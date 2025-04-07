2025 NFL Mock Draft: Giants land Travis Hunter, Browns secure a QB with a trade

Bears swing for the fences with massive trade: Chicago trades up from No. 10 to the second-overall pick to draft Abdul Carter, the top pass rusher in an elite class of edge defenders.

Quarterback uncertainty shakes up the first round: In this scenario, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders slides but finds the perfect home with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart also rides momentum into the first round.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

April is here, officially signaling the final sprint to the 2025 NFL Draft. Anything is possible come draft day, and this year’s class may be filled with more uncertainty than we’ve seen in a long time. Trades, team boards and varying opinions on the game’s most important position will make for an intriguing first round.

Here's just one of the numerous possibilities that could play out on draft day.

Prior to free agency, the Titans were thought to be potential players in the veteran quarterback market. Nothing materialized, and they will now almost certainly draft a signal-caller. After finishing 31st in PFF passing grade without pressure, Ward profiles as a significant upgrade over Will Levis, considering the Miami standout earned the highest clean pocket passing grade in the 2025 class.

Trade terms: Bears receive Pick No. 2; Browns receive Pick Nos. 10, 39 and 148 and a 2026 first-round pick

The Bears evidently believe their roster can win now and have been aggressive to maximize that opportunity. What’s more aggressive than jumping into the top three to grab the best pass rusher in the class? Dayo Odeyingbo is a solid veteran signing, but Carter’s 93.0 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets would raise Chicago's defense into the upper echelon and is well worth the price needed to acquire him.

There appears to be a growing sentiment that the Giants (and Browns) aren’t entirely sold on bringing in Shedeur Sanders. With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster, New York secures the top overall prospect in the 2025 draft class in Colorado’s two-way superstar.

The Giants may profile as the best fit for Hunter, as he can play full-time at cornerback for them — providing an instant upgrade over former first-rounder Deonte Banks (50.3 PFF coverage grade in 2024) — and as a part-time complement to New York’s stable of receivers, highlighted by Malik Nabers.

Arm length concerns don’t appear to have swayed Mike Vrabel or Doug Marrone’s view of Campbell as the class’ top prospect at tackle — a dire need in New England. Campbell’s 85th-percentile PFF grade on true pass sets across his career in the SEC should inject some life into a Patriots offensive line that ranked dead last in PFF pass-blocking grade (52.4) at the tackle position in 2024.

Sometimes, the simplest answer is the correct one. Jacksonville struggled to stop the run on the interior last season, evidenced by only Jeremiah Ledbetter, now with the Giants, charting a PFF run-defense grade above 60.0. Maason Smith, a second-round pick last year, posted just a 39.7 PFF grade. Graham’s 93.0 PFF run-defense grade across the past two seasons will amplify the Jaguars' defense the second he steps on the field.

If we know anything about Pete Carroll, it’s that he loves to construct his teams around running the football. With a generational talent standing atop a strong running back class, Carroll is in prime position to do just that. Jeanty is the perfect addition for a Raiders team that ranked 31st in yards after contact per attempt (2.5) by running backs in 2024. The prolific Boise State back more than doubled that rate this past season (5.3).

If the Jets hope to maximize Justin Fields at quarterback, it will require more investments in the offense, particularly along the offensive line. With Morgan Moses heading to New England, the Jets would be wise to address the spot with the athletic right tackle out of Mizzou. Membou’s 86.0-plus PFF grades as a run blocker and a pass protector would undoubtedly be an upgrade over Chukwuma Okorafor or any option currently on the roster.

Do the Panthers need pass-rush and coverage help? Yes. Should that deter them from selecting the big-bodied X receiver they desperately need? No. Maximizing Bryce Young’s potential as a passer is a must after the former first-overall pick racked up the most big-time throws in the NFL from Week 8 onward. McMillan’s 95.6 PFF receiving grade on passes targeted 10 or more yards downfield last season should allow the pair to flourish.

With Demario Davis reaching age 36 and having clocked more than 12,500 snaps across his career, the wear and tear of the NFL will catch up sooner rather than later. Pete Werner is a serviceable player but doesn’t hold a candle to Campbell’s potential to be the centerpiece of this defense for years to come.

Trade terms: Browns receive Pick Nos. 10, 39 and 148 and a 2026 first-round pick; Bears receive Pick No. 2

Despite the Browns' dire need for a quarterback, selecting a pass rusher to complement perennial All-Pro Myles Garrett has been a popular scenario for the team at No. 2. Here, Cleveland secures a stockpile of picks and still comes away with one of the most impressive pass rushers in a class loaded with talent at the position.

Green’s top percentile pass-rush win rate (20.2%) makes him a highly intriguing option in the top 10. However, off-field questions make his landing spot difficult to project.

Charvarius Ward‘s departure in free agency has reintroduced cornerback as a need for the 49ers. Robert Saleh, back calling the shots for this defense, will undoubtedly be banging the table for this year's top prospect at the position. Barron is a versatile cornerback who would excel in Saleh’s quarters-heavy scheme after earning an 82.0 PFF coverage grade in quarters looks in 2024.

Click here to download PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide, loaded with three-page draft profiles on hundreds of prospects.

Dallas is in need of playmakers all over the offense, and here they have a choice between Matthew Golden and Tyler Warren. While they would be well served to nab either, Warren is a unique playmaker who would unlock this offense. With Jake Ferguson on the roster — and in a contract year — Dallas can become a more versatile offense after running one of the lowest rates of 12 personnel (10.8%) in 2024, due in part to a lack of talent at the position.

The Dolphins' prime directive during the 2025 NFL Draft has to be finding significant upgrades across the offensive interior to better protect Tua Tagovailoa after posting just a 55.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024. Banks (89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade) could step in on day one as an upgrade over Liam Eichenberg with the potential to slide to tackle following the news of Terron Armstead‘s retirement.

It’s no surprise that Colts general manager Chris Ballard values high-level athletes with elite traits. Does any prospect better fit that build than Emmanwori? While Indianapolis' defense already houses a solid option at safety in Nick Cross, Emmanwori’s 86.8 PFF coverage grade, if he can reproduce it in the NFL, would be a significant improvement and a better pairing with new signee Camryn Bynum.

Evaluators are split on whether Walker will play off-ball linebacker or edge rusher at the next level, but the Georgia standout could very well find a home at outside linebacker in Raheem Morris' 3-4 defense. While Walker may lack the instincts to play off the ball, his athleticism and explosiveness give him a high ceiling as a pass rusher. He finished with an impressive 18.5% pass-rush win rate in 2024.

Trade terms: Chargers receive Pick No. 16; Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 22, 86 and 181

As I've previously written, the Chargers will need to get aggressive if they hope to fill their need at pass catcher with a talent that moves the needle. Here, they take the leap and jump the Seahawks and Broncos for a wide receiver.

Golden lit up the NFL Scouting Combine, showcasing breakneck speed (4.29-second 40-yard dash) to pair with his impressive control as a route runner and 89th-percentile PFF grade versus single coverage.

Considering a disgruntled Trey Hendrickson is still on the roster as it’s currently constructed, the wise move for the Bengals would be to fill one of the numerous holes already present along the front. Although the team just signed TJ Slaton and re-signed BJ Hill, the interior is arguably in worse shape than the edge. Nolen and his 91.6 PFF run-defense grade (second in FBS) from this past season will revitalize the Bengals' defensive line.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Seattle is in serious need of an X receiver, but without one on the board in this range, they select a versatile option in Zabel to slot in anywhere on the interior of their porous offensive line that surrendered interior pressure at a bottom-five rate (16.9%) last season.

The opportunity to create possibly the most talented safety tandem in the NFL, pairing Starks with Antonie Winfield Jr., is just too good to pass up. The Georgia standout would be an excellent complement to what the Buccaneers value at the position, possessing good football IQ and movement skills to go with his ability as a tackler (85th percentile in missed tackle rate).

While Omarion Hampton is the popular option at this slot — and a good one at that — this class is flush with talented backs of all shapes and sizes to fit any system. The receiver group, however, has less depth. Burden is largely being undervalued, ranking 34th on the consensus board and 14th on PFF's – but is without a doubt a first-round talent. He boasted a 94th-percentile separation rate over his final two seasons, operating primarily out of the slot.

While Aaron Rodgers holds out hope that Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings will call, the Steelers are waiting in limbo. But good things come to those who are patient, and Sanders' slide ends here. The enigmatic passer may lack top-level arm talent, which some may see as an issue when targeting names like D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens, but his metrics tell a different story, as Sanders charted as the highest-graded passer in the class on throws beyond the sticks.

Trade terms: Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 22, 86 and 181; Chargers receive Pick No. 16

Being able to trade back and acquire more draft capital while remaining well positioned to take a serious talent at a position of need is the purest form of draft day trades, something general manager Monti Ossenfort is well aware of. Pairing Johnson with breakout cornerback Garrett Williams would upgrade a coverage unit that had allowed the second-highest rate of plays with positive expected points added (50.3%) last season.

Stewart may lack the production of some other edge rushers in this class, but his athletic ability and high potential to develop as a pass rusher have made him one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process. His solid floor as a run defender (88.2 PFF grade) will get him on the field early while he refines his abilities as a pass rusher.

Trade terms: Eagles receive Pick No. 24; Vikings receive Pick Nos. 32, 96 and 161

After losing several defensive linemen in free agency, general manager Howie Roseman gets aggressive to move up ahead of the pack and replenish the Eagles' front with a highly productive edge rusher in Ezeiruaku. The Boston College standout charted well in both pass-rush win rate (18.2%) and run-stop rate (10.1%) last season, making him an ideal option to become the next great edge rusher to wear the Kelly Green.

The Texans have spent this offseason overhauling the offensive line — perhaps less efficiently than one would hope. The team's signing of Cam Robinson makes the need at left tackle less dire, but Simmons' potential to be Houston’s next franchise tackle cannot be ignored. Before going down in 2024, Simmons showcased his impressive flexibility and balance in pass protection, charting an 82.2 PFF grade on true pass sets. He profiles as a strong option on C.J. Stroud’s blindside, should he return to form following an ACL injury.

With Tyler Higbee entering his age-32 season — a contract year — and coming off a vicious knee injury that sidelined him for most of the 2024 campaign, the Rams could look to add a dynamic receiving threat at the tight end position. While this team doesn’t run a significant rate of 12 personnel (15% prior to Higbee’s return), they did experience a 5 percentage-point increase after Higbee’s return to the lineup, which helped to diversify the offense and amplify production. They could lean more into that approach in 2025 with Loveland.

After Michael Pierce‘s retirement last month, the Ravens could use more size on their defensive interior. Enter Grant, a nose tackle with a rare combination of size and quickness that would complement an already strong defense, as his 87.5 PFF run-defense grade placed in the 90th percentile in college football last season.

Pearce's body of work is undeniably that of a first-round prospect, although his draft stock has dropped. The junior out of Tennessee boasts one of the most impressive grading profiles in a class full of great pass rushers, having placed in the 96th percentile or better in PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets, PFF grade without play action and pass-rush win rate.

The Commanders need to find the pièce de résistance of their defense for Dan Quinn’s scheme, and Williams could very well be that foundation. He’s a strong, versatile defender with a ceaseless motor. He has room to improve as a pass rusher, but his 86.6 PFF run-defense grade across the past three seasons (97th percentile) will help him be an early contributor.

The Bills need cornerbacks in the worst way after finishing 2024 ranked 31st in the NFL in team PFF coverage grade (42.9), with only Christian Benford posting a mark higher than 68.0. While Buffalo could leverage one of its two second-round picks to move up and grab one of the class' top cornerback prospects, they stay put here to secure Amos, a quality option with ideal size and movement skills, as well as the understanding to play both press-man (75.4 PFF grade) and off-zone (78.9) coverages.

Despite charting just one year of notable production, Harmon is a high-football-IQ player on the interior with a competitive spark that will allow him to compete at the next level and become a mainstay next to Chris Jones. In his final season at Oregon, Harmon generated a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets while charting an outstanding 17.6% pass-rush win rate (99th percentile).

Trade terms: Vikings receive Pick Nos. 32, 96 and 161; Eagles receive Pick No. 24

Trade terms: Browns receive Pick Nos. 32 and 97; Vikings receive Pick Nos. 33, 94 and 179

The Browns leverage their draft capital attained from their hypothetical trade with Chicago to leap back into the first round and acquire their future signal-caller. Dart has been shooting up draft boards in recent weeks, and one look at his grading profile illustrates why. The Ole Miss standout ranked as the highest-graded passer in numerous metrics, including PFF passing grade against the blitz (93.0) and on throws outside the numbers (91.6).