raiders were left at the quarterback altar with no bride in last year’s stacked quarterback class. They should have at least one new quarterback on the roster before draft weekend to avoid forcing themselves into picking one here, but if Ward falls, I could still see them drafting him.

The Jets are reportedly moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Head coach Aaron Glenn said in his post-hire media appearances that the team's decision at quarterback would be less about Rodgers and more about the state of the entire roster. To move on from Rodgers makes me believe they think they still need to build quite a bit.

The Lions, with whom Glenn was the defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2024, were scrutinized for some of the players they selected three or four years ago — that is, until a few years later they were key parts of arguably the NFL's best roster. Glenn won’t be afraid to go against the grain for players he believes are the right fit for the long term, and Warren is the pick here.

The Panthers had one of the least productive defensive lines in the league for most of the 2024 season. They’ll get Derrick Brown back from injury, but they need more difference-makers in that area. Green was a monster as a pass-rusher and a run defender this past season, and it was just more of the same at the Senior Bowl.

The Saints have defensive line needs, but their offensive line holes are just as glaring. I am intrigued by the idea of them prioritizing the offensive line at the top of the draft, and adding a right tackle like Membou could allow them to try Trevor Penning at guard for the 2025 season before committing to him as a starter for the long term.

Trade terms: Browns receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 10), 2026 first-round pick; Bears receiver EDGE Myles Garrett

Browns edge defender Myles Garrett officially requested a trade and was on a bit of a media tour during Super Bowl week to discuss his preferred destinations — namely, Super Bowl contenders. After a disappointing 2024 season, the Bears can go all in by addressing one of their few team needs. As for Cleveland, the team can get a nice haul for a player who clearly wants out, acquiring the 10th pick in this year's draft. By drafting Hunter at No. 2 and Banks at No. 10, they would secure two very talented players at impactful positions for their upcoming rebuild.

Trade terms: Jaguars receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 11), WR Deebo Samuel; 49ers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 5)

I expect the Jaguars to heavily invest in their offense this offseason now that Liam Coen is head coach, which is why I have them as an early potential destination for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. With Samuel in hand, Jacksonville drafts outside cornerback Will Johnson, who was a top cover player in college football when healthy in 2023. Johnson, Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones would be quite the cornerback trio.

It’s a tired pick, but it’s hard to think the Cowboys won't be very in on Ashton Jeanty after watching what Derrick Henry did for the Ravens, knowing they could have signed him. Jeanty is a game-changing kind of back, which doesn't come around often, even considering that the running back supply is typically higher than the valued demand.

If the Dolphins move on from safety Jevon Holland in free agency, they could be a realistic landing spot for the very talented and versatile Starks. Starks had a down year in 2024 compared to his 2022 and 2023 seasons, but that seemed more because of a lack of opportunity and offenses always being aware of where he was than a realization that he isn’t as good as we once thought.

Trade terms: Chargers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 14), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 116); Colts receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 22), 2025 second-round pick (No. 55), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 124), 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 159)

The Chargers could sit back and get a good receiver at No. 22, but if Tetairoa McMillan is within range, I wonder if they’ll make a few calls, especially with 11 draft picks in hand. As for the Colts, general manager Chris Ballard is a scout at heart, and he will know the real value of this draft is in having more picks between the late first round and late third round.

The Falcons could address a defensive hole here, specifically the defensive line, but I believe they’d be tempted by one of the top receivers in an attempt to surround Michael Penix Jr. with weapons. Burden had a down year in 2024, but that was more due to Missouri's overall offense than anything Burden did. He’s one of the class' top talents and after-the-catch receivers.

The Cardinals should have several defensive line options to choose from in the first round. I like the idea of drafting Pearce, an explosive speed rusher — which they need in their 3-4 front. Pearce recorded a 23.0% pass-rush win rate this past season, one of the highest in college football.

Far too often Cincinnati’s defense in 2024 leaned on Trey Hendrickson to save the day. Nolen gives the Bengals a legitimate threat to complement Hendrickson on the edge. Nolen was a top-three overall recruit in the 2022 class due to his top-tier strength and explosiveness. That natural talent developed into something special at Ole Miss this past season and is only trending up.

This feels like a pairing we’re starting to see often, and the fit makes sense. The Seahawks need more explosiveness and disruption on the edge, and Stewart’s size and talent check as many boxes as you’d hope for when picking a pass-rusher this late in the top 20. He never tallied more than 1.5 sacks in a season at Texas A&M, but it’s easy to convince yourself that his most productive years are ahead of him in the NFL.

Trade terms: Commanders receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 19); Buccaneers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 29), 2025 third-round pick (No. 75)

The Commanders will likely be in on the Myles Garrett Sweepstakes, but if they don't land him, they could stay aggressive in the draft and trade up for an edge defender. Here, they find a trade partner in Tampa Bay to make it happen.

Loveland to the Broncos is becoming a common mock draft pairing. Not only are the Broncos looking to improve their passing weapons overall, but specifically, they could use more production from the tight end spot. Loveland will likely be more of a slot type of tight end than a true inline player, but that also leans into what the Broncos could want in Sean Payton’s offense, which has a history of getting a lot of production out of receiving tight ends.

Barron was one of the top defensive backs in college football this past season. After playing safety in 2022, slot cornerback in 2023 and outside cornerback in 2024, he’ll be exactly what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wants in his secondary: a chess piece who fills one of the team's top needs.

Trade terms: Colts receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 22), 2025 second-round pick (No. 55), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 124), 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 159); Chargers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 14), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 116)

It's hard to believe that general manager Chris Ballard would draft a player coming off a season-ending injury in the first round, but Revel’s size, athleticism and ball skills would fit in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense to improve a major weakness in Indianapolis last season.

The Packers have a lot of WR2s and WR3s, but they still lack a true WR1. Egbuka could be that. The worst part about him is that he played behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith over the past three years. If it weren’t for that, his production would have been through the roof.

The Vikings could target a defensive back in this range, but their interior offensive line was also a weak spot in 2024 — and a reason they didn’t advance further in the playoffs. Booker is a rock-solid guard prospect who is talked about in high regard for his intangibles and how he approaches the game.

Trade terms: Patriots receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 25); Texans receive 2025 second-round pick (No. 38), 2025 third-round pick (No. 77)

The Texans have just six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they will likely explore their options to move out of the first round for additional ammo. New England, which currently has nine picks in the draft, could jump up for a difference-making receiver. Golden has Stefon Diggs-like movement skills in his releases and route running and could be a WR1 in the NFL.

Linebacker Omar Speights was a great find for the Rams as an undrafted free agent last offseason. Perhaps that precludes them from considering a linebacker here, but Campbell is a rare combination of size, length and versatility as a pass-rusher and an off-ball linebacker.

The Ravens could look for offensive tackle help with Ronnie Stanley set to hit free agency. Conerly fits their type as an underclassman trench player who could slot in along their front for the long haul.

Walker is a bit of a tweener prospect who isn’t as big as an edge rusher yet doesn’t have the natural instincts of an off-ball linebacker. But that could all change with time. He is a young prospect who is very athletically gifted with the explosiveness to hunt mobile quarterbacks and attack the pocket. The Lions could be in on him at the back end of the first round if he is still on the board.

Trade terms: Buccaneers receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 29), 2025 third-round pick (No. 75); Commanders receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 19)

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht strikes me as someone who would like to get more picks on the heart of Day 2 of this draft, given that’s where the best value in the class lies, hence the trade with the Commanders.

Tampa Bay has big needs at edge defender and cornerback. There are a couple of options here for them, but the idea of Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch and Zabel forming a starting five is incredibly alluring. That has the potential to be the best offensive line in the league.

The Bills will likely prioritize the interior defensive line in free agency or the draft — or both. At 340 pounds, Grant has coveted size for the interior and unique quickness in his feet and hands. He needs to be more consistent in attacking the backfield with that extra juice, but the potential is there for him to be a difference-making defensive tackle.

The Chiefs' offensive line stood out in all the wrong ways in the team's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. So, this could be an offensive line selection if they can’t address the unit in free agency. While I don’t want to force a pick, Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons could be an option if his medicals check out.

Kansas City opts to address the defensive trenches here with Harmon, who was more of a run stuffer during his early years at Michigan State but dropped some weight and really thrived as a pass-rusher this past season at Oregon. Chris Jones is a long-term stalwart on the Chiefs' interior, but they lack another impact player next to him. Harmon and Jones would be quite the duo on third-and-obvious passing situations.

This is an Eagles type of defensive lineman. Scourton has the size to play anywhere from 3-technique to wide-7 along the defensive line. He wasn’t as productive in 2024, but he is a smart defensive lineman who already showed a deep pass-rush bag this past year and during his previous season at Purdue. Philadelphia could also lose multiple defensive linemen this offseason.