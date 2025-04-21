2025 NFL Mock Draft: All seven rounds, picked by PFF analysts

Estimated Reading Time: 45 minutes

We're kicking off 2025 NFL Draft week in style. Thirty-two PFF analysts came together for a seven-round mock draft, picking for all 32 NFL teams. Mock trades are noted for applicable selections.

Here is our all-analyst seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft.

Team Analyst Arizona Cardinals Max Chadwick Atlanta Falcons Khaled Elsayed Baltimore Ravens Beckett Mesko Buffalo Bills Billy Moy Carolina Panthers Andrew Shaver Chicago Bears JT Bonomo Cincinnati Bengals Andrew Russell Cleveland Browns John Kosko Dallas Cowboys John Owning Denver Broncos Mason Cameron Detroit Lions Josh Liskiewitz Green Bay Packers Jon Macri Houston Texans Nathan Jahnke Indianapolis Colts Ben Stockwell Jacksonville Jaguars Mitch Kaiser Kansas City Chiefs Ben Linsey Las Vegas Raiders Lauren Gray Los Angeles Chargers Andrew Ites Los Angeles Rams Austin Scott Miami Dolphins Ryan M Smith Minnesota Vikings Gordon McGuinness New England Patriots Louie Benjamin New Orleans Saints Conor Redmond New York Giants Aaron Bloch New York Jets Dalton Wasserman Philadelphia Eagles Jim Wyman Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Kennedy San Francisco 49ers Bryson Vesnaver Seattle Seahawks Jordan Plocher Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trevor Sikkema Tennessee Titans Sam McGaw Washington Commanders Nick Akridge

Round 1

It's tough to win in the NFL without a good quarterback, and the Titans hope to right the ship by selecting Ward. The Miami (FL) product earned a 93.7 PFF passing grade on intermediate throws and a 95.0 PFF passing grade on deep shots in 2024. His 31 big-time throws ranked second among quarterbacks this past season.

The Browns have two apparent options here: Shedeur Sanders or trade back. And I (John Kosko) didn't even consider trading back. Sanders' 94.3 PFF passing grade in the two-minute drill at Colorado last season was the best mark of any quarterback since 2014. He helped turn the Buffaloes into a playoff contender, and he's ready to do the same for the Browns.

Hunter's elite skills at cornerback and wide receiver (11 interceptions, 14 touchdowns) make him the draft's most versatile weapon. He'll lock down receivers and create mismatches on offense, becoming a cornerstone for the Giants on both sides of the ball. He played a whopping 1,552 combined snaps in 2024.

Despite needing to address other positions, New England can't pass on a talent like Abdul Carter. The Patriots are likely a season away from truly being competitive, so at worst, they'll aim to address offensive line concerns in next year's draft, though they'll be crossing their fingers that Drake Maye survives unscathed to see it come to fruition.

There may not be a better player-team fit in this draft than Mason Graham to the Jaguars, who need to shore up their interior defensive line. Just flip on the Michigan–Ohio State game, and you'll see everything you need to know about Graham. He led all college interior defenders in PFF overall grade (91.1) this past season.

The Raiders need juice in an offense that ranked near last in explosive plays last season. McMillan offers All-Pro potential with a 6-foot-5 frame. He racked up 92 career plays of 15-plus yards with 43 missed tackles. He also recorded 90.0-plus PFF receiving grades at each level of the field and dominated man coverage in 2024 (89.1).

The Jets' tight end room is devoid of top-end talent. That changes with Tyler Warren in the fold. Warren led all Power-Four tight ends with a 93.4 PFF receiving grade in 2024. He should also help in the run game as a nasty blocker who fits in with New York's goals in that facet.

The Panthers need a more consistent coverage core after allowing the second-highest explosive pass play rate last season (17.6%). Will Johnson allowed a 49.8 passer rating in coverage over his career at Michigan while excelling in both man and zone schemes.

Campbell serves as immediate help and a potential long-term succession plan. His 85th-percentile PFF grade on true pass sets will provide immediate relief, whereas four Saints starters at left guard last season earned a combined 48.3 PFF pass-blocking grade. He can shift to right tackle if Trevor Penning‘s fifth-year option is declined.

Membou completes the Bears' offensive line overhaul to kick off the Ben Johnson era. He could take the starting left tackle job right away or have time to develop while providing tackle/guard depth. Membou earned an 85.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, which will go a long way toward keeping Caleb Williams upright.

The versatile Barron can immediately slot in as the 49ers‘ starting nickel cornerback. He posted the second-highest PFF coverage grade among all cornerbacks last year (91.1) and is a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s zone-heavy scheme after playing more zone snaps than any other cornerback on PFF’s big board in 2024 (406).

Egbuka would immediately boost Dak Prescott’s receiving weapons opposite CeeDee Lamb, as Lamb and KaVontae Turpin are the team’s only qualifying receivers who finished 2024 with a separation rate above the 50th percentile. Egbuka's 91st-percentile separation rate (85.8%) from this past season signifies that he can be a boon to the Cowboys' passing game.

Miami goes “best player available” and lands a top-five prospect. The team has more pressing needs, but it's hard to argue against drafting one of the top running back prospects of the past decade. Jeanty broke an incredible 325 tackles in three years at Boise State. He will fuel a culture change and allow De'Von Achane to work more as a receiver.

The Colts address their linebacker need in a thinner class than some of their other positions of need. Campbell offers quality and versatility alongside returning starter Zaire Franklin. His 67 defensive stops in 2024 ranked third among linebackers in the 2025 class, and he added 20 pressures and two batted passes as a pass rusher.

The Falcons come into another draft needing help off the edge, and Green offers tantalizing, elite production. He graded above 90.0 as a pass rusher and a run defender, in addition to boasting a pass-rush win rate over 20% and a run-stop rate over 9%. He also allayed fears about his competition level at Marshall with a standout performance at the Senior Bowl.

The Cardinals addressed their edge room this offseason by signing Josh Sweat to a $76 million deal, but they could still stand to improve at the other spot. Pearce was one of the best pass rushers in college football over the past two seasons, leading all FBS edge defenders in pressure rate (22.4%) over that span.

Banks is an easy pick for a Bengals offensive line that needs an infusion of talent. He played with great leverage, active feet and natural athleticism during his three years at Texas, allowing four sacks on 1,544 pass-blocking reps. He is a high-floor, Day 1 impact player at guard for a team that has struggled to adequately protect Joe Burrow.

The Seahawks likely hoped Jihaad Campbell would fall here, but it wasn’t in the cards. They take the best edge rusher available in Ezeiruaku, who had a dominant season as a pass rusher in 2024. He earned an elite 90.5 PFF pass-rushing grade to go with 14 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 26 hurries.

The Buccaneers could easily look at a pass rusher or a linebacker here, but with Jihaad Campbell and Donovan Ezeiruaku off the board, they opt for talent over forcing a need. Starks and Antoine Winfield Jr. would be an elite safety pairing, and both could play free safety or box safety, as well as the slot.

The Broncos‘ running game has failed to pick up steam since Sean Payton took over as head coach, ranking 31st in yards after contact per attempt (2.6) across the past two seasons. Hampton will boost that number on Day 1, evidenced by his 4.29 yards after contact per attempt (97th percentile) over the past two seasons.

Grant's rare combination of size and athleticism would improve the Steelers‘ run defense, which gave up 299 yards in last season's playoff loss to Baltimore. Cam Heyward, while still excellent, will be 36 years old in May, and the team released Larry Ogunjobi. Grant, who earned an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, would fill a huge need for the present and future.

Mock Trade: Lions receive Pick No. 22; Chargers receive Pick Nos. 28 and 130

Walker — a pass rusher with elite potential who can also play off the ball and, by all accounts, is of extremely high character — is an obvious Lions target. He recorded a 17.2% pass-rush win rate at Georgia last year and is expected to be selected much earlier than 22nd overall in the actual 2025 NFL Draft.

The Packers grab another young, athletic edge to develop in a similar path to Rashan Gary. They won't have to thrust Stewart into an immediate starting role, as he can rotate with 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare. His 88.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 ranked fifth among all edge defenders in college football.

Mock Trade: Saints receive Pick No. 24; Vikings receive Pick Nos. 40 and 71

The Saints trade up to ensure Burden will instantly contribute to a wide receiver room with some uncertainty due to injury. His separation rate in 2024 ranked in the 88th percentile, as 84% of his targets were considered open, and he improved his missed tackles forced figure from 20 to 30 on 25 fewer receptions.

The Texans‘ offensive line has been a weak point in recent seasons, and trading away Laremy Tunsil won't help. They've added several veterans who are temporary solutions to the problem. Simmons, conveniently, is the top player available in this mock draft. His 99.7 pass-blocking efficiency score last season was the best among tackles on PFF's big board.

While needs at other positions might be greater, one of the more exciting offensive weapons in the draft falls to the Rams here instead. It's no secret Sean McVay covets dynamic tight ends, and he adds the Michigan product as the Rams load up for a Super Bowl run. Loveland's 90.6 PFF receiving grade since 2023 ranked third in college football.

Zabel's versatility is valuable for an offensive line that could use more consistency. Only one Ravens guard earned a 65.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024. Meanwhile, Zabel posted a 90.4 PFF overall grade in 2024 at left tackle and a 79.6 PFF overall grade in 2023 at left guard. This pick also serves as insurance for Ronnie Stanley at tackle.

Mock Trade: Chargers receive Pick Nos. 28 and 130; Lions receive Pick No. 22

Considering Josh Palmer‘s departure and Quentin Johnston‘s unreliability, the Chargers are extremely thin at wide receiver behind Ladd McConkey. Golden's 4.29 speed led to 13 deep catches last season, which ranked 15th in college football. He'll help stretch the field while McConkey continues to dominate in the intermediate areas.

Despite the Commanders making the NFC Championship game, the team's 44.9 PFF coverage grade ranked third lowest in the NFL. There’s an added risk to drafting Shavon Revel after his torn ACL in 2024, but in his last full season at East Carolina, he forced an incompletion on 24% of his coverage snaps — the 14th-best clip in the nation.

Amos' competitive drive and scheme diversity should be an instant hit with Sean McDermott and the Bills, instantly upgrading the cornerback position opposite Christian Benford. Amos is a physical, lengthy cornerback, and he allowed just 32 completions on 62 targets while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 54.5 passer rating when targeted last season.

Nolen can quickly develop into a disruptive interior defensive lineman in the NFL and is coming off a season at Ole Miss with 26 run stops (second most among PFF big board interior defenders). That's certainly worth taking a chance on at the end of Round 1 for the Chiefs, who have a need on the interior alongside Chris Jones.

Despite adding Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche to offset the Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham losses, the Eagles still need edge help. In comes Mykel Williams, another Georgia product falling into Howie Roseman's lap. Williams is still developing as a pass rusher, but he's stellar against the run, evidenced by back-to-back 80.0-plus PFF overall grades.

Round 2

Moving on from Jedrick Wills, the Browns land the best tackle left on the board in Josh Conerly Jr. The former Oregon Duck brings a competitive edge and consistent effort that Cleveland fans will appreciate. Over the past two seasons, he’s surrendered just two sacks.

Milroe’s dual-threat ability and high ceiling make him an intriguing selection at No. 34. His 28 touchdowns on designed quarterback runs over the last two seasons are eight more than any other Power-Five quarterback. He’ll sit and develop behind Russell Wilson for a year.

The Titans may look to trade out of this spot to gain another top-100 pick, but if they stay put, Elic Ayomanor could fill a major need at wide receiver. He’s averaged 2.12 yards per route run over the past two seasons and put up 133 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets against Travis Hunter and Colorado in 2023.

The Jaguars desperately need defensive backs with ball skills, and Xavier Watts fits that mold. He led all safeties with six interceptions in 2024 and earned an 89.7 PFF grade — fifth among all FBS safeties — while playing a key role in Notre Dame’s playoff run.

The Raiders continue rebuilding their 31st-ranked cornerback group by adding one of the most reliable coverage players in college football. Benjamin Morrison posted a 90.5 career coverage grade — third among all cornerbacks in the class — while allowing just a 45.7% completion rate and a 44.1 passer rating into his coverage. He gave up only a 58.4 rating on 27 targets in 2024 and brings nine career interceptions and 14 coverage stops to the next level.

The Patriots give Drake Maye a big, reliable target in Jayden Higgins. The sure-handed receiver dropped just two passes in 2024 and consistently won in contested situations. He also thrived against man coverage, earning an 87.8 grade in those situations.

Harmon sliding to No. 39 would be a dream scenario for the Bears, who need more pass-rushing punch from the interior. He posted an 18.5% pass-rush win rate in 2024, the third-highest mark among all qualified defensive linemen.

Mock Trade: Vikings receive Pick Nos. 40 and 71; Saints receive Pick No. 24

The Vikings added Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen this offseason, but both are more impactful as pass rushers than run defenders. So, that doesn’t rule out Minnesota targeting another interior presence — especially one like Tyleik Williams, who earned an 88.6 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, eighth among all FBS defensive tackles.

Chicago needs a more consistent ground game in 2025, and Kaleb Johnson could provide that spark. Johnson produced 43 explosive runs last season and would bring true home-run potential to an already improved Bears offense.

The Jets’ run defense collapsed down the stretch last season, largely due to a lack of impact from their interior defenders outside of Quinnen Williams. Darius Alexander brings the athleticism and disruption they need, earning a 90.3 run-defense grade in 2024 — third best in the FBS behind only Mason Graham and Walter Nolen.

The 49ers need an edge presence opposite Nick Bosa, and Scourton could fill that role. At 6-foot-3 and 257 pounds, he has the versatility to align anywhere from a 4i to a 7-technique. His 90.8 pass-rush grade over the past two seasons ranks in the 95th percentile among qualified edge defenders.

With DeMarcus Lawrence’s departure, the Cowboys need to find an edge rusher to complement Micah Parsons. Swinson’s 22.1% pass-rush win rate in 2024 — which ranked in the 97th percentile — suggests he could be the perfect Robin to Parsons’ Batman on the edge.

Emmanwori put together a standout combine showing and delivered across the board in 2024 — earning 70.0-plus grades in run defense, pass rush and coverage. He recorded four interceptions last season and would add explosiveness and versatility to the Colts’ safety depth chart.

Hairston missed the middle portion of the 2024 season but was outstanding in 2023 at Kentucky, recording five interceptions, eight forced incompletions and an 85.3 coverage grade — placing him in the same range as 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold.

The Cardinals continue to bolster their defensive front with the addition of Sanders. He brings intriguing upside as a pass rusher, pairing quickness and length with a solid arsenal of moves — all of which helped him earn a career-best 81.9 pass-rush grade in 2024.

Donovan Jackson finished 2024 at left tackle but would slot in as a Day 1 starter at left guard for the Dolphins. He’s a natural fit for Mike McDaniel’s outside-zone scheme and offers valuable versatility — with the ability to step in at tackle if second-year starter Patrick Paul falters. Over the past three seasons, Jackson allowed one or fewer pressures in a game 29 times.

Landon Jackson has the prototypical frame for a modern edge rusher and plays with strong technique and a relentless motor. While his pass-rush toolbox includes an effective cross chop and long-arm move, his biggest impact will come immediately against the run — his 88.8 run-defense grade was the highest among all edge defenders in the class. He helps fill the void left by Sam Hubbard in Cincinnati.

The 2025 NFL Draft class isn’t deep at center, prompting the Seahawks to make an early move for Jared Wilson. The Georgia product earned an 84.9 pass-blocking grade in 2024 and didn’t surrender a single sack all season.

The Broncos' receiving corps lacks consistent separators — none of their top three targets in 2024 posted a separation rate above 58% versus single coverage. Royals, a savvy route runner with excellent body control, recorded a 66.7% rate in that same category.

The Seahawks make overhauling their interior offensive line a top priority, doubling up with back-to-back second-round picks. Tyler Booker brings a big frame (6-foot-5, 321 pounds), didn’t allow a sack in 2024, and earned an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade last season.

Linebacker will be a key focus for Tampa Bay in this draft, and if Carson Schwesinger is still on the board, he makes a lot of sense. His burst and playmaking ability in coverage could be exactly what the Bucs are looking for as they prepare for the post-Lavonte David era.

Harris was highly productive in Ole Miss’ vertical passing game over the past two seasons, making him an ideal fit in Green Bay. With the Packers ranking second in deep attempt rate (16%) last season, Harris could bring immediate value as a field-stretching threat.

The Chargers remain thin at tight end even after signing Tyler Conklin, making Elijah Arroyo a compelling addition. Arroyo offers rare field-stretching ability for the position, finishing last season with eight deep catches for 255 deep yards — both fourth-most among FBS tight ends.

Tuimoloau took a big step forward in 2024, racking up 15 sacks and boosting his overall grade by 12 points from the previous year to 86.2. He gets to learn from two explosive edge rushers, Greg Rousseau and Joey Bosa. This gives Buffalo an upgraded rotation of pass rushers off the edge and a player who could develop into a true force off the edge.

After ranking last in team pressure rate for two straight seasons, the Panthers add a potential difference-maker off the edge. Umanmielen’s 20.6% pressure rate in 2024 ranked eighth among 478 FBS edge rushers with at least 100 pass-rushing snaps.

The Texans addressed their biggest needs with a lineman in Round 1 and a trade for Tyreek Hill using a third-round pick (see: Pick No. 79). Now, the focus remains on supporting C.J. Stroud. TreVeyon Henderson brings big-play ability out of the backfield — he ranked second among all draft-eligible running backs in big-time receptions (graded +1 or better), showing he can be a dangerous weapon in the passing game. He adds a versatile, explosive option to Houston’s offense and could develop into a long-term replacement for Joe Mixon.

The Ravens add Ole Miss edge defender Jared Ivey on Day 2 to complement Odafe Oweh and Justin Madubuike. In a deep edge class, Ivey brings strong value — posting a 90.4 PFF pass-rush grade with eight sacks and 31 hurries over just 12 games in 2024.

The Lions have done extensive pre-draft homework on Stewart, meeting with him in some capacity at least five times. He’s a polished pass rusher with a deep arsenal of moves and the versatility to work off the ball. His 41.2% win rate on true pass sets in 2024 led all edge defenders in the class.

Washington gives Jayden Daniels another potential weapon in Jack Bech, who could develop into the WR2 opposite Terry McLaurin the Commanders have been seeking. Bech brings impressive athleticism and quickness for a bigger receiver, and he dropped just one pass last season, with only four total drops in his college career.

A former high school quarterback turned SEC linebacker, Knight brings downhill explosiveness against the run — highlighted by his 85.4 run-defense grade in 2024 — and continues to show natural growth in coverage, having just earned a 74.9 grade in that area. With his athletic profile and instincts, Knight projects as a long-term MIKE linebacker and potential leader in the middle of Buffalo’s defense.ha

Ersery is one of the more experienced left tackles in the Power Five, logging over 2,000 snaps at Minnesota over the past three seasons while earning PFF grades above 73.0 in both pass protection and run blocking during that span. He gives Kansas City a reliable developmental option at left tackle to compete with free-agent addition Jaylon Moore.

The Eagles doubled up on cornerbacks early in last year’s draft, and it paid off with a Super Bowl win. But with most of their veteran depth now gone, the position remains a need. Porter is a raw but freakishly athletic prospect who flashed big-time upside in 2024, allowing just five receptions on 203 coverage snaps and earning a 90.1 PFF coverage grade.

Round 3

Sawyer's relentless motor and power-based game (64 pressures in 2024) make him an ideal addition to the defensive line. Sawyer's six batted pass attempts last season were tied for the most in the nation.

Thomas is a press-man cornerback (200-plus snaps in press coverage last season) with good size and length. That skill set should be enticing to Kansas City, which utilizes press coverage at one of the highest rates in the NFL. Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams are all in the final year of their current contracts in 2025.

The Browns need receiving help in a big way, and Noel should provide that out of the slot. Lightning quick and strong, Noel is a crisp route runner with sure hands. His 609 deep yards ranked fourth in the nation in 2024.

Mock Trade: Jets receive Pick No. 68; Raiders receive Pick Nos. 73 and 162

Trapilo likely isn't an All-Pro type of talent, but he's a consistent player who would get a chance to compete for New York's starting right tackle job immediately. He's earned above an 80.0 pass-blocking grade in each of the past two seasons while allowing just two sacks and four quarterback hits in that span.

Grant is a dart throw at an athlete with a ton of potential for a team that sorely needs to improve on the offensive line. He's certainly a projection coming from the lower-level FCS, but if he develops, he can be a solid contributor. Over the past three seasons, Grant started all 36 games at left tackle and surrendered just three sacks.

Mason Taylor isn't the explosive athlete who's going to wow you with yards after the catch (252 yards), but he's as reliable a pass catcher as they come with a 90.1 drop grade, good for third among TEs. Taylor dropped one pass all season on 79 targets. His size and blocking ability make Taylor stand out as a prospect that Jacksonville needs.

Mock Trade 2: Dolphins receive Pick No. 71; Vikings receive Pick Nos. 79 and 150

Mock Trade 1: Vikings receive Pick Nos. 40 and 71; Saints receive Pick No. 24

The Dolphins land Dart – a potential franchise QB who could go early in the draft – here in the third round. He led all of FBS in deep passing yards (1,517) and was tied for sixth in big-time throw percentage (7.1%) last season at Ole Miss.

The trench-building theme continues for the Bears in the third round, selecting their second Oregon defensive lineman of the draft. Burch isn't a complete player, but he's a smooth mover for a 295-pound EDGE and showcased plenty of upside in 2024 with an 81.3 pass-rush grade.

Mock Trade: Raiders receive Pick Nos. 73 and 164; Jets receive Pick No. 68

Vegas upgrades a running back room that ranked near the bottom last season (57.9). Judkins starred at Ole Miss (92.9) and graded as PFF's fifth-best rusher last season (88.8). At Ole Miss, he led the Power Five in yards, touchdowns, first downs and missed tackles forced. He recorded a 41.2% breakaway rate as a Buckeye and only fumbled twice in his career.

Adding an explosive inside wide receiver like Restrepo should only aid Bryce Young‘s further development. No pass FBS catcher over the past two seasons comes close to Restrepo's 63 receptions of 15 or more yards when targeted from the slot.

Doubling up on Aggies with this pick, the 49ers continue to improve their defensive line with Turner. He's capable of playing every position on the defensive line and has the skills to both generate pressure and stop the run. His 7.9% run-stop rate over the past two seasons ranked in the 71st percentile among interior defenders.

The interior defensive line has been a pain point in Dallas for quite some time, but Alfred Collins could be the remedy. The Texas product's 84th-percentile run-defense grade (85.0) in 2024 highlights how he could impact the Cowboys' run defense from Day 1.

Sampson (PFF's No. 54 overall prospect) is a potential electric playmaker to help take pressure off Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense. He gained 929 rushing yards after contact and forced 70 missed tackles in 2024.

Ratledge’s pass-blocking skills are about as clean as you’ll find of any interior lineman in this draft. He earned an 88.0 career PFF pass-blocking grade. He also had elite athletic testing numbers, but it didn’t always show up on tape. Arizona's interior offensive line could use some work, and Ratledge would be a nice addition to protect Kyler Murray.

Mock Trade 2: Vikings receive Pick Nos. 79 and 150; Dolphins receive Pick No. 71

Mock Trade 1: Dolphins receive Pick No. 79; Houston Texans receive WR Tyreek Hill

Wide receiver isn't an immediate need for the Vikings, but they lack depth behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Williams averaged 2.71 yards per route run and earned an 89.8 PFF receiving grade against man coverage in 2024.

The Colts have a strong veteran defensive tackle pairing with Buckner and Stewart but need better depth at the position. Norman-Lott was ultra-productive on a per-snap basis at Tennessee and will be able to inject some pass-rush juice (97th-percentile pass-rush grade in 2024) from Day 1 while the Colts try to turn him into an all-around package for the future.

Al Golden won’t be denied if a safety like Kevin Winston Jr is available. His instincts and football intelligence are evident, but he also offers the versatility to cover deep or drop down into the box, where his physicality turns him into a heat-seeking missile. He is also one of only five safeties in the past two draft classes to grade at 80.0-plus against the run and pass.

Mock Trade: Lions receive Pick No. 82; Seahawks receive Pick Nos. 102 and 196, a 2026 fourth-rounder and DI Brodric Martin

The Lions have two big contracts coming up at the safety position and lost some of their depth to free agency. Mukuba has the athleticism and instincts in coverage to make an immediate impact. Last season, he picked off five passes and broke up six others, and opposing quarterbacks recorded a 12.1 passer rating when testing his coverage.

The Steelers need a complement to Jaylen Warren following Najee Harris‘ departure, and RJ Harvey would provide the big-play ability the team has lacked. Harvey's 97 explosive runs over the past two years were second only to Ashton Jeanty among FBS running backs. He brings Le'Veon Bell-esque patience at the line with home-run hitting speed to boot.

The Buccaneers have Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey as their starting defensive tackles, but West would immediately be the next-best interior defensive linemen in the group with a stout PFF run-defense grade (88.1) and some pass-rush upside.

Denver adds an undervalued rotational pass rusher on the interior with Broughton, whose length (35-inch arms) will allow him to shine in the team's 3-4 scheme. The former Longhorn played best when the lights were brightest, earning the highest PFF pass-rush grade (88.0) on the interior this postseason.

After releasing Joey Bosa, the Chargers have a huge hole to fill on the edge opposite of Khalil Mack. With an 80.7 PFF pass-rush grade and a 13.1% pass-rush win rate, Kennard comes in at No. 71 on PFF's big board, making him a great value at Pick No. 86.

Mbow has the potential to play guard or tackle in the NFL, allowing him to serve as depth for the Packers while pushing for a potential starting spot down the road.

The Jaguars need a lot of help on their defensive line, and Phillips could be a nice depth piece to add as a nose guard with a 7.6% run-stop rate. Jacksonville finished 22nd as a team in run-defense grade last season. Jordan Phillips can certainly improve that, as he racked up 20 run stops and 26 tackles in 2024.

The Texans have already added multiple free-agent linebackers to add competition to the group. Paul is more of a developmental player, but he should turn into a starter for Houston. His 13.4% run-stop percentage is the second best among linebackers in the class.

Despite being a bit undersized, Parrish is a feisty, versatile defensive back with solid ball production (20 forced incompletions over the past two seasons) and verifiable athleticism. He provides immediate inside/outside depth and special teams contributions, with starting upside if he can clean up some technique/discipline issues.

The Ravens target Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong in Round 2. Primarily an outside cornerback, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has also taken snaps in the slot and box, providing some versatility for Baltimore's defense. Strong allowed just two touchdowns over the past two seasons, with seven forced incompletions in 2024 along with a 75.0 PFF coverage grade on the year.

The Seahawks add some needed talent and depth at the linebacker position with this selection. Bassa engineered a well-rounded performance in 2024, earning a 72.1 PFF run-defense grade and a 70.2 PFF coverage grade.

Robert’s 89th-percentile pass-rush grade and unique size for an edge defender should enable him to contribute as a rotational player with promising upside as an interior defender. The Saints' defensive line vitally needs something, as it finished as the 30th-ranked group with a 54.7 overall defensive grade.

With the Browns moving on from Nick Chubb, they need to find a reliable back in this draft. Martinez being available at the end of the third round is good value. He thrived at multiple colleges in multiple schemes and was one of the best in the nation with a 94.4 PFF rushing grade in 2024.

Skattebo's ability to break tackles (103 missed tackles forced rushing were second to Ashton Jeanty in the FBS) and pick up every yard available should be valued by a team like Kansas City, which has prioritized staying on schedule in the run game over the past few seasons. This is good value for the 50th-ranked player on the PFF big board.

Despite playing left tackle his whole career, Milum will probably move to guard due to his shorter arms. That is perfectly fine for the Eagles, who are currently projected to start Tyler Steen at right guard, author of a 37.5 PFF pass-blocking grade last season. Meanwhile, Milum hasn't allowed a sack since his freshman season.

The Vikings already added Jordan Mason as Aaron Jones‘ primary backup, but they should still be in the market for another running back. Giddens is a tremendous athlete and earned PFF grades above 80.0 in both zone and man/gap concepts in 2024.

Farmer adds some much-needed interior defensive line depth for a team that doesn’t have much behind Zach Sieler following Calais Campbell‘s departure. He was a productive player at Florida State, generating 46 pressures and 13 sacks over the past two seasons.

Savaiinaea has starting experience across the line (15 starts at right guard, 17 at right tackle, five at left tackle) and checks all the size and strength boxes. He earned a 78.0 PFF pass-blocking grade at left tackle last season (three sacks allowed), in addition to an 82.7 mark at right tackle (one sack allowed).

The 49ers need to think about the future at the tackle position, as Trent Williams won't be playing forever. Cameron Williams was inconsistent in his only year as a starter, but he has the size and traits necessary to develop into a starting tackle. Williams is a great fit for a Shanahan offense, as he graded in the 87th percentile on zone run plays.

Both tackle spots are settled for the near future, but the depth behind them after the Rams let Joe Noteboom walk in free agency is worrisome. Enter Anthony Belton, a massive tackle prospect with solid traits they can slot in as a serviceable swing tackle as he develops to lock down one of those spots long term. He recorded a 76th-percentile PFF pass-blocking grade (87.3) in 2024.

Mock Trade: Seahawks receive Pick Nos. 102 and 196, a 2026 fourth-rounder and DI Brodric Martin; Lions receive Pick No. 82

With the DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett losses, the Seahawks need to get some outside wide receivers to take the pressure off Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Williams is a big (6-foot-4 and 222 pounds) and fast (4.48-second 40-yard dash) weapon the Seahawks can use on the outside of their offense. He averaged 6.9 yards after the catch per reception in 2024.

Round 4

Mock Trade: Saints receive Pick Nos. 127 and 195; Rams receive Pick Nos. 131 and 184

Mock Trade: Chargers receive Pick Nos. 28 and 130; Lions receive Pick No. 22

Mock Trade: Rams receive Pick Nos. 131 and 184; Saints receive Pick Nos. 127 and 195

Round 5

Mock Trade: Vikings receive Pick Nos. 79 and 150; Dolphins receive Pick Nos. 71

Mock Trade: Raiders receive Pick Nos. 73 and 162; Jets receive Pick No. 68

Round 6

Mock Trade: Rams receive Pick Nos. 131 and 184; Saints receive Pick Nos. 127 and 195

Mock Trade: Saints receive Pick Nos. 127 and 195; Rams receive Pick Nos. 131 and 184

Mock Trade: Seahawks receive Pick Nos. 102 and 196, a 2026 fourth-rounder and DI Brodric Martin; Lions receive Pick No. 82

Round 7

