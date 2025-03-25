2025 NFL Draft: Highest-graded quarterback in every category

Jaxson Dart tops the charts in multiple categories: The Ole Miss product finished the 2024 season holding the top mark in five of PFF’s advanced quarterback metrics – the most by any draft-eligible passer and further proof of why some firmly believe Dart should be in the conversation as a top-15 player in this class

Along with top marks in clean pocket grade and throws inside the numbers, the former Hurricanes quarterback posted the highest grade on third and fourth downs, a vital distinction that separates him from the rest of the pack.

The 2025 NFL Draft season is well underway with the NFL scouting combine in the rearview. Every player brings a unique skill set to the table hoping their name is called on the big stage. We’re breaking down the draft class’ best players in each and every facet, for every position, to get a more informed view of the NFL hopefuls.

These are PFF’s highest-graded quarterbacks at each key grading facet in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Clean Pocket Grade

When given time to operate behind adequate protection, Ward has flourished as the best passer in the nation. Without pressure, the Hurricanes’ signal-caller ranked in the top three among all FBS quarterbacks in passing touchdowns (30), passer rating (129.2) and passing yards per attempt (10.1), the latter of which stand as one of just three passers to eclipse the 10.0-yard threshold.

Pressure Grade

Always loaded up to fire with a good base and a sound, consistent throwing motion allowed McCord to deliver on-target passes at a high clip with pressure bearing down. The Syracuse product generated the highest adjusted completion rate (76.6%) in the nation on pressured dropbacks while also delivering a 25.2% accuracy percentage – the second-highest rate in the FBS.

Against the Blitz Grade

Although the Ole Miss signal-caller carries some concern in his pressure-to-sack rate (18.6%), his ability to produce when faced with the blitz is unmatched in this year’s class. Dart ranked in the top three among Power Four quarterbacks in pass yards per attempt (12.0) and big-time throws (13), the former charted more than a full yard above the next-highest passer.

Play-Action Grade

Lane Kiffin’s scheme at Ole Miss heavily incorporates play-action, evidenced by Dart leading the nation in those dropbacks (252) in 2024. On looks that featured run-action, the Ole Miss product racked up over 2,600 yards – the only quarterback to surpass the 2,000-yard mark – while amassing the most big time throws (23) in the Power Four, posting a rate of over 10.5%.

Throws Past the Sticks Grade

Despite lacking top-level arm strength and average release speed that some believe will hinder him at the next level, Sanders showcases otherwise solid mechanics and excellent anticipation. Those traits allowed the Buff’s quarterback to notch 25 big-time throws (BTT) while committing a turnover-worthy play (TWP) on just 2.3% of his throws targeted past the sticks – the only passer in the Power Four to post more than 20 BTTs and a sub-3.0% TWP rate.

Short Passing Grade

Sanders’ ability to play with timing and tempo from the pocket allows him to attack the short passing game with incredible accuracy. On throws targeted nine or fewer yards downfield, the Colorado signal-caller produced a 92.9% adjusted completion rate – one of just five qualifying passers in the Power Four to surpass the 90% threshold – to go along with most touchdowns (16) in the FBS.

Intermediate Passing Grade

Quality ball placement is one of Dart’s enigmatic traits, however, he showcased it frequently when attacking the intermediate part of the field. On passes targeted between 10 and 19 yards, Dart charted a 23.5% accuracy-plus rate and generated 14.8 yards per attempt, the most by any passer in the Power Four.

Deep Passing Grade

Although McCord lacks top-level arm talent, he isn’t shy about letting it rip downfield with a gunslinger mentality. The Syracuse quarterback racked up 32 big-time throws on passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield, due in large part to his fantastic 40% accuracy plus rate – one of just six qualifying quarterbacks to accomplish the feat in 2024.

First -and Second-Down Grade

While staying on schedule on early downs is paramount for an offense’s success, pushing the limits with chunk yardage can set the unit apart. Big plays on early downs were a calling card for Dart, as his 3,581 passing yards and 26 big-time throws led all passers in the Power Four. His 8.1% big-time throw rate on first and second downs not only ranks first in this year’s class but also the highest by any Power Four quarterback with at least 150 early down attempts.

Third and Fourth-Down Grade

Much of Ward’s draw at the NFL level comes down to his clutch factor, which he showcased frequently on late downs. Among Power Four passers with at least 50 attempts on third and fourth downs, Ward finished as the only player to eclipse a 75% adjusted completion rate and a 20% accuracy-plus rate.

Red-Zone Grade

While Rouke may not be the most critically acclaimed quarterback in this year’s class, he is undoubtedly a threat in the red zone. The Indiana product generated the second-highest red-zone passing grade (90.1) among qualifying Power Four quarterbacks, and he powered 20 red-zone touchdowns and an FBS leading 6.5 yards per attempt.

Outside the Pocket Grade

Although Ewers rarely looked calm in muddied pockets, he excelled when playing outside of structure. His arm talent and touch carried much of the weight in that regard, as 81.7% of his passing production came as air yards – the highest rate in this year’s class.

Throws Outside the Numbers Grade

Although the Ole Miss offense didn’t incorporate many full-field reads, Dart was no stranger to pressing the ball to the boundary. The senior finished as the only passer in the Power Four to rack up over 10.0 yards per attempt with at least 55 throws outside the numbers.

Throws Inside the Numbers Grade

Ward’s confidence takes center stage when tasked with reading the middle of the field. The Miami product excels when attacking single coverage and tight windows over the middle, resulting in his Power Four leading 22 touchdowns and 2,366 yards.