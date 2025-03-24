2025 NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders go top two

Two quarterbacks start things off: The Titans go for Cam Ward at No. 1, and the Browns make Shedeur Sanders the face of their offense at No. 2.

Armand Membou climbs into the top four: The Patriots make him the first offensive lineman off the board in this mock after his stellar pre-draft process.

The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory — starting right at the top.

In this mock, the Titans move on from Will Levis by selecting quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, while the Browns follow by taking Shedeur Sanders, one of the most accurate passers in college football last season.

Each pick in this mock draft includes a key stat and the bottom-line scouting summary from PFF’s 2025 NFL Draft Guide, which will be available to PFF+ subscribers in just seven days. With in-depth data, exclusive grades and detailed scouting reports on hundreds of prospects, PFF's draft guide is your ultimate resource for draft season.

Key Stat: Ward ranked in the top two in PFF overall grade, touchdown passes and big-time throws in 2024 among FBS quarterbacks.

Bottom Line: Appreciating Ward, an unorthodox, big-game quarterback, requires a leap of faith. He is ultra-confident, at times to a fault. His mentality could one day make him an All-Pro — if his fundamentals don't drop him from the league entirely.

Key Stat: Sanders' 81.8% adjusted completion in 2024 ranked fifth among FBS quarterbacks.

Bottom Line: Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure.

Key Stat: Carter’s 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024 ranked second among FBS edge defenders.

Bottom Line: It's hard not to see some Micah Parsons in Carter, who not only wears the same No. 11 but also pops off the screen nearly every play due to being a rare caliber athlete. If he can get even stronger, he has All-Pro potential as a player worthy of a top-five pick.

Key Stat: Membou surrendered no sacks or quarterback hits on 411 pass-blocking reps in 2024.

Bottom Line: Membou presented a high athletic ceiling in 2023 before his confidence and control took off in 2024. There are times when he could play with more power, but he brings starting-caliber length and movement ability to the NFL with good production as a zone blocker.

Key Stat: Opposing quarterbacks produced a 39.9 passer rating when targeting Hunter in coverage in 2024 — only slightly higher than if they threw it into the ground on every play (39.6).

Bottom Line: Hunter is one of the most talented players I have ever scouted. As a cornerback, he brings good mirror-matching movements and truly elite ball skills. He can be a bit out of control and lacks some density, which gets exposed the most in press-man coverage. As a primary zone defender with press-man flexibility, he can be an immediate starting cornerback with an All-Pro ceiling.

Key Stat: McMillan hauled 18 of 30 contested targets in 2024 while forcing 29 missed tackles after the catch.

Bottom Line: McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona's offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Key Stat: Graham led college football in positively graded run-play rate (32.4%) in 2024.

Bottom Line: Graham has shorter-than-ideal arms for an NFL interior defensive lineman, but outside of that, there is a lot to love. He is fast, violent and relentless, and he can stop the run with great strength. He brings a high floor at all times and a high ceiling in flashes as a 3-technique defensive tackle for a 4-3 front.

Key Stat: Walker recorded a 19.6% pass-rush win rate (40th in FBS) across 311 pass-rush reps in 2023 and 2024.

Bottom Line: Walker is a physically and athletically gifted player who provides box presence versatility as an off-ball linebacker. His anticipation and pass-rush profile in its current form are lacking for consistent impact in the NFL. He must improve how he approaches rushing the passer or his off-ball instincts to be worth a top-50 selection due to age and potential.

Key Stat: Williams graded positively on 21.3% of run plays over his last two seasons at Georgia.

Bottom Line: Williams is a long, strong, versatile edge prospect whose motor is always running hot. His pass-rush profile and consistency (win percentage) are lower than ideal for a projected top-20 pick, but his floor as an elite run defender is so high, and his build is so alluring, that he's worth taking the chance on in that range for a team running odd or even fronts.

Key Stat: Jeanty's 158 forced missed tackles on run plays in 2024 is a PFF-era record.

Bottom Line: Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme.

Key Stat: Campbell allowed just two sacks on 1,014 combined pass-blocking snaps in 2023 and 2024.

Bottom Line: Campbell is an offensive lineman's offensive lineman. He approaches the position with excellent respect for what it takes to be great in the trenches: fundamentals, IQ and competitive toughness. His length and flexibility limitations might push him inside in the NFL, but this is a starting-caliber player at all five spots on the line.

Key Stat: Burden accounted for 50 explosive receptions and 54 forced missed tackles after the catch over the past two years.

Bottom Line: Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense.

Key Stat: As Texas’ starting left tackle in 2023 and 2024, Banks allowed a combined two sacks and two three quarterback hits.

Bottom Line: Banks is an NFL-caliber athlete at the tackle position whose movement skills and run-blocking abilities give him positional versatility. His lack of arm length could hinder him at offensive tackle, but he projects as an impact starter at either tackle or guard.

Key Stat: Warren caught nine of 12 contested balls and led the country with 3.95 yards per route run against man coverage in 2024.

Bottom Line: Warren is a do-everything tight end who any coach would love to input into their offense. He isn't a twitchy or flexible athlete who can unlock the whole route tree, but his versatility is incredibly valuable in the run-and-pass games. He is worthy of a first-round selection.

Key Stat: Stewart improved his PFF run-defense grade from 63.6 in 2023 to 88.2 in 2024. The latter mark ranks third among all edge defenders in the draft class.

Bottom Line: Stewart is a scheme-versatile, high-potential athlete who is still working on winning his reps with technique and discipline as much as athletic ability. His lack of production throughout his college career speaks to the lack of refinement in his game, but he is built like a future NFL player and should be a Day 2 pick because of it.

Key Stat: Green recorded pressure on 18.4% of his pass rushes in 2024 (32nd in FBS) — but just 6.7% against Ohio State in Week 4.

Bottom Line: Green has only two years of starting experience and not the best competition to measure NFL talent over the past two years. However, he absolutely dominated the way you'd want a future NFL player to with elite pass-rush and run-defense grades in addition to high-90th-percentile numbers in win rate and run stops. He has top-50 all-around ability and projects as a starting-caliber outside linebacker in a 3-4 front.

Key Stat: Grant notched 50 quarterback pressures across 2023 and 2024, including 27 last season (tied for 22nd most in Power Four).

Bottom Line: Grant brings a rare combination of quickness and size to the nose tackle position. He has the strength to dominate single blocks and hold up against doubles. When he's in attack mode, he is an imposing player — I just wish we saw that aggressive mindset more consistently.

Key Stat: Forty-two of his 59 catches in 2024 went for first downs, and 26 gained 15 or more yards.

Bottom Line: Golden is a talented player whose movement skills should translate well to the NFL. His advanced avenues of success — whether through beating press, impressive footwork, after-the-catch ability or kick-return prowess — make him a player who could be a high-end WR2 in the league.

Key Stat: Opposing quarterbacks produced a 34.2 passer rating when targeting Barron's coverage in 2024 — lower than if they threw it into the ground on every play (39.6).

Bottom Line: The word “versatile” gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that. As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender — sometimes as all three in the same game — for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes.

Key Stat: Starks forced incompletions on 20.6% of throws into his coverage in 2023.

Bottom Line: Starks was a playmaker in the SEC for three straight seasons. He brings good football IQ, tackling and movement ability to play free, strong and slot. He isn't a rare athlete, but he's a starting-caliber player for the backend of any defense.

Key Stat: Hampton averaged more than 4.0 yards after contact in each of the past two seasons.

Bottom Line: Hampton is one of the class' most physically gifted running backs with his combination of size, explosiveness and lower-body strength. He can be a productive slasher type of runner behind zone schemes, but his overall vision could make him a boom-or-bust producer, depending on his offensive line.

Key Stat: Opposing quarterbacks generated a rating of just 27.2 when targeting his coverage in 2023.

Bottom Line: Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity. His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often.

Key Stat: Egbuka caught 25 of his 47 contested targets during his four seasons at Ohio State.

Bottom Line: There seems to be some draft fatigue with Egbuka, who has been talked about as an NFL prospect for three years. Don't fall for it. He's a high-floor, versatile and savvy receiver as a borderline WR1/WR2.

Key Stat: Emmanwori racked up six interceptions in three seasons at South Carolina but also dropped another four potential picks.

Bottom Line: Emmanwori is a tricky prospect who will require a leap of faith, considering where he's likely to be drafted. His elite athleticism and playmaking ability suggest his ceiling could be on par with a player like Kerby Joseph, but his underwhelming box play and questionable technique and instincts are more reminiscent of Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted in the first round in 2020 but has struggled to find a natural NFL position.

Key Stat: Loveland averaged 2.69 yards per route run in 2024 — more than any of the five receivers not named Tetairoa McMillan ranked in the top 50 on PFF’s Big Board.

Bottom Line: Loveland lacks the density to play as an inline tight end consistently in the NFL, but he brings plenty of value as a tall, long pass catcher with natural hands and crisp routes to line up as a big slot or “X” receiver. He also has some versatility to play attached to the line of scrimmage in certain situations.

Key Stat: Campbell posted a 12.6% pass-rush win rate and a 13.3% forced incompletion rate in 2024 while grading positively on 17.1% of run-defense plays.

Bottom Line: Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player.

Key Stat: Ezeiruaku led the country with 12 sacks on true pass sets in 2024.

Bottom Line: Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game. However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2.

Key Stat: Zabel logged more than 450 snaps each at left guard, left tackle and right tackle across four years at North Dakota State. At left tackle in 2024, he surrendered just one sack and two hits in pass protection.

Bottom Line: Zabel is a five-position lineman who brings everything but elite arm length to the position. He is an easy projected starter at center or guard for primarily a zone blocking scheme, but he is well-rounded enough to be run-game versatile.

Key Stat: Watts yielded less than a 36.0 passer rating in coverage to opposing quarterbacks in each of the past two seasons.

Bottom Line: Watts is the best ball-hawking safety in this class, thanks to his intelligence and ability to break on the football. That will have him drafted somewhere on Day 2, even with his tackling woes.

Key Stat: Hairston notched five interceptions and eight forced incompletions in 2023.

Bottom Line: Hairston is a feisty competitor who likes to get his hands on receivers in bump-and-run coverage from off-coverage techniques. As a zone-heavy cornerback, he has the chance to develop into a CB2 type of player in the NFL.

Key Stat: Pearce recorded pressure on 22.4% of his pass-rush snaps over the past two seasons, the fourth-best rate in the FBS.

Bottom Line: Pearce is the kind of athlete with the production and disruption scores you don't let out of the first round. His twitchy movements show difference-making NFL traits that can be situational at worst and All-Pro at best.

Key Stat: Through the first six weeks of the 2024 season (before his season-ending ACL injury against Oregon), Simmons did not allow a single quarterback pressure, including against Marshall's Mike Green.

Bottom Line: Simmons brings impressive flexibility, leverage, foot speed, balance and hand work to the NFL with an adequate frame. He lacks a bit of power in the run game and is coming off an ACL tear in 2024, but his movement skills and football intelligence make him worthy of a top-50 pick and a shot to be a starter early on.