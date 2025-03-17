2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jaxson Dart makes his way into top 3, Abdul Carter falls to Jets

Jaxson Dart joins the quarterback run at the top of the first round: The Titans trade back to No. 3 and draft the Ole Miss signal-caller, who has the arm talent, accuracy and athleticism to become a franchise NFL quarterback.

Abdul Carter drops to the Jets: Projected by some to be the No. 1 overall pick, Carter slides due to the quarterback run and falls right into the Jets' lap.

This post-free agency 2025 NFL mock draft is a mixture of what I would do as each team's general manager and predicting what will happen. It’s impossible to know what teams will do with more than a month until the 2025 NFL Draft, but some fits are starting to take shape.

Trade terms: Giants receive No. 1 pick; Titans receive No. 3 pick, No. 65 pick, 2026 first-round pick and 2026 third-round pick

Desperation sets in as the Giants make a titanic move to acquire the No. 1 overall pick. After seeing Daniel Jones record just 26 big-time throws over the past four seasons, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen need to bring in a playmaker to provide a spark. Ward racked up 31 big-time throws in 2024 alone and fits what Daboll likes in a mobile quarterback.

Sanders is a poised pocket passer with high-level accuracy and sound decision-making. He led Colorado’s resurgence from a one-win team in 2022 to a playoff contender in 2024. The Browns need someone to lead them back into NFL playoff contention, a leader who has gone through the fire like Sanders.

The Titans profit from the Giants’ desperation and take Dart while gaining multiple picks to build out their team over the next two years. With the best data profile of any quarterback in this class, Dart has the arm talent, accuracy and athleticism to become a franchise NFL quarterback.

The best fit here is pairing quarterback Drake Maye with the big-bodied, uber-talented Tetairoa McMillan, but new head coach Mike Vrabel is known for building from the trenches, and Campbell is the perfect player to kickstart that. Known for his high-level football IQ, Campbell has the skill set to play any position on the offensive line if the Patriots think his length is an issue at tackle.

I would like to see Hunter as a full-time wide receiver in the NFL. The generational talent falls to the Jaguars here as three quarterback-needy teams drive the blue-chip prospects down the board. Regardless of which position Hunter plays, his talent would elevate the Jaguars.

The Raiders desperately need a top-tier wide receiver, and McMillan provides that. Quarterback Geno Smith thrived in Seattle with DK Metcalf — a big-bodied, athletic wideout — and McMillan is cut from the same cloth with a more refined route-running skill set. Las Vegas' offense has some talent, especially after drafting tight end Brock Bowers a year ago, and McMillan should create more open looks for Bowers and Jakobi Meyers.

The Jets sprint to turn in their draft card with the name of arguably the class' best player. Carter was the most valuable edge defender in college football in 2024, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Carter would be a massive upgrade for the Jets, as his explosiveness and highly developed skill set should instantly translate to the NFL.

The Panthers trotted out one of the worst defensive lines in the NFL in 2024. Here, they select the disruptive Graham to help fix that. While his lower weight at the NFL Combine was shocking, his tape is still incredible, as his career PFF overall grade (92.5) indicates.

With Cam Jordan nearing retirement, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis can’t help but be wowed by Stewart's NFL Combine performance. There are questions about his game stemming from a lack of college production: just six career sacks and a career-high 79.5 PFF overall grade in 2024. The hope is that Texas A&M's scheme limited his potential and he will develop his immense athleticism into a productive pass-rush toolbox in the NFL.

After beefing up their offensive line in free agency, the Bears look for a defensive lineman to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Ezeiruaku posted a 90.0 PFF overall grade in 2024 to pair with 14 sacks and 20 quarterback hits. His 18.2% pass-rush win rate was one of the best in college football, and he should provide the Bears with a badly needed disruptor on the edge.

A road-grading right tackle, Membou dominated in his final college season with a 90.6 PFF overall grade. He excelled in pass protection, earning an 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and an 87.4 zone PFF pass-blocking grade. Membou’s range on reach blocks is exceptional and should fit Kyle Shanahan's varied run scheme.

The Cowboys have a lot of needs, but they’ve lacked a reliable weapon outside of CeeDee Lamb in recent seasons. Enter, Warren, a versatile tight end who can play in-line to help in the run game and spread out wide as a mismatch against linebackers and safeties.

The Dolphins have weapons galore but need offensive line help. Banks boasts the requisite size and excellent tape. He brings good movement skills and power in the run game, despite a poor showing at the NFL Combine. With questions surrounding Terron Armstead, Banks provides assurance for the Dolphins at the tackle position.

The Colts have lacked consistency in their secondary the past couple of seasons, so they select the best cornerback available. Barron is fast and fluid and would fit well into defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s zone scheme. Barron can play any position in the secondary if needed, but his instincts would be best at outside cornerback.

The Falcons have Jesse Bates III secured on a big contract and need a playmaker to pair with him. Starks isn’t going to “wow” you with elite athleticism, but he plays the game at a high level with his IQ, versatility, ball skills and instincts.

The Cardinals lacked a true pass rusher in 2024 and have made moves this offseason to improve the unit. They don’t stop in the draft, as Pearce was arguably the best pass rusher in college football the past two years. His 22.4% pressure rate and 22.4% pass-rush win rate over that span were top-10 marks.

The Bengals have tried to draft defense over the past several years but have failed to find the right talent. There is no reason to stop any time soon, as they need to improve on that side of the ball to give Joe Burrow and company some help. Johnson looked like a top-five pick a year ago, but an injury-shortened 2024 pushed him down draft boards a bit.

With Charles Cross solidifying the left tackle position, the Seahawks need to fill the right side with a reliable body. Simmons was Ohio State’s left tackle for the past two seasons and their right tackle in 2022. He is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 season, but his movement skills and positional versatility should provide Seattle with options.

Lavonte David is 35 years old, and the Buccaneers have yet to solidify the linebacker position next to him since Devin White’s departure a year ago. Campbell has the size and is an elite athlete for the position. He needs to develop his read-and-react ability, but there is no better team to go to for that with the veteran David back in the fold.

Jeanty’s fall ends as head coach Sean Payton finds his next Alvin Kamara. Jeanty is a complete back and dominated college football the past two seasons while showcasing incredible vision, contact balance and footwork in the run and pass games. Jeanty shattered multiple PFF records, headlined by his astonishing 152 forced missed tackles in 2024.

The Steelers know how to draft defensive linemen. Grant is a big, explosive nose tackle. He has the power to dominate at the line of scrimmage, eating double-team blocks while having the quickness to shoot gaps and disrupt in the backfield.

With Joey Bosa joining the Bills this offseason and Khalil Mack nearing the end of his career, the Chargers find their next pass rusher in Green. Projecting his landing spot is challenging due to his off-field question marks, but his ability isn't in question. Green's 93.6 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons was the best among qualifying FBS edge defenders.

The Packers' defensive line has slowly regressed the past couple of seasons, and they address the need with one of the youngest players in the draft class. Williams was an excellent run defender for Georgia but lacks refinement as a pass rusher. The Packers have shown they are content to draft athletic pass rushers with raw talent, so Williams fits the mold.

Zabel brings positional versatility and fits well with Kevin O'Connell’s zone-blocking scheme. With the Vikings retooling their interior offensive line, Zabel has the movement skills and power to play inside.

The Texans are on a collision course to draft an offensive lineman in April, and they select the best one available here. Conerly needs to improve his strength and recovery ability, but his size and movement skills are too good to pass up.

After releasing Cooper Kupp, the Rams need a reliable weapon to play in-line and as a big slot. Loveland is the perfect fit for that role, as his length would give quarterback Matthew Stafford a big target over the middle of the field. While he lacks consistent power as a run blocker, Loveland, if utilized properly, can thrive as a weapon in the passing game.

The Ravens seemingly draft a wide receiver at the back end of the first round almost every year as they look for weapons for Lamar Jackson’s arsenal. Burden was projected in the top 10 for much of 2024 but has fallen in recent months. Regardless, Burden is an explosive athlete with the ability to separate in man coverage and outrun pursuit angles with the ball in his hands.

After the Lions suffered no fewer than 250 injuries to their defense a year ago, they add an edge defender opposite Aidan Hutchinson in the big and physical Scourton. Don’t let his “lack” of production fool you, as Texas A&M's scheme didn’t provide him with many true pass rushes. He still won 17.1% of his reps in 2024 after a stellar 2023 where he was one of the best in the nation (21.3%).

The Commanders need defensive line help, and Nolen is arguably the most physically gifted defensive tackle in the class. He has the raw power to toss around offensive linemen but needs to develop his hand usage in the NFL to maximize his potential.

Egbuka is the receiving weapon that quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills have needed to combine with tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Khalil Shakir. Egbuka has the route-running chops and explosiveness to win from the inside in the NFL.

The Chiefs would love to find an offensive lineman here, but with the best available ranking in the late 40s on PFF's big board, they select the next best available pass rusher in Harmon. His 55 quarterback pressures in 2024 led the FBS. The potential to learn from Chris Jones makes the Chiefs an ideal landing spot.

After trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, the Eagles need to fill that safety spot. They do so here with a player who possesses the draft class' best ball skills among safeties. Watts struggled to consistently finish tackles in college, but his anticipation in coverage and knack for finding the ball are unquestionable.