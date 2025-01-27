2025 NFL Mock Draft: Travis Hunter goes No. 1, Cam Ward joins Browns and more

Travis Hunter goes first: The Titans select Colorado’s two-way superstar — arguably the one true “generational talent” in this draft.

The Titans select Colorado’s two-way superstar — arguably the one true “generational talent” in this draft. Shedeur Sanders to the Giants: Hunter’s quarterback in college lands in New York, as the Giants are desperate to find their next franchise signal-caller.

Hunter’s quarterback in college lands in New York, as the Giants are desperate to find their next franchise signal-caller. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

Super Bowl 59 is now set, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles meeting in New Orleans. While they are focused on hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the other 30 NFL franchises are getting a head start on their respective offseasons.

With that in mind, here’s an updated 2025 NFL mock draft. No trades were predicted in this mock, but if you're itching to make moves, subscribe and fully explore PFF's Mock Draft Simulator.

1. Tennessee Titans: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

It’s certainly possible that the Titans will stick at No. 1 and take a quarterback, but let’s have some fun. Recently, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said Tennessee wouldn’t pass on a “generational talent” with the first pick. While some took that to mean Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, I believe Hunter is the only player who could truly deserve that label.

The Heisman Trophy winner is the greatest two-way player in college football history, placing sixth among FBS wideouts in PFF receiving grade and third among cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade. He’s the best football player in this draft, one who could help the Titans at arguably the two most valuable non-quarterback positions.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

The Browns are seemingly stuck with Deshaun Watson’s contract for the next couple of seasons, but he could potentially miss all of 2025 after re-tearing his Achilles. Cleveland gets a head start on his replacement by selecting Ward here. His 91.7 PFF passing grade this past season led all FBS quarterbacks.

3. New York Giants: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Giants owner John Mara didn’t mince words in his postseason press conference, saying he’s “just about run out of patience” following New York’s seventh losing campaign in the past eight years. He also mentioned that finding the team's quarterback of the future is the top priority for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll as they head into a make-or-break year.

Sanders almost seems like a player the Giants have to draft here, given the stakes. He was one of college football’s best signal-callers over the past two seasons. His 49 big-time throws since 2023 tied for fifth, and his 1.6% turnover-worthy play rate in that span ranked second to only Bo Nix. Sanders also was recently seen playing catch with Giants star receiver Malik Nabers in the streets of New York.

Shedeur & Malik Nabers linked up in New York 👀



(via @DeionSandersJr, welloffforever/IG) pic.twitter.com/l5klip5EOH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2024

4. New England Patriots: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

While New England’s top priority this offseason should be to surround quarterback Drake Maye with as much talent as possible, it’s hard to pass on Carter here. In his first year playing on the ball, the junior finished as easily the most valuable edge defender in college football, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. He’s a freak athlete whom many consider the best player in the draft, regardless of position. Carter would form an enticing edge pairing with Keion White.

While the Jaguars are set at edge defender with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, their interior defensive line still needs a lot of work. Jacksonville’s defensive tackles finished with the fifth-worst PFF grade (49.8) in 2024, and Graham is about the safest bet in the draft class. His 92.5 PFF overall grade over his three years in college ranked first among defensive tackles.

Mason Graham’s teammate is a perfect needs-meets-value selection for the Raiders. While Johnson missed seven games due to various injuries this past season, he was a lockdown cornerback across his first two years. His 90.8 PFF grade in man coverage across 2022 and 2023 tied for the best in the nation alongside Quinyon Mitchell.

This year, Las Vegas earned the lowest coverage grade of any NFL team in the past four years (32.0). The Raiders know firsthand how talented Pat Surtain II is, as they face him twice a year. They now grab a cornerback prospect who is often compared to the All-Pro.

It’s unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will return to the Jets, in turn making it doubtful that Davante Adams will come back. McMillan would form one of the most exciting wide receiver duos in the league with Garrett Wilson. He is a prototype X-receiver at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds. His 35 contested catches over the past two years led all FBS receivers. McMillan proved he’s more than just a big body as a junior, though, placing second among FBS wideouts with 29 forced missed tackles after the catch.

While the Panthers would love to select Carter here, Pearce is a nice consolation prize. His 22.2% pressure rate since 2023 led all Power Four edge defenders, and his 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade in that span ranked second to only Laiatu Latu. The speed rusher is a perfect replacement for Brian Burns, whom Carolina traded a year ago.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Saints wide receivers combined for the second-fewest yards after the catch in the league in 2024 (566). Enter Burden. His 50 forced missed tackles since 2023 ranked third among FBS receivers, and his 1,097 yards after the catch were the fourth most. Burden would perfectly complement Chris Olave’s role as the elite route-runner and Rashid Shaheed as the one who can take the top off defenses.

Chicago’s new head coach, Ben Johnson, knows how critical an offensive line is to a team’s success. During his tenure as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, his offenses consistently featured one of the best front-fives in the league. So, with the Bears needing some help on the interior, they go with Campbell here.

He’s been excellent at left tackle since the first game of his true freshman season at LSU, but his best long-term home may be inside at guard or center due to some length concerns. He’d fit a major need for Chicago as the team tries to do everything it can to protect potential franchise quarterback Caleb Williams.

For my money, Banks is the best offensive tackle in this draft. He finished as college football's most valuable Power Four tackle this season, according to PFF’s wins above average metric, and has been outstanding since his true freshman year. He would slot in as the right tackle for the 49ers, opposite Trent Williams, and his athleticism is a perfect fit in San Francisco’s zone-heavy run scheme.

The Cowboys finished with the second-worst PFF rushing grade in the NFL this past season (60.7). Jeanty, meanwhile, just earned the best rushing grade in PFF's college era (96.6) while also shattering the single-season record for yards after contact (1,970) and forced missed tackles (151). This seems like a match made in heaven as newly promoted head coach Brian Schottenheimer tries to make his offense more balanced.

Jevon Holland is one of PFF’s top upcoming free agents and is projected to receive a contract that earns him nearly $20 million per year. Instead of paying top dollar to him, the Dolphins find a much cheaper yet still fantastic replacement in Starks here. He is currently a top-10 prospect on PFF’s big board and earned a career 87.5 PFF grade in college.

14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Next year seems pivotal for Anthony Richardson to show he can be the Colts’ long-term answer at quarterback. It only makes sense to provide him with as many weapons as possible to get a definitive answer.

Warren was easily the best Power Four tight end this past season, as the John Mackey Award winner led the position in PFF overall grade (91.2), receiving yards (1,230), receiving touchdowns (eight) and yards after the catch (693).

To say the Falcons have struggled at edge defender would be an understatement: Atlanta’s edge group has earned bottom-three PFF grades in four of the past five seasons. Scourton fits Raheem Morris’ defense as a stand-up rusher and earned a 90.8 PFF pass-rushing grade over the past two seasons.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

The Cardinals already have their long-term answer at left tackle in Paris Johnson Jr. and grab their right tackle of the future in Membou here. He was outstanding in that role for the Tigers this past season, one of two tackles in college football with 85.0-plus grades both as a pass blocker and a run blocker.

Sawyer became an Ohio legend by helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship, and he gets to stay in his home state here. His 92.0 PFF overall grade since 2023 ranked second among Power Four edge defenders to only Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.

Sawyer is strong both as a pass-rusher and run defender, posting 80.0-plus grades in each facet over the past two seasons. He’s a high-floor player who would immediately help a Bengals defense that kept the team from making the playoffs this season.

The Seahawks fielded one of the five lowest-graded interior offensive lines in the NFL this season. While Milum was a starting tackle for West Virginia in all four of his years with the team, he has the ability to kick inside to guard. The senior was stellar this past season, leading all FBS tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade and placing third in PFF run-blocking grade.

Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Shaquil Barrett will be unrestricted free agents this offseason. While the Buccaneers selected Chris Braswell in the second round last year, they could still stand to add more to their edge defender room. Umanmielen perfectly fits in Todd Bowles’ 3-4 defense as a stand-up rusher. His 91.1 PFF overall grade this past season placed fifth among all edge defenders in college football.

One of Denver’s top priorities this offseason should be to surround Bo Nix with as many weapons as possible. Loveland would fill a void at tight end and is worthy of a top-20 pick. Over the past two seasons, his 90.8 PFF receiving grade trailed only Tyler Warren among Power Four tight ends.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Outside of George Pickens, the Steelers don’t have much at wide receiver. The reliable Egbuka would fill in perfectly as their No. 2 option. He was open on 87.6% of his career targets in college, which places him in the 98th percentile of FBS wideouts.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Khalil Mack is an upcoming unrestricted free agent, and although he played like an ageless wonder with a 90.2 PFF overall grade this past season, he is still about to be 34 years old. Also, Joey Bosa is coming off easily the lowest-graded season of his career (61.1), with recent injuries seemingly having taken a toll on him.

Green would inject some youth into the Chargers' edge room and is the only edge defender in college football over the past two years who earned 90.0-plus PFF grades as a pass-rusher and a run defender.

While Jaire Alexander is consistently one of the better cornerbacks in the league, the Packers have had issues finding someone to pair with him. Barron can play both on the outside and in the slot and was the most valuable cornerback in college season this past season, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley ran a man-heavy defense at Boston College, but he switched to a more zone-heavy scheme with Green Bay, which fits Barron’s profile perfectly.

Of the four Vikings interior defenders who played 300 snaps this season, none earned a 60.0-plus PFF overall grade. Grant would help fix that problem immediately as one of five Power Four defensive tackles since 2023 with 80.0-plus grades as a pass-rusher and a run defender.

Stefon Diggs’ impending free agency and Tank Dell‘s likely lengthy absence due to another serious leg injury should have the Texans looking to add a receiver to complement Nico Collins. Golden was a breakout player for the Longhorns this year, as his PFF receiving grade against single coverage and zone coverage were both in the 90th percentile for FBS wide receivers.

The Rams’ cornerbacks have finished with a bottom-10 PFF coverage grade in each of the past two seasons. While Morrison missed 10 games this season due to hip surgery, he’s still worth a first-round selection for how dominant he was over his first two college seasons. He earned an 86.8 PFF coverage grade in single coverage across 2022 and 2023, ranking fourth among Power Four cornerbacks.

Ronnie Stanley is an impending free agent. If the Ravens can’t re-sign their Pro Bowl left tackle, Conerly would be an excellent draft target. His 83.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 ranked 16th among FBS tackles.

28. Detroit Lions: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

One of the Lions’ top priorities this offseason should be to find a long-term answer at the edge defender spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson. While Williams is still developing as a pass-rusher, he’s a high-ceiling player who earned 80.0-plus PFF run-defense grades in each of the past two seasons.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

29. Washington Commanders: T Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Washington’s tackles combined for the sixth-lowest PFF grade this past season. While he’s coming off a torn ACL, Simmons should be an immediate starter when healthy. His 82.4 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets this past year placed him in the 98th percentile for FBS tackles.

The Bills‘ secondary was a major issue all year, finishing with the second-worst PFF coverage grade in football (44.8). Shavon Revel is recovering from a torn ACL but owned a 92.7 PFF grade in single coverage over the past two seasons to rank in the 100th percentile for FBS cornerbacks.

It’s hard to poke any holes in Philadelphia’s roster right now; the Eagles look like the most complete team in football. They could stand to add another edge defender after Brandon Graham’s impending retirement, though, and while Stewart is a bit of a boom-or-bust prospect, it’s hard to find a better situation for him to reach his sky-high ceiling.

The Chiefs are one win away from becoming the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. A key cog in those Super Bowl runs is defensive tackle Chris Jones, who could use a new running mate. Nolen finally started to show why he was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 high school class, posting an 88.9 PFF overall grade in 2024 to rank third among Power Four interior defenders.