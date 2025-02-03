2025 NFL Mock Draft: Penn State's Abdul Carter goes No. 1, Browns select QB Cam Ward at No. 2

The Titans select edge defender Abdul Carter: The explosive junior pass rusher delivered another dominant season in 2024, earning a 92.3 pass-rush grade — his second straight year eclipsing the 90.0 mark.

With the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl officially in the books, the pre-draft evaluation process shifts into high gear. After the week of practices, drills and game action in Mobile, scouts and analysts have gathered valuable insights into this year’s top prospects.

Now, it’s time to break down how these players stack up and project where they may fit in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

All eyes are on the Titans at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, as the franchise faces several glaring roster needs and could take multiple paths to address them. Their decision will have a cascading effect on how the rest of the draft unfolds.

One player who has gained momentum in recent weeks is Abdul Carter, whose betting odds to be the No. 1 overall pick have shortened significantly.

The explosive junior pass rusher delivered another dominant season in 2024, earning a 92.3 pass-rush grade — his second straight year eclipsing the 90.0 mark. Over the past two seasons, he has ranked in the 99th percentile in several of PFF’s most stable pass-rushing metrics, including pass-rush grade against true pass sets and pass-rush win rate.

If selected by the Titans, Carter would provide an immediate boost to a pass rush that ranked bottom five in team pass-rush grade, pass-rush win rate, and pressure rate in 2024.

2. Cleveland Browns: QB Cam Ward, Miami (FL)

After reinjuring his Achilles, Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the entire 2025 season. And even if he had stayed on track in his recovery, his limited availability (he's made just 22 starts since signing his deal in 2022) and lack of consistent production (he earned an 80.0-plus passing grade in only one game) make a strong case for the Browns to seek his replacement.

Ward, who led the FBS with a 91.7 passing grade in 2024, could provide the fresh start Cleveland desperately needs at quarterback.

With two-way star Travis Hunter still on the board, the Giants would face a difficult decision: add one of the most talented skill players to enter the draft in decades or prioritize the game’s most valuable position.

Ultimately, investing in a quarterback would be the logical move for a front office under pressure in 2025, especially with limited proven options available through other avenues.

Sanders has a strong foundation as a passer, with fundamentally sound throwing mechanics that give him the tools to develop at the next level. However, his most impressive trait may be his ability to limit mistakes. Since moving to the FBS, he has produced a negatively graded throw on just 10.9% of his dropbacks, a 97th-percentile mark.

Landing the greatest two-way threat in college football history would be a massive win for Mike Vrabel as he looks to rebuild a Patriots roster with plenty of holes to fill. While New England has significant cap space to address its needs in free agency, adding a uniquely versatile talent like Travis Hunter would provide an instant impact on both sides of the ball.

Hunter, who earned 89.0-plus PFF grades as both a receiver and coverage defender in 2024, would allow the Patriots to allocate resources elsewhere, particularly toward protecting their young quarterback, Drake Maye.

Despite having quality edge rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, the Jaguars struggled to generate pressure in 2024, posting the seventh-lowest pressure rate (30.8%) in the NFL. The primary issue was the interior, where Jacksonville’s defensive tackles recorded a league-worst 8.9% pass-rush win rate.

Graham would provide an immediate impact. Since the start of 2023, he has posted elite marks in the stable metrics for interior defenders, ranking in the 96th percentile or better in pass-rush grade against true pass sets and run-stop percentage.

Whether it’s Russell Wilson, as some reports suggest, or another quarterback under center, the Raiders would be wise to set up their next signal-caller for success by adding a true X receiver with difference-making size.

McMillan pairs impressive acceleration for his stature with strong play at the catch point, making him one of the nation’s most dangerous deep threats. Since the start of 2023, he has secured 25 receptions of 20 or more yards—the most in the Power Five.

With Aaron Glenn now leading the Jets, Gang Green’s defensive identity isn’t going anywhere. In Detroit, Glenn deployed the highest rate of Cover 1 in 2024, emphasizing cornerbacks who excel in man coverage.

Johnson’s combination of size and understanding of leverage made him highly effective in those situations. He earned a 90.8 PFF grade in man coverage in 2022 and 2023 before battling injuries in 2024.

With D.J. Reed set to hit free agency, finding a cornerback to pair with Sauce Gardner will be a top priority for New York.

Although this defense desperately needs pass rushers, the 2025 draft class is loaded with talent at the position, making it likely that a quality option could fall to them on Day 2. However, high-end safety prospects are far less common in this year’s class — with the exception of Starks, who stands well above the rest as the premier talent at the position.

Carolina ranked 31st in EPA allowed per dropback in 2024, struggling particularly against the deep ball. The Panthers allowed a 48% completion rate on passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield, the second-highest mark in the NFL.

Starks’ fluid hips and top-end speed would be a pivotal addition to Carolina’s secondary, providing the range and coverage ability needed to help shore up their deep-passing vulnerabilities.

With Taysom Hill suffering a serious knee injury at age 34 and Juwan Johnson set to enter free agency, the Saints could use a physical, game-changing receiving threat like Tyler Warren at tight end.

The Penn State standout delivered in a big way in his senior season, hauling in 34 receptions of 15 or more yards and averaging 2.71 yards per route run. His dominance in the passing game earned him a 93.3 PFF receiving grade, the highest among Power Five tight ends in 2024.

Warren would be a natural fit in a Saints offense that utilized 12-personnel at a top-eight rate last season.

10. Chicago Bears: T Will Campbell, LSU

Ben Johnson’s first priority as Chicago’s head coach must be fixing the offensive line, particularly in pass protection for Caleb Williams. The Bears allowed the highest sack rate in the NFL (9.9%) in 2024, making it critical to provide their young quarterback with better protection.

While the tackle spots are more secure, finding the best five-man combination up front will be essential to the team’s future success.

The 49ers are preparing to invest heavily in Brock Purdy, with a massive extension on the horizon. That deal will likely limit their spending in free agency, making protecting their franchise quarterback an even greater priority.

With Aaron Banks’ contract expiring and Trent Williams entering his age-37 season while coming off an injury, selecting the Texas tackle would address both an immediate need on the interior and provide a long-term solution at tackle.

Sometimes, the simplest answer is the right one. It’s rare for a prospect of this caliber and fit to fall outside the top 10, making this an easy decision.

Ashton Jeanty is ranked No. 5 on PFF’s big board for a reason. His 96.6 rushing grade in 2024 is the highest ever recorded by an FBS running back with at least 100 carries in PFF’s college football grading history.

Given the massive investment in Tua Tagovailoa—and his injury history—premium pass protection will always be a priority for Miami.

Although he is coming off a knee injury that ended his season, Simmons is expected to fully recover by training camp. His pass-blocking ability is undeniable. Before going down in Week 7, he posted an 88.4 pass-blocking grade and allowed zero pressures on 148 pass-blocking snaps.

Although the Colts’ defensive front dealt with injury misfortune in 2024, even at full strength, the unit lacked the explosive pass-rushing presence needed to change a game.

Enter Pearce, a twitchy edge rusher with fast hands and an impressive speed-to-power transition for his size. His 89.9 pass-rush grade reflects his disruptive ability, which could immediately boost a Colts defense that ranked 28th in pressure rate last season.

With Michael Penix Jr. set to take over as the starter in 2025, surrounding him with more offensive firepower would be a smart way to set him up for early success.

Luther Burden is a natural playmaker out of the slot, excelling with the ball in his hands. Over the past two seasons, he has ranked in the 87th percentile in yards after catch per reception, showcasing his dynamic ability in the open field. Pairing Burden with Darnell Mooney and Drake London, who is coming off his best season as a pro, would give Penix one of the most talented receiving corps in the NFL.

While Walker played both on the edge and off-ball at Georgia, he has quickly emerged as a promising edge defender, where he's shown the most upside. He also thrives in big moments, recording all four of his sacks in 2024 against College Football Playoff teams (Clemson, Texas and Tennessee).

With Jonathan Gannon looking to revamp a pass rush that ranked 29th in pass-rush win rate, Walker would be a natural fit on the edge for this Cardinals defense.

With B.J. Hill’s contract expiring, the Bengals face a significant void on the interior defensive line. Even with Hill, Cincinnati struggled mightily up front in 2024, ranking 31st in pass-rush win rate from the interior and featuring just one defensive tackle — Hill himself — who earned a run-defense grade above 54.0.

Adding Grant to the interior would be a much-needed solution, immediately upgrading both the pass rush and run defense for a unit needing reinforcements.

Senior Bowl week may be just the first phase of the pre-draft process, but no player elevated their stock more than the Texas A&M edge rusher. Stewart dominated throughout Senior Bowl practices, firmly thrusting his name into the first-round conversation.

Mike Macdonald’s defense generated pressure at a top-three rate in 2024, but much of that success may have been driven by scheme and circumstance. The unit ranked inside the top six in both unblocked and clean-up pressures, suggesting some potential variance in sustainable pass-rush production.

Adding an explosive edge rusher like Stewart would make a true difference off the edge, helping to stabilize and elevate the pass rush beyond scheme-driven opportunities.

Even among a deep group of Power Five prospects, Mike Green has risen up the ranks. After a standout season at Marshall, where he finished as the highest-graded edge defender in the nation, Green validated his talent at the Senior Bowl, flashing against NFL-caliber competition.

With the Buccaneers holding just one proven edge rusher — Yaya Diaby — under contract and limited cap space, Green could step in and make an immediate impact on Tampa Bay’s defense.

The Broncos' top priority this offseason must be surrounding Bo Nix with more weapons as he enters Year 2.

Emeka Egbuka would give Sean Payton’s offense a dynamic slot threat who uses his elite body control, speed and football IQ to create separation consistently. While an injury in 2023 limited his production, he proved his playmaking ability in 2022 and 2024, earning an 82.0-plus receiving grade while surpassing 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in both seasons.

With reports suggesting that Pittsburgh will likely bring back Justin Fields as its starting quarterback in 2025, adding young talent to the receiver room would be a logical next step.

Golden showed steady improvement throughout his college career, culminating in a breakout 2024 season. He delivered his best performances under pressure, excelling in Texas' three postseason games, where he posted an 84.2 receiving grade and averaged 3.58 yards per route run.

Like their division rivals in Denver, the Chargers need more playmakers—beyond Ladd McConkey—to step up and provide Justin Herbert with reliable targets.

Colston Loveland took his game to another level in 2024, earning a career-best 90.6 receiving grade, highlighting his natural pass-catching ability and refined route-running. Having already won a national championship together at Michigan, a Loveland-Jim Harbaugh reunion in Los Angeles would be a low-risk, high-upside move for the Chargers offense.

Although the Packers finished top-five in sacks during the regular season, they led the NFL in unblocked sacks, raising concerns about the sustainability of their pass rush. Among Green Bay’s four edge rushers with 150 or more pass-rush snaps in 2024, only Rashan Gary posted a double-digit pass-rush win rate.

That wouldn’t be an issue for Nic Scourton, who has exceeded a 19.1% win rate in each of the past two seasons. The former Aggie and Boilermaker brings versatility, capable of rushing with his hand up or down from either side, giving the Packers defense a much-needed disruptive presence off the edge.

With multiple expiring contracts in the secondary, the Vikings must prioritize addressing the position early in the draft.

Barron brings a highly sought-after skill set for Brian Flores’ scheme, excelling in spot zone coverage with strong instincts and anticipation across multiple alignments. His Power Five-leading 90.2 coverage grade further highlights his ability to impact the game, making him a good fit for Minnesota's defense.

While Houston would love to add a receiving threat, with the top options off the board, this pick can be used to revitalize a struggling defensive interior. In 2024, Texans defensive tackles combined for a 38.6 run-defense grade, ranking 28th in the NFL.

Enter Walter Nolen, whose 90.4 run-defense grade ranked second among FBS interior defenders, trailing only projected top-10 pick Mason Graham. His presence would provide an immediate boost to a Texans front in need of reinforcement.

With Alaric Jackson set to test free agency and Rob Havenstein entering his age-33 season in the final year of his contract, the Rams will undoubtedly prioritize offensive tackle in this draft.

Membou, who earned a 90.4 overall grade in 2024, graded in the 87th percentile or better as both a run and pass blocker. His athleticism and versatility would provide the Rams with a flexible, high-upside option on the outside.

Filling the void at left tackle left by Ronnie Stanley’s impending free agency will be a top priority for the Ravens’ offense.

Josh Conerly Jr. would be a natural fit on the left side after posting an 83.0 pass-blocking grade in 2024. He also allowed just a 0.6% knockdown rate across 1,000-plus pass-blocking snaps.

28. Detroit Lions: CB Benjamin Morrison, Norte Dame

With Detroit promoting Kelvin Sheppard to replace Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator, the Lions are expected to continue deploying one of the heaviest Cover 1 rates in the NFL.

That makes Benjamin Morrison an ideal fit. The Notre Dame cornerback is at home in man coverage, having played a high volume of Cover 1 while ranking above the 87th percentile in both single-coverage grade and coverage grade when no pressure is generated.

29. Washington Commanders: ED Mykel Williams, Georgia

Adding more firepower to Dan Quinn’s defense is always a wise investment, especially with Dante Fowler Jr. and Clelin Ferrell set to hit free agency. That makes Williams a compelling replacement—an explosive, high-ceiling pass rusher with the violent playing style Quinn covets.

Williams’ exceptional length allows him to use leverage effectively as a pass rusher and run defender. While he is still developing as a pass rusher—he will turn 21 this summer—he has already excelled against the run, ranking in the 97th percentile in run-defense grade at his position, giving him a solid floor early in his career.

Outside of Christian Benford, no player in Buffalo’s secondary earned a coverage grade above 70.0 in 2024. Without Benford on the field in the AFC Championship Game, the unit was picked apart, ultimately finishing the season with a 31.8 team coverage grade — 31st in the NFL.

Amos would bring much-needed athleticism and playmaking ability to Buffalo’s secondary. A multi-sport athlete with strong instincts in coverage, he has posted a 22%-plus forced incompletion rate since 2021, ranking in the 98th percentile at his position.

Philadelphia's core philosophy is to generate pressure without blitzing, making high-end pass rushers a constant priority. With Josh Sweat likely to test free agency, the Eagles will almost certainly be in the market for an edge rusher this offseason.

Sawyer joins a franchise with a championship pedigree, though he brings a title-winning resume of his own after helping lead Ohio State to a national championship. Over the past two seasons, he has posted an 89.0-plus overall grade each year, positioning him for early success in the NFL.

One of the biggest risers at the Senior Bowl, Zabel has catapulted himself into first-round consideration. While he played tackle at NDSU, he took extensive snaps on the interior during Senior Bowl practices, where he excelled in pass protection — a performance emblematic of his 93.1 pass-blocking grade in 2024.

With Trey Smith likely to land a lucrative contract in free agency, the Chiefs can find a high-upside replacement in Zabel. A key piece in North Dakota State’s championship run, he brings a winning mentality to an offense that thrives on elite interior play.